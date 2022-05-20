High school sports highlights: Waunakee clinches Badger East boys tennis conference title

Here's who shined in Friday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Waunakee boys tennis: The Warriors clinched both the Badger East tournament and conference titles. Tyler Nelson defeated Monona Grove’s Chase Lindwall 6-1, 6-2 in the No. 1 singles final. Teammate Levi Christian was victorious against Trevor Bird of Watertown 6-4, 6-3 in the No. 3 singles final. The No. 3 doubles team of Xander Priest and Noah Sell defeated Watertown’s Gavin Schlender and Jameson Stocks 7-6(5), 6-2 in the final. The Warriors finished with 32 points, Monona Grove was second with 25.
Riley Weyh, Baraboo baseball: The senior pitched a complete game, allowing one run and striking out five in a 4-1 win over Oregon. He had a solo home run, going 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a walk. Weyh stole two bases.
Kaden Kowalewsky, Madison La Follette baseball: Kowalewsky pitched a one-hitter in a 10-0 win over Beloit Memorial in the second game of a doubleheader. He struck out seven and allowed no walks. He went 1-for-2 with a walk. In Game 1, Devin Coyle was 2-for-4 with two RBIs in a 10-5 win. He was the winning pitcher, going 1⅓ innings, allowing no runs and two walks.
From the box
- Monona Grove baseball’s Jackson Hewitt struck out four and allowed two runs over six innings in a 5-2 win against Watertown. He went 2-for-4. Teammate James Cullison had two hits and two RBIs.
- Beaver Dam softball’s Carlee Lapen had a two-run home run in a 4-3 loss to Marshfield. She went 1-for-4 with two RBIs. Audriana Edwards pitched four innings in relief and took the loss, giving up two runs on four hits with six strikeouts.
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Friday's action
Baseball
Badger Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall
Waunakee;12-2;14-6
Watertown;9-6;13-8
Beaver Dam;9-5;12-7
DeForest;7-7;9-13
Badger Northwest
Sauk Prairie;9-5;13-7
Reedsburg;6-7;9-8
Baraboo;7-8;10-12
Portage;4-10;8-13
Badger Southeast
Milton;11-3;18-4
Monona Grove;10-5;13-8
Stoughton;2-12;3-16
Fort Atkinson;2-12;3-19
Badger Southwest
Edgewood;9-3;13-4
Oregon;8-7;11-8
Monroe;4-10;4-12
Mount Horeb;3-10;4-12
Big Eight
Sun Prairie;14-2;18-3
Janesville Craig;12-3;14-4
Verona;11-5;14-7
Middleton;10-6;14-7
Madison West;10-6;12-8
Madison Memorial;8-8;12-9
Madison La Follette;7-9;9-10
Beloit Memorial;2-14;2-17
Janesville Parker;3-13;4-15
Madison East;2-13;2-15
Capitol North
Columbus;8-2;14-4
Lakeside Lutheran;5-5;12-10
Lake Mills;7-3,14-7
Lodi;2-7;8-14
Watertown Luther Prep;7-3;13-6
Poynette;0-9;3-15
Capitol South
Belleville;7-2;11-7
New Glarus;5-4;7-7
Marshall;5-4;10-11
Wisconsin Heights;4-5;9-7
Waterloo;3-5;8-9
Cambridge;2-6;5-10
Rock Valley
Turner;14-2;17-3
Jefferson;14-4;17-6
Edgerton;13-4;17-4
McFarland;10-7;12-9
Evansville;12-5;12-7
East Troy;7-9;7-10
Brodhead/Juda;5-10;8-12
Whitewater;5-13;5-17
Big Foot;3-15;3-16
