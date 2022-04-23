 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school sports highlights: Waunakee boys tennis' Tyler Nelson masterful at Spartan Invitational
High school sports highlights: Waunakee boys tennis' Tyler Nelson masterful at Spartan Invitational

102WIMR-06302021181415

Sun Prairie’s Tayler Baker pitches during the second inning of the Division 1 championship game of the WIAA state softball tournament in Green Bay on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Photo by Mike Roemer

 Mike Roemer

Here's who shined in Saturday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Tyler Nelson, Waunakee boys tennis: The Warriors’ No. 1 singles player won consecutive 6-0 sets as he beat Oshkosh West’s No. 1 singles player Jacob Stinski at the Madison Memorial Spartan Invitational. Nelson also defeated Badger High School’s No. 1 singles competitor Evan Bernales 6-1, 6-0. The Warriors (7-2) won both matches, 6-1 over the Wildcats and 5-2 over the Badgers.

Jackson Trudgeon, Madison Edgewood baseball: Trudgeon pitched a complete-game one-hitter as the Crusaders (5-0, 4-0 Badger West) earned the win over Mount Horeb (2-5, 1-4). Trudgeon struck out four, while walking two. He also went 3-for-4.

Jackson Hewitt, Monona Grove baseball: Hewitt totaled five RBIs in a 14-4 win over Fort Atkinson in Game 2 of a doubleheader. He was 3-for-4 and scored a run. Hewitt bounced back from his 0-for-3, two-strikeout performance in the Silver Eagles' 4-3 win in the opener.

Aaron Jungers, Madison Memorial baseball: He pitched four innings of no-hit ball, striking out four and surrendering two walks as he earned the win in the Spartans' 7-1 decision over Marshfield in Game 1 one of a doubleheader. Jungers also went 2-for-2 with two walks. The Spartans won the second game to improve to 5-3.

From the box

  • Monona Grove softball’s Dani Lucey, Karlie McKenzie and Liz Priebusch each had three RBIs in the Silver Eagles' 14-1 win over Dodgeville. Lucey wast 3-for-4 with three runs to help MG improve to 8-0.
  • Madison Memorial boys tennis’ No. 2 singles competitor Juan Gallego defeated No. 2 singles player Jamison Ward of Kenosha Tremper 6-0, 6-0 at the Spartan Invitational. The Spartans won the match 6-1.
  • Madison Edgewood girls soccer’s Maisy Andes scored a goal (49:42) and assisted on another from junior Madison Foley (69:29). The Crusaders improve to 5-1.
  • Stoughton softball’s Ava Perkins pitched a complete game, allowing one unearned run in the Vikings’ 3-1 win over Edgewood. Perkins struck out nine and allowed four hits for the Vikings (1-7).
  • DeForest baseball’s Josh Jansen wast 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored as the Norskies' (4-5, 4-3 Badger East) beat Waunakee 4-3 in Game 1 of a doubleheader. The Warriors (5-3, 5-1) split the series, winning 7-3 in the nightcap.

Girls track and field preview: Who to watch this spring, in what events, and why

In two short months, the state track and field meet will have arrived. From Madison up to Baraboo and Beaver Dam and Portage, and all parts in between, here's who to watch on the road there.

Sprints

Hailey Anchor, sr., Wisconsin Dells — Among the more versatile returning runners, Anchor was fourth in the 400-meter dash (57.98 seconds) at t…

Hurdles

Ana Ashworth, sr., Madison Memorial — Ashworth made the medal stand in the 100 hurdles a year ago in Division 1, taking fifth (:15.11). She al…

Distance

Mackenzie Babcock, fr., Monona Grove — Being a freshman, she has yet to take part in the high school track and field season. But she took thir…

Relays

Madison Edgewood — The Crusaders boast some of the top relay teams in Division 2. Buoyed by a trio of returnees in Brookelle Ternus, Amber Gro…

Jumps

Leah Burchardt, jr., Beaver Dam — A year ago at this time, Burchardt was a distance runner. Not long into the year, she gave high jumping a tr…

Throws

Miranda Manghera, sr., DeForest — Was the 12th-place finisher in the Division 1 discus, with the tape on her best throw measuring 94-8.

Pole vault

Miranda Firari, sr., Dodgeland — Claimed bronze in the Division 3 field, clearing 11-9. Lost out on second place by a tiebreaker (number of mi…

