High school sports highlights: Waunakee girls soccer ties McFarland, snaps Spartans' 21-game regular-season winning streak

Here's who shined in Friday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Waunakee girls soccer: The Warriors snapped defending Division 3 state champion McFarland’s 21-game winning streak in the regular season, tying the Spartans 2-2. Alyssa Thomas (24:01) and McKenna Nachreiner (24:32) scored goals for the Warriors (4-1-1), assisted by Sophie Schnaubelt and Charlise Smith, respectively. Junior Avery Weaver posted a season-high eight saves for McFarland (4-0-1). The Spartans' streak dates back to May 7, 2019, when the Spartans and Madison Edgewood tied 1-1.

Zoey Pagels, Oregon girls soccer: The UW-Green Bay commit and returning second team All-State forward scored twice and had an assist in a 6-0 win over Oconomowoc. Katelyn Studebaker had two goals and the Panthers have outscored opponents 38-0 while winning their first five games of the season. They return to action Monday night versus Middleton at 7 p.m.

Isaac Schmidt, Madison Memorial boys golf: Schmidt shot a 2-over-par 74 to lead the Spartans to a win over Verona and Janesville Craig in the Big Eight Conference triangular. Teammates Charlie Erlandson and Devin Raven shot 79 and 81, respectively, to aid the winning effort. Verona was led by Steve Shorter and Anthony Heinrichs, who each shot 82. The competition was held at Edelweiss Country Club in New Glarus.

From the box

Baraboo baseball’s Riley Weyh led the Thunderbirds with four RBIs and went 2-for-3 in the T-Birds' 10-4 win over DeForest. Seth Martin had a game-high three hits.

Monona Grove softball’s Karlie McKenzie pitched a complete game for the Silver Eagles in their 8-1 win over Monroe. McKenzie struck out 10 Cheesemakers (2-4, 1-2 Badger Southwest), while allowing one earned run on three hits. Leadoff hitter Harper Mayfield had a game-high four RBIs and three hits for the Silver Eagles (5-0, 4-0 Badger Southeast).

Poynette softball’s Abby Klink drove in three runs on two hits in the Pumas’ 7-2 win against DeForest. The Pumas improved to 4-1.

Baraboo softball’s Sage Mahoney was 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs, and pitched the final two innings of a 13-3 win over Reedsburg in six innings. She struck out three and allowed two hits with no runs or walks. Teammate Tenley Scott was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and scored three runs. For Reedsburg, Abbie Scott was 3-for-3 with two RBIs, falling a home run short of the cycle.

DeForest boys golf’s Dylan Bilderback, a freshman, shot an 81 to lead the Norkies past Waunakee and Watertown in a Badger Conference triangular it hosted. Teammate Kaden Zinkle shot an 82 to finish second.

Girls track and field preview: Who to watch this spring, in what events, and why Sprints Hailey Anchor, sr., Wisconsin Dells — Among the more versatile returning runners, Anchor was fourth in the 400-meter dash (57.98 seconds) at t… Hurdles Ana Ashworth, sr., Madison Memorial — Ashworth made the medal stand in the 100 hurdles a year ago in Division 1, taking fifth (:15.11). She al… Distance Mackenzie Babcock, fr., Monona Grove — Being a freshman, she has yet to take part in the high school track and field season. But she took thir… Relays Madison Edgewood — The Crusaders boast some of the top relay teams in Division 2. Buoyed by a trio of returnees in Brookelle Ternus, Amber Gro… Jumps Leah Burchardt, jr., Beaver Dam — A year ago at this time, Burchardt was a distance runner. Not long into the year, she gave high jumping a tr… Throws Miranda Manghera, sr., DeForest — Was the 12th-place finisher in the Division 1 discus, with the tape on her best throw measuring 94-8. Pole vault Miranda Firari, sr., Dodgeland — Claimed bronze in the Division 3 field, clearing 11-9. Lost out on second place by a tiebreaker (number of mi…