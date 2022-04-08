 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school sports highlights: Tyler Soule and James Heller lead Oregon baseball to win at American Family Field

Liv DiStefano

Beaver Dam pitcher Audriana Edwards watches shortstop Liv DiStefano field a ground ball during Friday's Badger North Conference game against Reedsburg.

Here's who shined in Friday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Tyler Soule and James Heller, Oregon baseball: Soule led the Panthers in RBIs (4) as he hit 2-for-2 with a pair of free bags as the Panthers defeated Waunakee 13-0 at American Family Field in Milwaukee. James Heller began the game on the mound for the Panthers. The senior pitched two scoreless innings while striking out four. He also had a hit and three RBIs at the plate. The contest was part of the Milwaukee Brewers Amateur Baseball Program in association with Nike—where high schools had the opportunity to play a game at the home of the Brewers if they sold an allotted amount of tickets to a future Brewers game.

Greta Blau, McFarland girls soccer: The senior scored two goals in the second half of a 4-1 victory over Madison Edgewood. She scored at 48:10 and 76:40 into the game. Jaelyn White and Grae Breuchel had McFarland’s other goals. Sonoma Bever scored for Edgewood.

Skylar Schissel and Lucia Cardenas, Columbus girls soccer: Cardenas, a Spanish exchange student, and the freshman Schissel each recorded a hat trick in an 8-1 win over Campbellsport. Schissel scored at 6:19, 38:58 and 76:32 into the game, and Cardenas scored at 21:24, 57:46 and 65:29. Freshman teammate Ella Buske had a goal and assist in Columbus’s first win of the season.

Audriana Edwards and Riley Czarnecki, Beaver Dam softball: Edwards pitched all six innings and struck out 11, gave up three hits, two walks and four unearned runs in a 6-4 opening-game win over Oshkosh West. Makenna Fitzsimmons hit a solo home run, and Liv DiStefano drove in two runs with one hit for the Golden Beavers, who gave up four runs in the sixth but held onto the 6-0 lead. In game two, Czarnecki went the distance, tossing a complete game shutout on the way to the Beavers 2-0 win in the late window. She struck out nine Wildcats, allowing five hits in the win.

Girls track and field preview: Who to watch this spring, in what events, and why

In two short months, the state track and field meet will have arrived. From Madison up to Baraboo and Beaver Dam and Portage, and all parts in between, here's who to watch on the road there.

Sprints

Hailey Anchor, sr., Wisconsin Dells — Among the more versatile returning runners, Anchor was fourth in the 400-meter dash (57.98 seconds) at t…

Hurdles

Ana Ashworth, sr., Madison Memorial — Ashworth made the medal stand in the 100 hurdles a year ago in Division 1, taking fifth (:15.11). She al…

Distance

Mackenzie Babcock, fr., Monona Grove — Being a freshman, she has yet to take part in the high school track and field season. But she took thir…

Relays

Madison Edgewood — The Crusaders boast some of the top relay teams in Division 2. Buoyed by a trio of returnees in Brookelle Ternus, Amber Gro…

Jumps

Leah Burchardt, jr., Beaver Dam — A year ago at this time, Burchardt was a distance runner. Not long into the year, she gave high jumping a tr…

Throws

Miranda Manghera, sr., DeForest — Was the 12th-place finisher in the Division 1 discus, with the tape on her best throw measuring 94-8.

Pole vault

Miranda Firari, sr., Dodgeland — Claimed bronze in the Division 3 field, clearing 11-9. Lost out on second place by a tiebreaker (number of mi…

