High school sports highlights: Verona/Madison Edgewood gymnast Annika Rufenacht wins Big Eight All-Around title

Here's who shined in Saturday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Annika Rufenacht, Verona/Madison Edgewood gymnastics: Rufenacht, a level 10 gymnast, finished with the top all-around score of 37.5 at the Big Eight Conference Championships. The sophomore won the vault (9.6), the uneven bars (9.35) and placed tied for second on the balance beam (9.45). She guided the Verona/Edgewood co-op to the top team score (144.05) out of eight teams.
Rocco Richie, Mount Horeb boys basketball: Richie scored 17 points in the Vikings’ 72-57 win over McFarland. This was the juniors’ 11th time scoring in double figures this season. Paul Matthews (16) and Madden Thome (11) also scored in double figures.
Paige Lambe, Verona girls basketball: The Verona forward scored 19 points in the Wildcats' 58-47 win over Madison Memorial to clinch a share of the Big 8 conference title. Abbi Rupnow added 13. The Wildcats will play Madison Memorial on Friday in the regional semifinals of the WIAA girls basketball tournamnet.
From the box
- McFarland boys basketball’s Devem Kulp scored 15 points in the Spartans’ loss to Mount Horeb. Andrew Kelley (14) and Dadon Gillen (11) also scored in double figures.
- Alexa Harris of Madison West gymnastics won the balance beam (9.55) at the Big Eight Conference Championships. She also tied for fourth on the uneven bars (9.15), as West placed sixth in the event.
- Monona Grove gymnastics’ Mya Tweedy finished second in the all around at the Badger Conference meet with a score 36.275. The Silver Eagle scored over a nine in three events: uneven bars (9.100), balance beam (9.200) and floor exercise (9.425).
- Mount Horeb gymnastics’ Sydney Stoenner won the vault at the Badger Conference Invite with a score of 9.425. Stoenner’s teammate Violet Statz won the floor exercise with a score of 9.450.
- Stoughton boys wrestling’s Griffin Empey won the 285-pound Fort Atkinson sectional tournament by fall over Verona’s Jay Hanson in 3:29. John Harman (195), Trenton Dow (152), Cole Sarbecker (132), Nicolar Rivera (126) and Chance Suddeth also qualified for the state tournament.
- Mount Horeb boys wrestling’s Cole Cunningham finished second in the 106-pound sectional tournament at Fort Atkinson and qualified for the state tournament. JJ Poarch also qualified at 113 pounds.
- Verona boy’s wrestling’s Jay Hanson qualified for state at 285 pounds. Cael Wozniak also qualified at 182 pounds.
- Madison La Follette’s Jackson Mankowski won the 220-pound sectional tournament at Fort Atkinson and qualified for the state tournament.
- McFarland boys wrestling’s Guenther Switzer was the runner-up in the 220-pound sectional tournament at Fort Atkinson and qualified for state.
- Oregon boy’s wrestling’s Brandon Liddle was the runner-up in the 138-pound tournament at Fort Atkinson, and qualified for state.
- DeForest boys wrestling’s Brody Hemauer and Elijah Bauer won at 160 and 170 pounds, respectively, in the WIAA Division 1 Sun Prairie Sectional to qualify for states. Hemauer defeated Bennett Weidman of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln by tech Fall in 2:31 (15-0), and Bauer beat Redsburg’s Devin Judd by major decision (14-0). Judd then beat Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy’s Mason Grow by a 4-3 decision in the second place wrestleback match to also qualify for states.
- Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy boys wrestling’s Kyler Neuberger and Gabriel Klatt won at 132 and 195 pounds, respectively, in the Sun Prairie Sectional to qualify for states. Neuberger beat Holmen’s Preston Kratochvill by a 6-0 decision, and Klatt defeated Waunakee’s Kaden Hooker by injury default. Hooker still won his second place wrestleback match over Holmen’s Griffin Banks to qualify for states.
- Waunakee boys wrestling’s Jack Schweitzer finished second at 220 pounds in the Sun Prairie Sectional to qualify for states. He won his second place wrestleback match over Nick Ludowese of Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy by injury default.
