High school sports highlights: Verona's Annika Rufenacht wins gymnastics all-around in dual meet

Here's who shined in Thursday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Annika Rufenacht, Verona/Madison Edgewood gymnastics: She won the all-around with a 38.000 score to lead the Wildcats to a 143.700-127.975 victory over Madison West. The sophomore won the vault (9.600) and uneven bars (9.650). Rufenacht finished second, behind Madison West’s Alexa Harris, in the beam (9.400) and floor exercise (9.350).

Cody Menzel, Madison Edgewood boys hockey: The Crusaders' winger recorded a hat trick in a 9-2 win over the Sauk Prairie co-op (17-4-0, 6-4-0 Badger West). Menzel scored once in each period, and earned two assists. Center J.J Wiebusch also recorded two goals for Edgewood (20-3-0, 10-0-0 Badger West), ranked third in Division 1 by WisconsinPrepHockey.net.

Tyler Rauls, Sun Prairie boys hockey: He recorded a hat trick and four total points in the Cardinals' 7-0 win over Madison West (6-16-0, 5-9-0 Big Eight). Evan Luxford also recorded three points. The Cardinals finish their regular season 13-11 overall and 8-6 in the Big Eight.

Quinton Lomack and Cameron Yahnke, Madison La Follette boys basketball: Lomack tied a career high with 22 points and Yahnke had 21 points in the Lancers’ 81-73 win over Madison West (6-11, 5-10 Big Eight). Yahnke has scored more than 20 points in four games this season.

Sam Mickleson, Madison Memorial boys basketball: The sophomore led the Spartans (10-8, 6-8 Big Eight) with 28 points in a 73-64 win over Madison East (11-7, 9-6). He leads the Spartans with 18.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. Memorial’s next game is Saturday night at Beloit Memorial.

Ben Olson and Darius Chestnut, Sun Prairie basketball: Chestnut and Olson each scored 20 points in the Cardinals’ 78-71 win over Beloit Memorial (5-14, 1-12 Big Eight). Olson has scored 20 or more points in a game 10 times this season. Sun Prairie (13-6, 10-5) hits the road on Saturday to take on Racine Horlick. Sun Prairie is ranked 10th in Division 1 in The Associated Press poll.

Rocco Richie, Mount Horeb boys basketball: He scored 24 points in the Vikings’ 75-39 win over Baraboo (5-15, 1-11 Badger West). The junior led both teams with six 3-pointers. Mount Horeb (10-9, 7-4) travels to Edgewood at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

From the box

Poynette boys basketball’s Aiden Klosky scored 23 points in a 73-66 loss to Lake Mills. Brock Chadwick (14), Kameryn Colstad (12) and Brett Hackbart (11) all scored in double digits for the Pumas.

DeForest boys basketball’s Josh Jansen scored 15 points in the Norskies’ 54-48 win over Fort Atkinson. Max Weisbrod provided 13 points for DeForest.

Monona Grove boys basketball’s Max Weise scored 20 points, with six 3-pointers, in the Silver Eagles’ 69-58 loss to Watertown.

Madison West boys basketball’s Ta-Shaun Pender and Michael Williams each scored 16 points in the Regents’ 81-73 loss to Madison La Follette. Senior Jerome Jacobs added 14.

Portage boys basketball’s Erik Brouette scored 20 points in the Warriors’ 64-62 upset victory over Monroe (17-3, 10-1 Badger West). Cooper Roberts (13) and Kyan Reichhoff (11) also scored in double figures for Portage (9-11, 4-8). Monroe is ranked sixth in Division 2 in the AP poll.