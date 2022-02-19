High school sports highlights: Verona/Madison Edgewood gymnast Annika Rufenacht wins Big Eight All-Around title

Here's who shined in Saturday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Annika Rufenacht, Verona/Madison Edgewood gymnastics: Rufenacht, a level 10 gymnast, finished with the top all-around score of 37.5 at the Big Eight Conference Championships. The sophomore won the vault (9.6), the uneven bars (9.35) and placed tied for second on the balance beam (9.45). She guided the Verona/Edgewood co-op to the top team score (144.05) out of eight teams.

Rocco Richie, Mount Horeb boys basketball: Richie scored 17 points in the Vikings’ 72-57 win over McFarland. This was the juniors’ 11th time scoring in double figures this season. Paul Matthews (16) and Madden Thome (11) also scored in double figures.

Paige Lambe, Verona girls basketball: The Verona forward scored 19 points in the Wildcats' 58-47 win over Madison Memorial to clinch a share of the Big 8 conference title. Abbi Rupnow added 13. The Wildcats will play Madison Memorial on Friday in the regional semifinals of the WIAA girls basketball tournamnet.

From the box

McFarland boys basketball’s Devem Kulp scored 15 points in the Spartans’ loss to Mount Horeb. Andrew Kelley (14) and Dadon Gillen (11) also scored in double figures.

Alexa Harris of Madison West gymnastics won the balance beam (9.55) at the Big Eight Conference Championships. She also tied for fourth on the uneven bars (9.15), as West placed sixth in the event.

Monona Grove gymnastics’ Mya Tweedy finished second in the all around at the Badger Conference meet with a score 36.275. The Silver Eagle scored over a nine in three events: uneven bars (9.100), balance beam (9.200) and floor exercise (9.425).

Mount Horeb gymnastics’ Sydney Stoenner won the vault at the Badger Conference Invite with a score of 9.425. Stoenner’s teammate Violet Statz won the floor exercise with a score of 9.450.

Stoughton boys wrestling’s Griffin Empey won the 285-pound Fort Atkinson sectional tournament by fall over Verona’s Jay Hanson in 3:29. John Harman (195), Trenton Dow (152), Cole Sarbecker (132), Nicolar Rivera (126) and Chance Suddeth also qualified for the state tournament.

Mount Horeb boys wrestling’s Cole Cunningham finished second in the 106-pound sectional tournament at Fort Atkinson and qualified for the state tournament. JJ Poarch also qualified at 113 pounds.

Verona boy’s wrestling’s Jay Hanson qualified for state at 285 pounds. Cael Wozniak also qualified at 182 pounds.

Madison La Follette’s Jackson Mankowski won the 220-pound sectional tournament at Fort Atkinson and qualified for the state tournament.

McFarland boys wrestling’s Guenther Switzer was the runner-up in the 220-pound sectional tournament at Fort Atkinson and qualified for state.

Oregon boy’s wrestling’s Brandon Liddle was the runner-up in the 138-pound tournament at Fort Atkinson, and qualified for state.

DeForest boys wrestling’s Brody Hemauer and Elijah Bauer won at 160 and 170 pounds, respectively, in the WIAA Division 1 Sun Prairie Sectional to qualify for states. Hemauer defeated Bennett Weidman of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln by tech Fall in 2:31 (15-0), and Bauer beat Redsburg’s Devin Judd by major decision (14-0). Judd then beat Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy’s Mason Grow by a 4-3 decision in the second place wrestleback match to also qualify for states.

Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy boys wrestling’s Kyler Neuberger and Gabriel Klatt won at 132 and 195 pounds, respectively, in the Sun Prairie Sectional to qualify for states. Neuberger beat Holmen’s Preston Kratochvill by a 6-0 decision, and Klatt defeated Waunakee’s Kaden Hooker by injury default. Hooker still won his second place wrestleback match over Holmen’s Griffin Banks to qualify for states.

Waunakee boys wrestling’s Jack Schweitzer finished second at 220 pounds in the Sun Prairie Sectional to qualify for states. He won his second place wrestleback match over Nick Ludowese of Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy by injury default.

Sauk Prairie boys wrestling’s Nolan Vils won at 285 pounds in the Sun Prairie Sectional to qualify for states. He beat Reedsburg’s Jesus Gonzalez by major decision, 11-2. Gonzalez won his second place wrestleback match over Josh Hansen of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln to also qualify for states.

Lodi boys wrestling’s Zane Licht won at 152 pounds in the WIAA Division 2 Sectional at Richland Center. He won by sudden victory over Portage’s Lowell Arnold, 6-4. Both wrestlers qualified for states by finishing top three in the weight class. Other Lodi wrestlers who qualified for states included; Parker Heintz at 113 (2nd), Wyatt Ripp at 220 (2nd), Chandler Curtis at 132 (3rd) and Brock Beyer at 285 (3rd).

Portage boys wrestling’s Chase Beckett won at 126 pounds at the Richland Center Sectional to qualify for states. He pinned Mason Mau of the Belleville co-op at 4:56. Beckett’s teammate Lowell Arnold as well as Jack Callen, who finished third at 195 pounds, also qualified for states.

Sun Prairie boys wrestling’s Chris Anderson finished second at 106 pounds in the Sun Prairie Sectional. He won the second-place wrestleback match over Reedsburg’s Treynor Curtin by a 12-6 decision to qualify for states.

Poynette boys wrestling’s Cash Stewart won at 160 pounds in the WIAA Division 3 Sectional at Dodgeland. He pinned Luke Zutz of Valders at 3:37 to qualify for states. His other teammates who qualified were; James Amacher at 145 (2nd), Owen Bahr at 170 (3rd) and Jackson Geitner at 285 (3rd).

Baraboo boys wrestling’s Luke Statz finished second at 182 pounds in the Sun Prairie Sectional to qualify for states. He won his second place wrestleback match over Dylan Liethen of Holmen.