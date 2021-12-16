 Skip to main content
High school sports highlights: Yahnke's 24 points lead La Follette in matchup against Verona
alert

Memorial's Braylen Blue (2) passes against La Follette's Marii Larrue (5) and Cameron Yahnke (13) during the first half at La Follette Dec. 10, 2021. (Photo © Andy Manis)

 Andy Manis

Here are the highlights from Thursday's high school sports action.

Stars of the night

Cameron Yahnke, Madison La Follette boys basketball: Yahnke scored a team-high 24 points in the Lancers 66-63 overtime win over Verona (4-4, 2-4 Big Eight). Yahnke was the only Lancers player who scored in double figures. The senior had 14 of his points in the second half and overtime to spark the Lancers (4-0, 4-0). The Lancers play tomorrow night at home against La Crosse Central.

Jordan Hibner, Monona Grove boys basketball: Hibner led with 32 points but the Silver Eagles couldn’t keep up with Mount Horeb in a 75-65 loss. He went 10-for-11 from the free throw line. Hibner put up 19 points in the first half as the Silver Eagles trailed just 40-34. However, Mount Horeb pulled away in the second half.

Teagan Mallegni and Ava Dean, McFarland girls basketball: Mallegni scored 21 points and Dean had a career-high 20 as the Spartans (5-2, 4-2 Rock Valley) posted a 71-55 win over Clinton (3-5, 2-4). The Spartans' next game is on the road this Saturday against undefeated Monona Grove.

Tyler Genshaw, Monona Grove boys hockey: Genshaw recorded a hat trick in Monona Grove’s 8-3 over Milton (2-5-1, 1-3-1 Badger West). Daniel Hawker had three points for the Silver Eagles (2-2-0, 2-2-0).

Jada Kelliher, DeForest girls basketball: Kelliher led with 20 points in the Norskies' 66-26 win over Portage (3-4, 0-3 Badger West). Aspin Kelliher added 13 points for DeForest (5-3, 3-2). The Norskies play at home tomorrow against Watertown.

From the box

  • Monona Grove/ McFarland’s Jaden Denman won his wrestling match in the 126-pound class by fall against DeForest’s Lucas Evans in 1:22. Denman’s teammate Blare Wood also picked up a fall in the 138 pound class over Karsen Gear in 1:51. Monona Grove/ McFarland took the dual meet 42-33
  • Drew Murphy and Mason Armstrong each scored 17 points in Verona’s 66-63 overtime loss to Madison La Follette. The Wildcats next game is Dec. 28 at home against Milwaukee Lutheran.
  • Ty Fernholz, Sawyer Shipper and Luke Fernholz scored 21, 17 and 16 points, respectively, as Stoughton defeated Edgewood in boys basketball 79-59. Edgewood’s Mateo Jimenez led Edgewood in scoring with 16 points.
  • Madison West’s Alexa Harris scored 9.325 in her floor routine and 9.025 on the balance beam as Madison West defeated Janesville Craig 125.200 to 125.100 in girls gymnastics. Harris won the all-around scoring with 35.250.
  • Middleton’s Easton Zempel and Gavyn Hurley scored 14 points each as the Cardinals (6-0, 6-0 Big Eight) earned a 60-49 win over Janesville Craig (3-2, 3-1). The Cardinals' next game is Dec. 29 at home against Neenah.
  • Sarah Hershberger took the high score in the fault, floor and all-around as Madison Memorial defeated Janesville Parker in girls gymnastics 133.1 to 113.775.
