High school sports highlights: Waunakee's Izzi Stricker shoots par in victory against DeForest

Here's who shined in Thursday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Izzi Stricker, Waunakee girls golf: Stricker shot even-par 36 to lead the 2021 Badger East champion Warriors past DeForest by 56 strokes. Gabby Ziegler and Georgia Volley both shot 42 for the Warriors. Sam Mau shot a personal-best 48 for DeForest.
Bryce Falk, Middleton football: Falk ran 12 times for 127 yards and a touchdown in the 38-21 loss to Bay Port. He broke off a 75-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter to tie the game at 14. Colin Gehl's 25-yard touchdown catch from Gabe Passini kicked things off for the Cardinals in the first quarter.
From the box
- Madison Memorial girls tennis’ Sophia Jiang defeated Janesville Parker’s Lucy Barnes 6-0, 6-0 in No. 1 singles during a 7-0 victory.
- Reedsburg girls golf’s Ashleigh Johnson shot 6-over-par in nine holes as the Beavers beat Madison Edgewood by 18 strokes.