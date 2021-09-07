High school sports highlights: Two hat tricks highlight Tuesday's boys soccer play

Here are highlights from Tuesday's busy day in prep sports.
Stars of the night
Andrew Nolan, Sun Prairie: He scored all of Sun Prairie's goals in a 3-1 victory over McFarland in boys soccer. Nolan’s first goal came less than four minutes into the game and he completed his hat trick before the 41-minute mark. Nolan’s first two goals were assisted by Gabe Voung, his third was unassisted.
Owen Kramar, DeForest: He had a hat trick and earned an assist in a 7-0 victory over Portage/Poynette in boys soccer. Kramar’s first goal came just 16 seconds into the game, his second came with 18:38 on the clock and he finished off his hat trick in the 43rd minute.
- Olivia Bartels, Lakeside Lutheran: She had 48 assists in a 3-1 victory over Columbus in girls volleyball. Lily Schuetz provided 18 kills, one more than teammate Ella Denoyer.
From the box
Izzy Enz won the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly and contributed to first places in the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays as Madison Edgewood defeated Baraboo 109-61 in girls swimming.
DeForest’s Taryn Endres led all girls golfers, shooting a 42 over nine holes in the 192-218 win over Stoughton.
Claire Jaeger defeated Natalie Niemwyer 6-0, 6-1 in the No. 1 singles match to lead Waunakee's 7-0 victory over Milton in girls tennis.
Noah Malcook scored two first-half goals for Oregon in a 6-1 defeat of Stoughton in boys soccer.
Savannah Acker won the 100 breaststroke and 100 freestyle and was part of the victorious 200 freestyle and 200 medley relays as Sauk Prairie defeated Lodi 118-52 in girls swimming.
Joanna Wells won the No. 1 singles match 6-2, 6-4 as DeForest swept Fort Atkinson in girls tennis.
Anna TeDuits won the 100 backstroke and 200 individual medley and was part of the winning 400 freestyle relay as Madison Edgewood defeated Baraboo 109-61 in girls swimming.
Arion Dommerhausen scored two goals for Fort Atkinson, which played Madison Edgewood to a 3-3 draw in boys soccer.
Kylee Doherty had 24 kills and 13 digs for Wisconsin Heights in a 25-18, 25-15, 19-25, 25-21 victory over Belleville.
Watertown Luther Prep’s Adair Pineda scored twice and had an assist in the 6-2 win over Wayland Academy in boys soccer.
Riley Hoesly won the 200 individual medley and ws part of victories in the 400 freestyle and 200 medley relays as Monroe/New Glarus defeated Oregon 106-63 in girls swimming.
- Tony Genco scored two goals for Columbus in the 3-1 win over Jefferson in boys soccer.