Mia Bruchette led an otherwise underwhelming day for the McFarland girls golf team. She bogeyed the par-5 18th to shoot a 48 and lead her team with the lowest round as it lost to Mount Horeb 299-209 on Thursday at Yahara Hills Golf Course. Mount Horeb’s Ella Fager earned medalist honors with a 46, despite a triple bogey on the 18th hole.
Portage junior earns medal
Ally Saloun carded a 43 in Portage’s dual-meet loss against Reedsburg at Portage Golf Course. She had the low round but Reedsburg had a consistent showing with its four golfers with sub-60 rounds to win 225-249. Senior Emma Timlin carded a 54 while Maggie Pal, Ashley Meyer and Macy Monte each had 57s.
Photos: McFarland, Madison Edgewood girls soccer teams battle for trip to state
Madison Edgewood's Maddy Arce races after a loose ball during Saturday afternoon's WIAA Division 3 sectional final at McFarland High School.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Madison Edgewood's Sonomoa Bever tries to hold off McFarland's Hannah Kirch during Saturday afternoon's WIAA Division 3 sectional final at McFarland High School.
McFarland's Emily Blattner makes a drop pass during Saturday afternoon's WIAA Division 3 sectional final at McFarland High School.
Madison Edgewood's Anneka Bouchard fights for possession during Saturday afternoon's WIAA Division 3 sectional final at McFarland High School.
Madison Edgewood players celebrate afer the final whistle of Saturday afternoon's WIAA Division 3 sectional final at McFarland High School.
McFarland's Courtney Davis kicks the ball foward during Saturday afternoon's WIAA Division 3 sectional final at McFarland High School.
McFarland's Ava Dean heads the ball forward during Saturday afternoon's WIAA Division 3 sectional final at McFarland High School.
Madison Edgewood's Ava Feree and Isabel Iannacchino (14) defend against McFarland's Weiya Zhou during Saturday afternoon's WIAA Division 3 sectional final at McFarland High School.
Madison Edgewood's Madi Foley (10) celebrates with teammates after her goal during Saturday afternoon's WIAA Division 3 sectional final at McFarland High School.
McFarland's Elise Freeman sends a ball forward during Saturday afternoon's WIAA Division 3 sectional final at McFarland High School.
Madison Edgewood's Clara Insolia punts the ball forward during Saturday afternoon's WIAA Division 3 sectional final at McFarland High School.
Madison Edgewood's Alana Johnson makes a pass during Saturday afternoon's WIAA Division 3 sectional final at McFarland High School.
McFarland's Catherine Kelley makes a pass during Saturday afternoon's WIAA Division 3 sectional final at McFarland High School.
McFarland's Hannah Kirch races after the loose ball during Saturday afternoon's WIAA Division 3 sectional final at McFarland High School.
Madison Edgewood coach Chris Martinelli smiles as he presents Sonoma Bever with her sectional championship medal following the Crusaders' 3-1 win in Saturday afternoon's WIAA Division 3 sectional final at McFarland High School.
Madison Edgewood's Lily Olson heads the ball clear during Saturday afternoon's WIAA Division 3 sectional final at McFarland High School.
McFarland's Julia Purintun races through the midfield during Saturday afternoon's WIAA Division 3 sectional final at McFarland High School.
McFarland's Avery Weaver punts the ball forward during Saturday afternoon's WIAA Division 3 sectional final at McFarland High School.
McFarland's Weiya Zhou tries to clear the ball during Saturday afternoon's WIAA Division 3 sectional final at McFarland High School.
