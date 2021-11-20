 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school sports highlights: Verona girls basketball team improves to 2-0 with hard-fought win
0 Comments
alert

High school sports highlights: Verona girls basketball team improves to 2-0 with hard-fought win

  • 0
WIAA state girls basketball photo: Verona's Paige Lambe battles for a loose ball

Verona’s Paige Lambe (12) goes for the ball with Germantown’s Maddie Montgomery (3) in the second half of the WIAA Division 1 state girls basketball semifinal at Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Here are the highlights from Saturday's high school sports action.

Stars of the night

Verona girls basketball: Junior Paige Lambe scored 10 of her 16 points in the first half en route to a 64-59 victory over visiting Milwaukee Pius XI Catholic. Junior Megan Murphy scored 11 of her 15 points in the second half and sophomore Reagan Briggs hit five 3-pointers to finish with 15 points in helping Verona improve to 2-0. 

Gabby Wilke, Beaver Dam: The sophomore scored 22 points to lead a 79-38 victory over visiting Madison Memorial in girls basketball. She scored 12 points in the first half, helping Beaver Dam take a 43-18 lead toward its fourth victory in as many games. Juniors Bella Oestreicher and Kylie Wittnebel each had eight points for the Beavers.

From the box

  • Senior guard McClain Mahone scored 13 points for Madison Memorial in the loss to Beaver Dam. She hit two 3-pointers and was 3-for-5 free from the line.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Wisconsin seniors reflect on final game at Camp Randall

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics