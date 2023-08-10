Mia Bruchette led an otherwise underwhelming day for the McFarland girls golf team. She bogeyed the par-5 18th to shoot a 48 and lead her team with the lowest round as it lost to Mount Horeb 299-209 on Thursday at Yahara Hills Golf Course. Mount Horeb’s Ella Fager earned medalist honors with a 46, despite a triple bogey on the 18th hole.