- Sauk Prairie boys wrestling’s Nolan Vils won at 285 pounds in the Sun Prairie Sectional to qualify for states. He beat Reedsburg’s Jesus Gonzalez by major decision, 11-2. Gonzalez won his second place wrestleback match over Josh Hansen of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln to also qualify for states.
- Lodi boys wrestling’s Zane Licht won at 152 pounds in the WIAA Division 2 Sectional at Richland Center. He won by sudden victory over Portage’s Lowell Arnold, 6-4. Both wrestlers qualified for states by finishing top three in the weight class. Other Lodi wrestlers who qualified for states included; Parker Heintz at 113 (2nd), Wyatt Ripp at 220 (2nd), Chandler Curtis at 132 (3rd) and Brock Beyer at 285 (3rd).
- Portage boys wrestling’s Chase Beckett won at 126 pounds at the Richland Center Sectional to qualify for states. He pinned Mason Mau of the Belleville co-op at 4:56. Beckett’s teammate Lowell Arnold as well as Jack Callen, who finished third at 195 pounds, also qualified for states.
- Sun Prairie boys wrestling’s Chris Anderson finished second at 106 pounds in the Sun Prairie Sectional. He won the second-place wrestleback match over Reedsburg’s Treynor Curtin by a 12-6 decision to qualify for states.
- Poynette boys wrestling’s Cash Stewart won at 160 pounds in the WIAA Division 3 Sectional at Dodgeland. He pinned Luke Zutz of Valders at 3:37 to qualify for states. His other teammates who qualified were; James Amacher at 145 (2nd), Owen Bahr at 170 (3rd) and Jackson Geitner at 285 (3rd).
- Baraboo boys wrestling’s Luke Statz finished second at 182 pounds in the Sun Prairie Sectional to qualify for states. He won his second place wrestleback match over Dylan Liethen of Holmen.
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Saturday's action
Boys basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Milton;10-1;17-3
DeForest;12-2;19-4
Waunakee;10-3;16-6
Beaver Dam;7-6;11-11
Watertown;7-7;9-13
Fort Atkinson;6-7;13-9
Stoughton;4-8;8-11
Monona Grove;1-12;5-16
BADGER WEST
Monroe;11-3;18-5
Oregon;10-4;19-4
Mount Horeb;7-7;10-12
Edgewood;7-7;13-10
Portage;6-8;11-11
Sauk Prairie;5-8;10-12
Reedsburg;1-12;6-16
Baraboo;1-11;5-15
BIG EIGHT
Madison La Follette;14-2;15-4
Middleton;13-3;15-7
Madison East;10-6;12-8
Sun Prairie;10-7;14-8
Madison Memorial;8-9;12-9
Janesville Parker;7-9;10-11
Verona;6-9;11-10
Madison West;6-10;8-11
Janesville Craig;5-12;7-16
Beloit Memorial;2-14;6-16
ROCK VALLEY
Brodhead;12-2;15-5
East Troy;11-3;15-4
McFarland;9-5;11-7
Turner;9-5;11-7
Big Foot;8-5;11-8
Evansville;8-6;11-8
Edgerton;8-7;9-12
Whitewater;2-12;3-17
Clinton;2-13;4-17
Jefferson;1-13;1-19
Saturday's results
Mount Horeb 72, McFarland 57
Beaver Dam 78, St. Francis 51
Girls basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Beaver Dam;13-1;22-2
Monona Grove;10-4;14-8
Waunakee;9-5;16-8
Watertown;9-5;17-6
Stoughton;7-7;10-13
DeForest;7-7;14-10
Milton;2-12;8-16
Fort Atkinson;1-11;7-14
BADGER WEST
Reedsburg;14-0;24-0
Edgewood;11-3;16-8
Oregon;9-5;14-10
Sauk Prairie;8-6;17-7
