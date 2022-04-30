 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school sports highlights: Zeke Boos battles rain to help Edgewood win the MACC Invitational

Here's who shined in Saturday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Zeke Boos, Edgewood boys golf: Boos (76) tied for the top score at the MACC Invitational at Erin Hills with Sheboygan North’s Mason Schmidtke — both shot 4-over-par. Edgewood's Al Deang (77) and Alex Weiss (78) finished third and fourth, respectively. The Crusaders scored 323, good for first place. Waunakee finished second (328).

Carlee Lapen, Beaver Dam softball: Lapen hit a three-run homer, a single and drove in four runs in three at-bats in a 19-3 win over Stoughton in three innings. Riley Czarnecki drove in four runs with a double, single and stole two stolen bases.

From the box

  • Madison Memorial boys golf’s Issac Schmidt shot a 76 to finish fourth at the MACC Fund Invitational at The Club at Lac La Belle. Memorial finished sixth out of 12 teams.
  • Waunakee softball’s Morgan Ripp (3), Rhya Thole and Zaria Hyman (2) each had multiple RBIs in the Warriors' 11-5 win over Monroe in the opener of a doubleheader. Thole went 3-for-4. In Game 2, Ripp had two hits — one a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth that tied the game 4-4. The Cheesemakers pulled ahead in the sixth when Karis Paulson stole home, and they held onto win 9-5.

