High school sports highlights: Waunakee clinches Badger East boys tennis conference title

Waunakee boys tennis: The Warriors clinched both the Badger East tournament and conference titles. Tyler Nelson defeated Monona Grove’s Chase Lindwall 6-1, 6-2 in the No. 1 singles final. Teammate Levi Christian was victorious against Trevor Bird of Watertown 6-4, 6-3 in the No. 3 singles final. The No. 3 doubles team of Xander Priest and Noah Sell defeated Watertown’s Gavin Schlender and Jameson Stocks 7-6(5), 6-2 in the final. The Warriors finished with 32 points, Monona Grove was second with 25.

Riley Weyh, Baraboo baseball: The senior pitched a complete game, allowing one run and striking out five in a 4-1 win over Oregon. He had a solo home run, going 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a walk. Weyh stole two bases.

Kaden Kowalewsky, Madison La Follette baseball: Kowalewsky pitched a one-hitter in a 10-0 win over Beloit Memorial in the second game of a doubleheader. He struck out seven and allowed no walks. He went 1-for-2 with a walk. In Game 1, Devin Coyle was 2-for-4 with two RBIs in a 10-5 win. He was the winning pitcher, going 1⅓ innings, allowing no runs and two walks.

Monona Grove baseball’s Jackson Hewitt struck out four and allowed two runs over six innings in a 5-2 win against Watertown. He went 2-for-4. Teammate James Cullison had two hits and two RBIs.

Beaver Dam softball’s Carlee Lapen had a two-run home run in a 4-3 loss to Marshfield. She went 1-for-4 with two RBIs. Audriana Edwards pitched four innings in relief and took the loss, giving up two runs on four hits with six strikeouts.

