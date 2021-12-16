High school sports highlights: Yahnke's 24 points lead La Follette in matchup against Verona

Here are the highlights from Thursday's high school sports action.
Stars of the night
Cameron Yahnke, Madison La Follette boys basketball: Yahnke scored a team-high 24 points in the Lancers 66-63 overtime win over Verona (4-4, 2-4 Big Eight). Yahnke was the only Lancers player who scored in double figures. The senior had 14 of his points in the second half and overtime to spark the Lancers (4-0, 4-0). The Lancers play tomorrow night at home against La Crosse Central.
Jordan Hibner, Monona Grove boys basketball: Hibner led with 32 points but the Silver Eagles couldn’t keep up with Mount Horeb in a 75-65 loss. He went 10-for-11 from the free throw line. Hibner put up 19 points in the first half as the Silver Eagles trailed just 40-34. However, Mount Horeb pulled away in the second half.
Teagan Mallegni and Ava Dean, McFarland girls basketball: Mallegni scored 21 points and Dean had a career-high 20 as the Spartans (5-2, 4-2 Rock Valley) posted a 71-55 win over Clinton (3-5, 2-4). The Spartans' next game is on the road this Saturday against undefeated Monona Grove.
Tyler Genshaw, Monona Grove boys hockey: Genshaw recorded a hat trick in Monona Grove’s 8-3 over Milton (2-5-1, 1-3-1 Badger West). Daniel Hawker had three points for the Silver Eagles (2-2-0, 2-2-0).
Jada Kelliher, DeForest girls basketball: Kelliher led with 20 points in the Norskies' 66-26 win over Portage (3-4, 0-3 Badger West). Aspin Kelliher added 13 points for DeForest (5-3, 3-2). The Norskies play at home tomorrow against Watertown.
From the box
- Monona Grove/ McFarland’s Jaden Denman won his wrestling match in the 126-pound class by fall against DeForest’s Lucas Evans in 1:22. Denman’s teammate Blare Wood also picked up a fall in the 138 pound class over Karsen Gear in 1:51. Monona Grove/ McFarland took the dual meet 42-33
- Drew Murphy and Mason Armstrong each scored 17 points in Verona’s 66-63 overtime loss to Madison La Follette. The Wildcats next game is Dec. 28 at home against Milwaukee Lutheran.
- Ty Fernholz, Sawyer Shipper and Luke Fernholz scored 21, 17 and 16 points, respectively, as Stoughton defeated Edgewood in boys basketball 79-59. Edgewood’s Mateo Jimenez led Edgewood in scoring with 16 points.
- Madison West’s Alexa Harris scored 9.325 in her floor routine and 9.025 on the balance beam as Madison West defeated Janesville Craig 125.200 to 125.100 in girls gymnastics. Harris won the all-around scoring with 35.250.
- Middleton’s Easton Zempel and Gavyn Hurley scored 14 points each as the Cardinals (6-0, 6-0 Big Eight) earned a 60-49 win over Janesville Craig (3-2, 3-1). The Cardinals' next game is Dec. 29 at home against Neenah.
- Sarah Hershberger took the high score in the fault, floor and all-around as Madison Memorial defeated Janesville Parker in girls gymnastics 133.1 to 113.775.
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Thursday's action
Boys basketball
Boys basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
DeForest;4-0;4-0
Beaver Dam;4-0;7-1
Waunakee;3-0;4-1
Milton;3-1;5-2
Watertown;2-1;2-3
Monona Grove;2-2;4-2
Fort Atkinson;1-2;2-3
Stoughton;1-2;2-2
BADGER WEST
Monroe;3-1;4-1
Mount Horeb;3-1;3-1
Oregon;2-2;5-2
Reedsburg;1-2;2-2
Baraboo;0-3;1-4
Portage;0-3;1-4
Edgewood;0-3;2-6
Sauk Prairie;0-4;1-5
BIG EIGHT
Middleton;6-0;6-0
Madison La Follette;4-0;4-0
Janesville Craig;3-1;3-2
Madison East;2-1;3-2
Madison West;2-3;2-3
Verona;2-4;4-4
Janesville Parker;2-3;3-3
Sun Prairie;1-3;1-3
Madison Memorial;1-3;3-3
Beloit Memorial;0-5;1-6
ROCK VALLEY
Big Foot;4-0;5-1
Brodhead;3-0;4-0
Turner;1-0;2-0
Edgerton;2-1;2-2
McFarland;2-1;2-1
East Troy;2-1;4-1
Clinton;1-3;1-3
Evansville;1-2;2-3
Whitewater;0-4;0-5
Jefferson;0-4;0-5
Thursday's results
Middleton 60, Janesville Craig 49
Madison La Follette 66 Verona 63 (OT)
Mount Horeb 75, Monona Grove 65
Milton 55, Oregon 49
Watertown 55, Baraboo 43
Beaver Dam 55, Sauk Prairie 37
Stoughton 79, Madison Edgewood 59
Columbus 83, Waterloo 61
Janesville Parker 72, Sun Prairie 71
Waunakee at Reedsburg, 7:30 p.m.
