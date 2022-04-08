High school sports highlights: Tyler Soule and James Heller lead Oregon baseball to win at American Family Field

Here's who shined in Friday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Tyler Soule and James Heller, Oregon baseball: Soule led the Panthers in RBIs (4) as he hit 2-for-2 with a pair of free bags as the Panthers defeated Waunakee 13-0 at American Family Field in Milwaukee. James Heller began the game on the mound for the Panthers. The senior pitched two scoreless innings while striking out four. He also had a hit and three RBIs at the plate. The contest was part of the Milwaukee Brewers Amateur Baseball Program in association with Nike—where high schools had the opportunity to play a game at the home of the Brewers if they sold an allotted amount of tickets to a future Brewers game.

Greta Blau, McFarland girls soccer: The senior scored two goals in the second half of a 4-1 victory over Madison Edgewood. She scored at 48:10 and 76:40 into the game. Jaelyn White and Grae Breuchel had McFarland’s other goals. Sonoma Bever scored for Edgewood.

Skylar Schissel and Lucia Cardenas, Columbus girls soccer: Cardenas, a Spanish exchange student, and the freshman Schissel each recorded a hat trick in an 8-1 win over Campbellsport. Schissel scored at 6:19, 38:58 and 76:32 into the game, and Cardenas scored at 21:24, 57:46 and 65:29. Freshman teammate Ella Buske had a goal and assist in Columbus’s first win of the season.

Audriana Edwards and Riley Czarnecki, Beaver Dam softball: Edwards pitched all six innings and struck out 11, gave up three hits, two walks and four unearned runs in a 6-4 opening-game win over Oshkosh West. Makenna Fitzsimmons hit a solo home run, and Liv DiStefano drove in two runs with one hit for the Golden Beavers, who gave up four runs in the sixth but held onto the 6-0 lead. In game two, Czarnecki went the distance, tossing a complete game shutout on the way to the Beavers 2-0 win in the late window. She struck out nine Wildcats, allowing five hits in the win.

Girls track and field preview: Who to watch this spring, in what events, and why Sprints Hailey Anchor, sr., Wisconsin Dells — Among the more versatile returning runners, Anchor was fourth in the 400-meter dash (57.98 seconds) at t… Hurdles Ana Ashworth, sr., Madison Memorial — Ashworth made the medal stand in the 100 hurdles a year ago in Division 1, taking fifth (:15.11). She al… Distance Mackenzie Babcock, fr., Monona Grove — Being a freshman, she has yet to take part in the high school track and field season. But she took thir… Relays Madison Edgewood — The Crusaders boast some of the top relay teams in Division 2. Buoyed by a trio of returnees in Brookelle Ternus, Amber Gro… Jumps Leah Burchardt, jr., Beaver Dam — A year ago at this time, Burchardt was a distance runner. Not long into the year, she gave high jumping a tr… Throws Miranda Manghera, sr., DeForest — Was the 12th-place finisher in the Division 1 discus, with the tape on her best throw measuring 94-8. Pole vault Miranda Firari, sr., Dodgeland — Claimed bronze in the Division 3 field, clearing 11-9. Lost out on second place by a tiebreaker (number of mi…