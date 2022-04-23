High school sports highlights: Waunakee boys tennis' Tyler Nelson masterful at Spartan Invitational

Here's who shined in Saturday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Tyler Nelson, Waunakee boys tennis: The Warriors’ No. 1 singles player won consecutive 6-0 sets as he beat Oshkosh West’s No. 1 singles player Jacob Stinski at the Madison Memorial Spartan Invitational. Nelson also defeated Badger High School’s No. 1 singles competitor Evan Bernales 6-1, 6-0. The Warriors (7-2) won both matches, 6-1 over the Wildcats and 5-2 over the Badgers.

Jackson Trudgeon, Madison Edgewood baseball: Trudgeon pitched a complete-game one-hitter as the Crusaders (5-0, 4-0 Badger West) earned the win over Mount Horeb (2-5, 1-4). Trudgeon struck out four, while walking two. He also went 3-for-4.

Jackson Hewitt, Monona Grove baseball: Hewitt totaled five RBIs in a 14-4 win over Fort Atkinson in Game 2 of a doubleheader. He was 3-for-4 and scored a run. Hewitt bounced back from his 0-for-3, two-strikeout performance in the Silver Eagles' 4-3 win in the opener.

Aaron Jungers, Madison Memorial baseball: He pitched four innings of no-hit ball, striking out four and surrendering two walks as he earned the win in the Spartans' 7-1 decision over Marshfield in Game 1 one of a doubleheader. Jungers also went 2-for-2 with two walks. The Spartans won the second game to improve to 5-3.

From the box

Monona Grove softball’s Dani Lucey, Karlie McKenzie and Liz Priebusch each had three RBIs in the Silver Eagles' 14-1 win over Dodgeville. Lucey wast 3-for-4 with three runs to help MG improve to 8-0.

Madison Memorial boys tennis’ No. 2 singles competitor Juan Gallego defeated No. 2 singles player Jamison Ward of Kenosha Tremper 6-0, 6-0 at the Spartan Invitational. The Spartans won the match 6-1.

Madison Edgewood girls soccer’s Maisy Andes scored a goal (49:42) and assisted on another from junior Madison Foley (69:29). The Crusaders improve to 5-1.

Stoughton softball’s Ava Perkins pitched a complete game, allowing one unearned run in the Vikings’ 3-1 win over Edgewood. Perkins struck out nine and allowed four hits for the Vikings (1-7).

DeForest baseball’s Josh Jansen wast 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored as the Norskies' (4-5, 4-3 Badger East) beat Waunakee 4-3 in Game 1 of a doubleheader. The Warriors (5-3, 5-1) split the series, winning 7-3 in the nightcap.

Girls track and field preview: Who to watch this spring, in what events, and why Sprints Hailey Anchor, sr., Wisconsin Dells — Among the more versatile returning runners, Anchor was fourth in the 400-meter dash (57.98 seconds) at t… Hurdles Ana Ashworth, sr., Madison Memorial — Ashworth made the medal stand in the 100 hurdles a year ago in Division 1, taking fifth (:15.11). She al… Distance Mackenzie Babcock, fr., Monona Grove — Being a freshman, she has yet to take part in the high school track and field season. But she took thir… Relays Madison Edgewood — The Crusaders boast some of the top relay teams in Division 2. Buoyed by a trio of returnees in Brookelle Ternus, Amber Gro… Jumps Leah Burchardt, jr., Beaver Dam — A year ago at this time, Burchardt was a distance runner. Not long into the year, she gave high jumping a tr… Throws Miranda Manghera, sr., DeForest — Was the 12th-place finisher in the Division 1 discus, with the tape on her best throw measuring 94-8. Pole vault Miranda Firari, sr., Dodgeland — Claimed bronze in the Division 3 field, clearing 11-9. Lost out on second place by a tiebreaker (number of mi…