Mount Horeb;6-8;9-13
Baraboo;3-11;5-19
Monroe;1-13;2-20
Portage;0-14;3-21
Big Eight
Sun Prairie;15-3;20-4
Verona;15-3;20-4
Janesville Craig;13-4;16-7
Madison La Follette;12-5;13-6
Madison Memorial;11-6;11-10
Middleton;8-8;9-14
Beloit Memorial;6-11;7-13
Madison East;5-12;7-13
Madison West;1-16;2-19
Janesville Parker;1-15;1-21
Rock Valley
Brodhead;16-0;20-2
Edgerton;14-2;20-2
Jefferson;12-4;15-7
McFarland;11-6;16-7
Clinton;9-6;12-8
Evansville;7-9;9-13
Whitewater;4-12;5-17
East Troy;3-14;3-19
Turner;2-14;7-15
Big Foot;2-14;5-16
Saturday's results
Janesville Parker at Madison East, 1:00 p.m. no report
Milwaukee Academy of Science 95, Madison West 25
Verona 58, Madison Memorial 47
Madison La Follette 59, Middleton 35
Boys hockey
Division 1
Sectional 1
Regional Semifinal (Tuesday, Feb. 15)
No. 1 Hudson bye
No. 8 Wisconsin Rapids 7, No. 9 D.C Everest 5
No. 5 Stevens Point 9, No. 12 Barron co-op 0
No. 4 Wausau West 12, No. 13 Merrill co-op 0
No. 3 Eau Claire North bye
No. 6 Chippewa Falls 12, No. 11 Ashland co-op 0
No. 7 Superior 4, No. 10 Tomah/Sparta 0
No. 2 Eau Claire Memorial bye
Regional Finals (Thursday, Feb. 17)
No. 1 Hudson 9, No. 8 Wisconsin Rapids 0
No. 5 Stevens Point 3, No. 4 Wausau West 1
No. 6 Chippewa Falls 3, No. 3 Eau Claire North 2
No. 7 Superior 3, No. 2 Eau Claire Memorial 1
Sectional 2
Regional Semifinal (Tuesday, Feb. 15)
No. 1 Notre Dame bye
No. 8 Beaver Dam co-op 3, No. 9 Sheboygan South co-op 0
No. 5 Fond du Lac co-op 10, No. 12 Xavier co-op 0
No. 4 Bay Port 1, No. 13 Shawano co-op 0
No. 3 Ashwaubenon Co-op bye
No. 6 De Pere/West De Pere co-op 8, No. 11 Oshkosh North co-op 3
No. 7 West Bend co-op 4, No. 10 Appleton North co-op 1
No. 2 Neenah bye
Regional Finals (Thursday, Feb. 17 or Friday, Feb. 18)
No. 1 Notre Dame 5, No. 8 Beaver Dam Co-op 1
No. 5 Fond du Lac Co-op 3, No. 4 Bay Port 2
No. 6 De Pere/West De Pere Co-op 4, No. 3 Ashwaubenon Co-op 3
No. 2 Neenah 4, No. 7 West Bend Co-op 0
Sectional 3
Regional Semifinal (Tuesday, Feb. 15)
No. 1 Edgewood bye
No. 8 Sun Prairie 7, No. 9 Onalaska co-op 0
No. 5 Sauk Prairie co-op 6, No. 12 DeForest co-op 2
No. 4 Reedsburg co-op 8, No. 13 Baraboo/Portage 2
No. 3 Verona 14, No. 14 Madison La Follette/East 0
No. 6 Middleton 4, No. 11 Aquinas co-op 0
No. 7 Madison Memorial 7, No. 10 Madison West 1
No. 2 Waunakee bye
Regional Finals (Thursday, Feb. 17 or Friday, Feb. 18)
No. 1 Edgewood 3, No. 8 Sun Prairie 2
No. 5 Sauk Prairie Co-op 5, No. 4 Reedsburg Co-op 3
No. 3 Verona 5, No. 6 Middleton 0
No. 2 Waunakee 2, No. 7 Madison Memorial 0
Sectional 4
Regional Semifinal (Tuesday, Feb. 15)
No. 1 Waukesha North Co-op bye
No. 8 Kettle Moraine co-op 4, No. 9 Whitefish Bay co-op 3
No. 5 Muskego co-op 6, No. 12 Beloit Memorial co-op 2
No. 4 Brookfield East co-op 7, No. 13 Monroe co-op 2
No. 3 Arrowhead bye
No. 6 Marquette High School 5, No. 11 Milton co-op 2
No. 7 Janesville Craig/Parker 7, No. 10 Kenosha Bradford co-op 1
No. 2 University School bye
Regional Finals (Thursday, Feb. 17 or Friday, Feb. 18)
No. 8 Kettle Moraine Co-op 6, No. 1 Waukesha North Co-op 5
