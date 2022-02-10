High school sports highlights: Verona's Rufenacht wins gymnastics all-around in dual meet

Here's who shined in Thursday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Annika Rufenacht, Verona gymnastics: She won the all-around with a 38.000 score to lead the Wildcats to a 143.700-127.975 win over Madison West. The sophomore won the vault (9.600) and uneven bars (9.650). Rufenacht finished second, behind Madison West’s Alexa Harris, in the beam (9.400) and floor exercise (9.350).
Cody Menzel, Madison Edgewood boys hockey: The Crusaders winger recorded a hat trick in a 9-2 win over Sauk Prairie (16-4-0, 5-4-0 Badger West). Menzel scored once in each period, and earned two assists. Center J.J Wiebusch also recorded two goals.
Tyler Rauls, Sun Prairie boys hockey: He recorded a hat trick and four total points in the Cardinals' 7-0 win over Madison West (6-16-0, 5-9-0 Big Eight). Evan Luxford also recorded three points. The Cardinals finish their regular season 13-11 overall and 8-6 in the Big Eight.
People are also reading…
Quinton Lomack and Cameron Yahnke, Madison La Follette boys basketball: Lomack tied a career high with 22 points and Yahnke had 21 points in the Lancers’ 81-73 win over Madison West (6-11, 5-10 Big Eight). Yahnke has scored more than 20 points in four games this season.
Sam Mickleson, Madison Memorial boys basketball: The sophomore led the Spartans (10-8, 6-8 Big Eight) with 28 points in a 73-64 win over Madison East (11-7, 9-6). He leads the Spartans with 18.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. Memorial’s next game is Saturday night at Beloit Memorial.
Ben Olson and Darius Chestnut, Sun Prairie basketball: Chestnut and Olson each scored 20 points in the Cardinals’ 78-71 win over Beloit Memorial (5-14, 1-12 Big Eight). Olson has scored 20 or more points in a game 10 times this season. Sun Prairie (13-6, 10-5) hits the road on Saturday to take on Racine Horlick.
Rocco Richie, Mount Horeb boys basketball: He scored 24 points in the Vikings’ 75-39 win over Baraboo (5-15, 1-11 Badger West). The junior led both teams with six 3-pointers. Mount Horeb (10-9, 7-4) travels to Edgewood Saturday for with a 2:30 p.m. tip-off.
From the box
- Poynette boys basketball’s Aiden Klosky scored 23 points in a 73-66 loss to Lake Mills. Brock Chadwick (14), Kameryn Colstad (12) and Brett Hackbart (11) all scored in double digits for the Pumas.
- DeForest boys basketball’s Josh Jansen scored 15 points in the Norskies’ 54-48 win over Fort Atkinson. Max Weisbrod provided 13 points.
- Monona Grove boys basketball’s Max Weise scored 20 points, with six 3’s, in the Silver Eagles’ 69-58 loss to Watertown.
- Madison West boys basketball’s Ta-Shaun Pender and Michael Williams each scored 16 points in the Regents’ 81-73 loss to Madison La Follette. Senior Jerome Jacobs added 14.
- Portage boys basketball’s Erik Brouette scored 20 points in the Warriors’ 64-62 upset victory over Monroe (17-3, 10-1 Badger West). Cooper Roberts (13) and Kyan Reichhoff (11) also scored in double figures for Portage (9-11, 4-8).
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Thursday's action
Boys basketball
Boys basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Milton;9-1;16-2
Waunakee;10-2;16-5
DeForest;9-2;16-4
Beaver Dam;6-4;9-9
Watertown;7-5;9-11
Fort Atkinson;4-7;10-9
Stoughton;4-7;8-10
Monona Grove;1-11;5-15
BADGER WEST
Monroe;10-1;16-3
Oregon;7-4;16-4
Mount Horeb;7-4;10-9
Edgewood;4-6;10-9
Sauk Prairie;4-7;9-11
Portage;4-8;9-11
Reedsburg;1-9;6-12
Baraboo;1-11;5-15
BIG EIGHT
Madison La Follette;14-2;14-3
Middleton;12-3;14-6
Sun Prairie;10-5;13-6
Madison East;9-6;11-7
Verona;5-8;10-9
Janesville Parker;6-9;9-10
Madison Memorial;6-8;10-8
Janesville Craig;5-9;7-12
Madison West;5-10;6-11
Beloit Memorial;1-12;5-14
ROCK VALLEY
Brodhead;10-2;13-5
East Troy;10-2;14-3
McFarland;9-3;11-6
Turner;8-3;10-5
Big Foot;8-5;11-8
Evansville;7-6;10-8
Edgerton;7-7;8-12
Whitewater;2-10;3-14
Clinton;2-12;4-15
Jefferson;0-13;0-18
Thursday's results
Madison La Follette 81, Madison West 73
Madison Memorial 73, Madison East 64
Sun Prairie 78, Beloit Memorial 71
Middleton 67, Verona 61
Madison Edgewood at Reedsburg, 7:15 p.m.