Clinton;1-15;3-15
Friday's results
Baraboo 4, Oregon 1
Madison La Follette 10, Beloit Memorial 5 (G1)
Madison La Follette 10, Beloit Memorial 0 (G2)
Monona Grove 5, Watertown 2
Lake Mills 2, Columbus 1
Lakeside Lutheran 5, Waupun 4
Evansville 3, Edgerton 0
Softball
Badger Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall
Beaver Dam;14-1;18-5
Watertown;12-3;15-9
Waunakee;4-11;6-15
DeForest;4-11;4-17
Badger Northwest
Baraboo;9-6;13-11
Sauk Prairie;5-10;8-12
Reedsburg;5-10;12-11
Portage;5-10;9-11
Badger Southeast
Monona Grove;12-3;17-5
Milton;10-5;15-7
Fort Atkinson;7-8;7-13
Stoughton;1-14;1-21
Badger Southwest
Oregon;12-3;15-6
Mount Horeb;11-4;14-5
Monroe;5-10;11-15
Edgewood;4-11;4-12
Big Eight
Sun Prairie;18-0;24-1
Verona;15-3;16-4
Middleton;12-6;15-10
Madison Memorial;11-6;11-7
Janesville Parker;9-7;13-7
Beloit Memorial;8-9;8-9
Janesville Craig;8-10;9-13
Madison East;3-15;3-16
Madison West;3-14;3-14
Madison La Follette;0-17;0-17
Capitol North
Poynette;9-1;15-5
Lake Mills;8-2;20-3
Columbus;6-4;17-6
Lakeside Lutheran;5-5;14-6
Lodi;2-8;5-15
Watertown Luther Prep;0-10;3-13
Capitol South
Waterloo;7-0;12-2
Cambridge;5-3;8-4
Marshall;5-3;11-6
Wisconsin Heights;2-8;2-12
Belleville;0-8;1-14
Rock Valley
Jefferson;17-1;21-1
Brodhead;15-3;18-4
Turner;14-4;15-4
McFarland;11-6;13-9
Edgerton;9-9;9-13
Clinton;8-10;9-13
East Troy;7-11;9-12
Big Foot;6-12;7-12
Whitewater;2-16;3-18
Evansville;2-16;2-17
Friday's results
Marshfield 4, Beaver Dam 3
Girls soccer
Badger Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall (W-L-T)
DeForest;5-0-0;12-1-1
Waunakee;6-0-0;12-1-2
Watertown;3-4-0;5-7-1
Beaver Dam;1-4-0;4-6-2
Badger Northwest
Sauk Prairie;5-2-0;11-3-1
Reedsburg;2-4-0;5-5-1
Baraboo;1-4-0;3-6-1
Portage/Poynette;0-8-0;1-13-0
Badger Southeast
Monona Grove;6-1-0;8-6-0
Stoughton;3-4-0;7-7-1
Milton;1-4-1;4-7-2
Fort Atkinson;0-7-1;2-12-1
Badger Southwest
Oregon;7-0-0;15-0-1
Edgewood;6-1-0;12-2-0
Mount Horeb;4-3-0;7-6-0
Monroe;1-5-0;1-11-1
Big Eight
Madison West;2-1-0;5-2-0
Janesville Craig;0-2-0;2-4-0
Madison Memorial;5-1-0;8-1-2
Middleton;4-4-0;6-7-1
Verona;6-0-0;8-1-1
Sun Prairie;5-1-0;6-5-3
Madison La Follette;1-5-0;1-8-0
Beloit Memorial;2-4-0;2-5-1
Madison East;4-3-0;4-8-0
Janesville Parker;0-8-0;0-16-0
Capitol
Sugar River;6-0-0;9-2-1
Lodi;3-1-2;6-4-3
Lake Mills;2-1-2;7-3-3
Watertown Luther Prep;2-3-1;5-6-2
Columbus;2-2-2;4-3-7
Lakeside Lutheran;2-3-1;4-10-2
Cambridge/Deerfield;1-4-0;3-7-1
Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld;0-4-0;1-6-3
Rock Valley
McFarland;8-0-0;13-1-1
Evansville;6-1-0;14-1-0
East Troy;4-2-1;7-7-2
Edgerton;4-4-0;6-5-2
Big Foot/Williams Bay;3-3-1;3-9-2
Whitewater/Palmyra-Eagle;1-5-0;3-8-2
Clinton/Turner;0-6-0;0-7-0
Jefferson;1-6-0;1-12-0
Friday's results
Edgerton 3, Cambridge/Deerfield 1
Boys tennis
Friday's results
Middleton 6, Madison West 1
Brookfield Central 4, Madison West 3
Wayzata 7, Madison West 0
Badger East Conference tournament: Waunakee 32, Monona Grove 25, Watertown 22, Milton 15, De Forest 7, Stoughton 2, Beaver Dam 2, Fort Atkinson 0
Boys golf
Friday's results