No. 4 Brookfield East Co-op 4, No. 5 Muskego Co-op 3
No. 3 Arrowhead 4, No. 6 Marquette 1
No. 2 University School 7, No. 7 Janesville Co-op 3
Division 2
Sectional 1
Regional Final (Thursday, Feb. 17)
No. 1 Rice Lake 6, No. 8 Chequamegon co-op 0
No. 4 Hayward 4, No. 5 Marshfield 3
No. 3 Amery co-op 12, No. 6 Medford/Rib Lake 0
No. 2 New Richmond 15, No. 7 Frederic co-op 2
Sectional 2
Regional Semifinal (Thursday, Feb. 17 or Friday, Feb. 18)
No. 1 Lakeland 5, No. 8 Northland Pines 0
No. 4 Antigo co-op 8, No. 5 Waupaca 2
No. 3 Mosinee 9, No. 6 Pacelli co-op 2
No. 2 Rhinelander/Three Lakes 5, No. 7 Tomahawk 4
Sectional 3
Regional Semifinal (Friday, Feb. 17)
No. 1 Baldwin-Woodville co-op 7, No. 8 Viroqua co-op 0
No. 4 West Salem 1, No. 5 Black River Falls 0
No. 3 River Falls 4, No. 6 Altoona co-op 3 (2OT)
No. 2 Somerset co-op 9, No. 7 Menomonie 2
Sectional 4
Regional Semifinal (Thursday, Feb. 17 or Saturday, Feb. 18)
No. 1 Saint Mary's Springs 9, No. 8 Stoughton 0
No. 4 Homestead 4, No. 5 Cedarburg 0
No. 3 McFarland 7, No. 6 Monona Grove 1
No. 2 Oregon 7, No. 7 Waupun 2
Girls hockey
WIAA Girls hockey tournament
Sectional No. 1
Regionals (Thursday, Feb. 17)
No. 1 D.C. Everest Co-op bye
No. 4 Northland Pines co-op 4, No. 5 Marshfield co-op 0
No. 3 Superior/Northwestern 6, No. 6 Rhinelander co-op 4
No. 2 Hayward co-op 14, No. 7 Medford/Rib Lake 0
Sectional No. 2
Regionals (Thursday, Feb. 17)
No. 1 River Falls Co-op bye
No. 4 Somerset co-op 4, No. 5 Chippewa Falls co-op 2
No. 3 Onalaska co-op 2, No. 6 Eau Claire North co-op 0
No. 2 Hudson 7, No. 7 Black River Falls co-op 1
Sectional No. 3
Regionals (Friday, Feb. 18)
No. 1 Middleton Co-op bye
No. 4 Stoughton co-op 3, No. 5 Beloit Memorial co-op 1
No. 3 Sun Prairie co-op 3, No. 6 Baraboo co-op 0
No. 2 Viroqua co-op 11, No. 7 Beaver Dam co-op 0
Sectional No. 4
Regionals (Thursday, Feb. 17)
No. 1 Green Bay East Co-op bye
No. 5 University School of Milwaukee co-op 2, No. 4 Cedarburg co-op 1
No. 3 Fond du Lac co-op 2, No. 6 Brookfield Central co-op 0
No. Xavier Co-op 11, No. 7 Arrowhead Co-op 1
Boys swimming
WIAA DIVISION 1 BOYS SWIM & DIVE STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Team results: Brookϐield Central/East 208, Arrowhead 188, Madison West 182, Middleton 175, Sun Prairie 173, Homestead 144, Verona Area/Mount Horeb 137.50, Waukesha North Co-op 121, Bay Port 106, Hudson 101, Madison Memorial 100, Sheboygan North 89, Appleton North/Appleton East 63, Muskego 50, Badger Co-op 46, Oak Creek 45, Neenah 43, Monona Grove 40.50, Oregon 37.50, Racine Case 36.50, West Bend West/East 30, Wauwatosa West/East 29, D.C. Everest 27, Madison East 27, Stevens Point 23, Milwaukee King Co-op 17, Marquette University 15. 50, Kenosha Indian Trail 14, Madison La Follette 12. 50, Franklin 8, Janesville Craig 7, Waunakee 6, Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 6, WaukeshaSouth/CatholicMemorial 6, Eau Claire Memorial/North 4, Greenϐield Co-op 3, Menomonee Falls/Hamilton 2 Kenosha Tremper 1, Green Bay Southwest Co-op 1.