Mount Horeb 75, Baraboo 39
Portage 64, Monroe 62
Oregon 51, Sauk Prairie 42
DeForest 54, Fort Atkinson 48
Watertown 69, Monona Grove 58
Lake Mills 73, Poynette 66
Lodi 76, Lakeside Lutheran 72
Girls basketball
Girls basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Beaver Dam;12-1;20-2
Waunakee;9-4;15-7
Watertown;9-4;17-5
Monona Grove;9-4;12-8
Stoughton;7-6;10-12
DeForest;6-7;12-10
Milton;2-10;8-13
Fort Atkinson;1-11;7-13
BADGER WEST
Reedsburg;13-0;22-0
Edgewood;10-3;15-6
Oregon;8-5;11-10
Sauk Prairie;7-6;15-7
Mount Horeb;6-7;8-11
Baraboo;3-10;5-16
Monroe;1-12;1-19
Portage;0-13;3-19
Big Eight
Sun Prairie;12-2;17-3
Verona;12-3;16-4
Janesville Craig;12-3;15-6
Madison Memorial;9-5;9-9
Madison La Follette;9-5;10-6
Middleton;7-8;8-13
Beloit Memorial;5-9;6-11
Madison East;5-10;6-11
Madison West;1-14;2-16
Janesville Parker;1-14;1-20
Rock Valley
Brodhead;14-0;18-2
Edgerton;11-2;17-2
Jefferson;11-3;14-6
Clinton;9-6;12-8
McFarland;9-6;14-6
Evansville;5-9;7-13
Whitewater;4-10;5-15
East Troy;3-11;3-16
Turner;2-11;7-12
Big Foot;2-12;5-14
Thursday's result
Stoughton at Fort Atkinson, 7:30 p.m.
Boys hockey
Boys hockey
BADGER EAST
Team;Division;Overall (W-L-T)
Waunakee;11-0-0;19-3-0
Beaver Dam;10-2-0;15-7-0
McFarland;8-5-0;13-10-0
Monona Grove;5-7-0;8-14-0
DeForest;4-6-1;5-10-1
Milton;3-9-1;8-12-1
Stoughton;0-13-0;1-19-1
BADGER WEST
Madison Edgewood;10-0-0;20-3-0
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells;7-3-0;18-6-0
Sauk Prairie;5-4-0;16-4-0
Oregon;6-5-0;15-9-0
Baraboo/Portage;2-8-0;4-18-0
Monroe;0-9-0;2-19-0
BIG EIGHT
Verona;14-0-0;16-5-1
Middleton;9-5-0;15-8-0
Madison Memorial;9-5-0;12-10-0
Janesville;8-5-0;12-10-0
Sun Prairie;8-6-0;13-11-0
Madison West;5-9-0;6-16-0
Madison La Follette/East;1-13-0;3-17-0
Beloit Memorial;1-12-0;3-17-0
Thursday's results
Sun Prairie 7, Madison West 0
Edgewood 9, Sauk Prairie 2
Baraboo/Portage at Waupun, 7 p.m.
Girls hockey
Girls hockey
BADGER
Team;Division;Overall (W-L-T)
Metro Lynx;10-0-0;18-3-0
Cap City Cougars;8-3-1;11-10-1
Viroqua;7-4-0;9-8-0
Icebergs;6-5-1;8-11-1
Rock County;5-6-0;7-13-2
Badger Lightning;5-9-0;8-12-0
Beaver Dam;0-14-0;0-18-0
Gymnastics
Gymnastics
Thursday's results
Verona 143.700, Madison West 127.975
Middleton 127.075, Madison West 118.350
Mount Horeb 142.950, Reedsburg 128.375