High school sports highlights: Verona girls basketball team improves to 2-0 with hard-fought win

Here are the highlights from Saturday's high school sports action.
Stars of the night
Verona girls basketball: Junior Paige Lambe scored 10 of her 16 points in the first half en route to a 64-59 victory over visiting Milwaukee Pius XI Catholic. Junior Megan Murphy scored 11 of her 15 points in the second half and sophomore Reagan Briggs hit five 3-pointers to finish with 15 points in helping Verona improve to 2-0.
Gabby Wilke, Beaver Dam: The sophomore scored 22 points to lead a 79-38 victory over visiting Madison Memorial in girls basketball. She scored 12 points in the first half, helping Beaver Dam take a 43-18 lead toward its fourth victory in as many games. Juniors Bella Oestreicher and Kylie Wittnebel each had eight points for the Beavers.
From the box
Senior guard McClain Mahone scored 13 points for Madison Memorial in the loss to Beaver Dam. She hit two 3-pointers and was 3-for-5 free from the line.
Girls basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Beaver Dam;0-0;4-0
Stoughton;0-0;2-0
Milton;0-0;2-0
Waunakee;0-0;1-0
Fort Atkinson;0-0;1-0
Monona Grove;0-0;1-0
DeForest;0-0;1-0
Watertown;0-0;0-1
BADGER WEST
Reedsburg;0-0;1-0
Oregon;0-0;1-1
Portage;0-0;1-1
Baraboo;0-0;0-1
Mount Horeb;0-0;0-1
Monroe;0-0;0-1
Edgewood;0-0;0-1
Sauk Prairie;0-0;0-1
Big Eight
Verona;0-0;2-0
Sun Prairie;0-0;1-0
Madison West;0-0;1-0
Beloit Memorial;0-0;0-1
Madison East;0-0;0-0
Madison La Follete;0-0;0-0
Madison Memorial;0-0;0-1
Middleton;0-0;0-0
Janesville Craig;0-0;0-1
Janesville Parker;0-0;0-1
Rock Valley
Edgerton;1-0;2-0
McFarland;1-0;1-0
Brodhead;0-0;1-0
Clinton;0-0;1-0
Turner;0-0;1-1
East Troy;0-0;0-0
Big Foot;0-0;0-1
Jefferson;0-0;0-1
Evansville;0-1;1-1
Whitewater;0-1;0-2
Saturday's results
Beaver Dam 79, Madison Memorial 38
Verona 64, Pius Xi Catholic 59
Boys hockey
BADGER EAST
Team;Division;Overall (wins-losses-ties)
DeForest;0-0-0;0-0-0
Waunakee;0-0-0;0-0-0
Beaver Dam;0-0-0;0-0-0
McFarland;0-0-0;0-0-0
Milton;0-0-0;0-0-0
Monona Grove;0-0-0;0-0-0
Stoughton;0-0-0;0-0-0
BADGER WEST
Baraboo/Portage;0-0-0;0-0-0
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells;0-0-0;0-0-0
Sauk Prairie;0-0-0;0-0-0
Edgewood;0-0-0;0-0-0
Monroe;0-0-0;0-1-0
Oregon;0-0-0;0-0-0
BIG EIGHT
Beloit Memorial;0-0-0;0-0-0
Janesville;0-0-0;0-0-0
Madison La Follette/East;0-0-0;0-0-0
Madison Memorial;0-0-0;0-0-0
Madison West;0-0-0;0-0-0
Middleton;0-0-0;0-0-0
Sun Prairie;0-0-0;0-0-0
Verona;0-0-0;0-0-0
Friday's late result
Whitefish Bay 4, Monroe 2
Girls hockey
BADGER
Team;Division;Overall
Cap City Cougars;0-0-0;1-0-0
BadgerLightning;0-0-0;0-0-0
Beaver Dam;0-0-0;0-0-0
Icebergs;0-0-0;0-0-0
Metro Lynx;0-0-0;0-0-0
Rock County;0-0-0;1-0-0
Viroqua;0-0-0;0-0-0
Saturday's results
Rock County 2, Brookfield 1