1-meter dive: Bennet, MM, 668.75; 200-yard medley relay: Brookfield East/Central (Long, Miller, Seymour, Day), 1:31.14; 200-freestyle: Kalafat, BP, 1:37.42; 200-yard IM: Johnson, Arr, 1:48.82; 50-yard-freestyle: Bork, AE/AN, 20.10; 100-yard butterfly: Hayon, SN, 47.14; 100-yard-freestyle: Bork, AE/AN, 44.49; 500-yard freestyle: Kalafat, BP, 4:27.75; 200-yard freestyle relay: Middleton (Lin, Berge, Madoch, Chirafisi), 1:23.93; 100-yard backstroke: Seymour, BE/BC, 48.53; 100-yard breaststroke: Johnson, Arr, 54.91; 400-yard freestyle relay: Middleton (Berge, Madigan, Madoch, Chirafisi), 3:04.62.
Gymnastics
Saturday's results
Badger Conference Invite: Mount Horeb 143.225, Reedsburg 134.600, Milton/Edgerton 134.525, Waunakee 130.525, Watertown 129.600, Baraboo 128.750, Monona Grove 127.675, Sauk Prairie 126.375.
Big Eight Conference Invite: Verona/Madison Edgewood 144.050, Sun Prairie 139.050, Madison Memorial 134.200, Middleton 130.800, Janesville Craig 130.1225, Madison West 127.375, Janesville Parker 120.700, Madison United 118.125.
Boys wrestling
Saturday's results
WIAA STATE WRESTLING CHAMPIONSHIPS
Division 1 Sectional at Fort Atkinson
Team scores: Mukwonago 186.5, Milton 150, Stoughton 141, Elkhorn Area 60, Oregon 47.5, Mount Horeb/Barneveld 42, Fort Atkinson 32, Verona Area 32, Janesville Parker 28, Monona Gr./McFarland 28, Janesville Craig 26, Kettle Moraine 25, Madison La Follette 23, Madison Memorial 13.5, Beloit Memorial 12, Madison West 0.
106: Stachowski, Muk, mdec. Cunnigham, 11-1. 113: Slama, Milt, pinned Poarch, 1:16. 120: Suddeth, Sto, dec. Torees, 4-0. 126: Rivera, Sto, pinned Haldiman, 3:34. 132: Sarbacker, Sto, dec. Showalter, 7-6. 138: Klietz, JACR, dec. Liddle, 7-3. 145: Goebel, Muk dec. Nilo, SV-1 3-1. 152: Branenbur, JAPA dec. Dow, 5-1. 165: Eliszewski, Muk dec. Schliem, 5-3. 170: Sinclair, Milt tfall Schlueter, TF-1 25-10. 182: Desormeau, Milt pinned Wozniak, 2:27. 195: Harman, Sto dec. Eckert, 5-4. 220: Mankowski, MLF pinned Switzer, 1:56. 285: Empey, Sto pinned Hanson, 3:29.
Division 1 Sectional at Sun Prairie
Team scores: Wis. Rapids Lincoln 171.5, Holmen 157.5, Beaver Dam/Wayland Ac. 84, Tomah 62, Reedsburg Area 49, DeForest 44, Waunakee 43, La Crosse Logan/Cen. 38.5, Watertown 36.5, Baraboo 34, Sauk Prairie 29, Sun Prairie 27, Middleton 18, Madison East 10, Sparta 7, Onalaska/Luther 0.
