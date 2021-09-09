High school sports highlights: Wenborne, Denu among standout boys soccer performances in Thursday's prep action

With a busy schedule of events on Thursday night, several athletes had big performances. Here are some of the best.
Stars of the night
Liam Wenborne, Madison Edgewood: Wenborne scored a hat trick in Madison Edgewood’s 7-0 win over Monroe in boys soccer. His first goal came just before the end of the first half with that goal being assisted by midfielder Hunter Dobinsky, his second goal was unassisted at the 54:02 mark, his final goal came just after the 72 minute mark off of an assist by fellow forward Liam Wilhelm.
Arion Dommerhausen, Fort Atkinson: Dommerhausen scored all of Fort Atkinson’s goals in a 3-1 soccer win over Milton. After scoring his first two goals unassisted, Dommerhausen completed his hat-trick right before the 27 minute mark with his final goal coming on an assist from midfielder Jack Calloway.
Will Femrite, Monona Grove:
- Femrite scored a ha -trick for Monona Grove in the Silver Eagles’ 4-1 win over Stoughton in boys soccer. All three of Femrite’s goals were unassisted
From the box
Gabe Voung scored two goals and had one assist in Sun Prairie’s 7-0 win over Madison La Follette in boys soccer. Gabe’s twin brother Nathan also scored two goals, one of which came on an assist from Gabe, in the win.
- Waunakee’s Claire Jaeger defeated DeForest’s Joanna Wells 6-0, 6-1 in the No. 1 singles match. Waunakee’s No.1 doubles team of Danielle Rogers and Jaydn Statz also won, leading Waunakee to a 7-0 win in girls tennis.
- Middleton’s Zaira Malloy-Salgado finished with a time of 18:09.4 to win the girls cross country race at the Arrowhead Invitational. The Cardinals won the team title with a 55-point margin.
- Niko Dabetic scored two goals for McFarland in a 4-1 win soccer victory against Whitewater.
Mason Brown assisted on Dabetic’s first goal and Bubba Blair assisted on his second goal.
- Grace Kramschuster won the No. 1 singles match for Sun Prairie 6-1, 6-0 as the Cardinals swept Beloit Memorial in girls tennis.
The duo of Alexandra Stein and Reagan Schwartzer swept their opponents to win the No. 1 doubles match for Sun Prairie.
- Lodi’s Allison Larsen defeated Columbus’ Macy Woodard 6-0, 6-1 in the No. 1 singles match as the Blue Devils posted a 7-0 tennis victory
.
- Madison Edgewood’s Sarah Nakada led all golfers with a score of 41 in Mount Horeb’s 190-213 win over Madison Edgewood.
- Eliza Martin won the No. 1 singles match for Monona Grove 6-2, 6-0 as the Eagles defeated Beaver Dam 6-1 in girls tennis.
Kate Walsh and Marissa Light won the No. 1 doubles match for Monona Grove 7-6 (5), 3-6, 10-2.
- Middleton’s Griffin Ward took third place individually with a time of 15:27.4 in the boys race to help the Cardinals finish second as a team at the Arrowhead Invitational
.
- Sauk Prairie’s Sam Drescher scored two goals
and assisted teammate Quinn Baier’s goal in the 12th minute, guiding Sauk Prairie to a 4-0 win over Reedsburg in boys soccer.
- Madison Memorial’s Sophia Jiang defeated Madison East’s Maria Brennan 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 1 singles match in the Spartans’ 7-0 tennis victory
.
- McFarland’s Maddy Fortune had 24 assists and Hannah Rounds had 10 kills to lead McFarland to a 3-0 win over Evansville.