Beloit Memorial at Madison Memorial, 7:15 p.m.
Madison East at Madison West, 7:15 p.m.
Girls basketball
Girls basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Monona Grove;4-0;4-0
Beaver Dam;4-1;8-2
Waunakee;4-1;5-2
Stoughton;4-1;5-3
DeForest;3-2;5-3
Milton;1-4;3-5
Fort Atkinson;1-3;3-3
Watertown;1-3;5-4
BADGER WEST
Reedsburg;5-0;8-0
Edgewood;4-1;6-1
Oregon;3-2;6-3
Mount Horeb;2-3;2-4
Sauk Prairie;1-4;4-4
Portage;0-3;3-4
Baraboo;0-4;1-5
Monroe;0-5;0-5
Big Eight
Madison La Follette;4-1;5-1
Middleton;4-1;4-2
Janesville Craig;4-1;4-3
Sun Prairie;4-1;6-1
Verona;3-2;5-3
Madison Memorial;3-2;3-4
Beloit Memorial;2-3;2-4
Janesville Parker;1-4;1-6
Madison East;0-5;0-5
Madison West;0-5;1-5
Rock Valley
Brodhead;5-0;8-0
Jefferson;5-0;5-1
Edgerton;4-1;6-1
McFarland;4-2;5-2
Clinton;2-4;3-5
East Troy;1-3;1-4
Big Foot;1-3;3-4
Turner;1-3;3-4
Whitewater;1-4;1-6
Evansville;0-4;1-5
Thursday's results
DeForest 66, Portage 26
Watertown 62, Baraboo 33
McFarland 71, Clinton 55
Boys hockey
Boys hockey
BADGER EAST
Team;Division;Overall (wins-losses-ties)
Waunakee;4-0-0;6-1-0
Beaver Dam;4-1-0;5-2-0
McFarland;3-2-0;4-4-0
Monona Grove;2-2-0;2-2-0
DeForest;1-2-1;2-2-1
Milton;1-3-1;2-5-1
Stoughton;0-5-0;0-7-1
BADGER WEST
Edgewood;4-0-0;6-1-0
Oregon;3-1-0;7-2-0
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells;2-2-0;4-5-0
Sauk Prairie;1-1-0;3-1-0
Baraboo/Portage;0-2-0;1-6-0
Monroe;0-4-0;1-9-0
BIG EIGHT
Janesville;4-0-0;5-1-0
Verona;4-0-0;5-1-0
Madison Memorial;1-1-0;2-4-0
Sun Prairie;2-2-0;2-2-0
Middleton;2-3-0;4-4-0
Madison West;1-3-0;1-6-0
Beloit Memorial;0-3-0;0-6-0
Madison La Follette/East;0-2-0;1-3-0
Thursday's result
Janesville 9, Baraboo/Portage 0
Monona Grove 8, Milton 3
Girls hockey
Girls hockey
BADGER
Team;Division;Overall (wins-losses-ties)
Metro Lynx;3-0-0;7-0-0
Cap City Cougars;2-1-0;5-1-0
Icebergs;3-1-0;4-2-0
Viroqua;2-1-0;3-3-0
Rock County;2-3-0;4-5-1
Badger Lightning;2-3-0;3-3-0
Beaver Dam;0-5-0;0-6-0
Thursday's results
Metro Lynx 7, Rock County 1
Boys wrestling
Boys wrestling
Thursday's results
Monona Grove/ McFarland 42, DeForest 33
Middleton at Lodi, 7 p.m.
Baraboo at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Boys swimming
Boys swimming
Thursday's result
Monona Grove at McFarland, 6 p.m.
Gymnastics
Gymnastics
Thursday's results
Madison Memorial 133.100, Janesville Parker 113.775
Madison West 125.200 Janesville Craig 125.100
Sun Prairie at Middleton, 6 p.m.
Verona High School at Madison La Follette/East, 6 p.m.