106: L. Freeman, WRL, dec. Curtin, 5-0. 113: Spray, WRL, mdec. Campbell, 8-0. 120: C. Freeman, WRL, dec. Fitzpatrick, 3-2. 126: Finch, Tom, mdec. Weiss, 10-2. 132: Neuberger, BD/WA, dec. Pr. Kratochvill, 6-0. 138: Jahn, Hol, pinned Boulton, 1:28. 145: Back, WRL, dec. Pa. Kratochvill, 7-6. 152: Ellefson, LCL/C, mdec. Beers, 9-0. 160: Hemauer, DeF, tfall Weidman, TF-1.5 2:31. 170: Bauer, DeF, mdec. Judd, 14-0. 182: Fischer, WRL, mdec. Statz, 14-4. 195: Klatt, BD/WA, def. Hooker, inj. 220: Westcott, Hol, dec. Ludowese, 9-2. 285: Vils, SaP, mdec. Gonzalez, 11-2.
Division 2 Sectional at Richland Center
Team scores: Prairie du Chien 109, Lodi 106.5, Darlington/Bl. Hawk 86.5, Evansville 63.5, Portage 56, Delavan-Darien 52, Dodgeville 50, Monroe 42, Whitewater 40, River Valley 38, Mauston/Necedah 37, Belmont/Platteville 36.5, Turner 36, Brodhead/Juda 35.5, Belleville/Mont./N. Gl. 31, Richland Center 24, Cuba City/Benton/SW 21, Big Foot/Williams Bay 4, Jefferson 2, Clinton 0, Edgerton 0, Lake Mills 0, Lakeside Lutheran 0, Rio/Cam.-Fr./Fall Riv./Rand. 0, Wisconsin Dells 0.
106: Meudt, Dodg, mdec. Aird, 10-1. 113: Spurley, Dodg, mdec. Heintz, 9-0. 120: Heiser, Ev, pinned Karbash, 1:55. 126: Beckett, Port, pinned Mau, 4:56. 132: Koenig, PdC, dec. Seffrood, 6-5. 138: McIntyre, B/J, dec. Paulson, 8-5. 145: Schuh, Monr, mdec. Radtke, 14-4. 152: Licht, Lod, def. Arnold, SV-1 6-4. 160: Friend, Ww, dec. Chelminiak, 5-3. 170: Heiser, Ev, tfall Brewer, TF-1.5 1:43. 182: Hanson, D-D, dec. Huschitt, 8-3. 195: Thiry, PdC, dec. Horne, 5-2. 220: Perkins, RC, pinned DePorter, 3:19. 285: Mandurano, B/P, pinned Beyer, 1:02.
Division 3 Sectional at Dodgeland
Team scores: Random Lake 151.5, Reedsville 113, Kewaunee 90, Cedar Grove-Belgium 87, Poynette 80, Valders 54.5, Laconia 52, Ken. Christian Life 49.5, Ken. St. Joseph Cath. Ac. 46, Markesan 37, Mishicot 35, Winnebago Lutheran Ac. 26, Horicon 16, Pardeeville 16, Princeton/Green Lake 16, Living Word Lutheran 7, Ozaukee 5, Johnson Creek 4, Westfield Area 2, Dodgeland 0, Hustisford 0, Palmyra-Eagle 0, St. John's Northwestern Ac. 0.
106: D. Dolphin, KCL, dec. Wendling, 6-2. 113: Campbell, KSJCA, def. Gibson, m. forfeit. 120: Ulness, V, dec. Schmalz, 11-9. 126: San Felippo, RL, tfall Sebo, TF-1.5 2:57. 132: T. Dolphin, KCL, pinned Fulton, 1:22. 138: Pomeroy, RL, dec. Severin, 10-3. 145: Erickson, CG-B, mdec. Delsman, 17-5. 152: Vandenbush, RL, dec. Becker, 5-1. 160: Stewart, Poy, pinned Zutz, 3:37. 170: Cracraft, Mish, pinned Steinhorst, 0:42. 182: Schwabe, RL, mdec. Thompson, 9-1. 195: Ducat, Kew, pinned Koellen, 3:53. 220: Ebert, Rdsvl, def. Boeder, m. forfeit. 285: Morales, CG-B, dec. Wagner, 1-0.