High school sports highlights: Teagan Mallegni's big night leads McFarland girls basketball to win

Here are the highlights from Friday's high school sports action.
Stars of the night
Teagan Mallegni, McFarland girls basketball: The sophomore scored 42 points for the Spartans (4-2, 3-2 Rock Valley) in their 77-64 conference win over Evansville (1-4, 0-3). Mallegni made four 3-pointers among her 15 field goals and was 8-for-11 from the line. Sophomore Ava Dean (14) and junior Adrienne Kirch (10) also scored in double figures. The Spartans next face Clinton on the road Thursday.
Jordan Hibner, Monona Grove boys basketball: The senior guard scored 35 points to lead an 87-48 victory over Jefferson. He scored 23 points, including all four of his 3-pointers, in the second half to help MG outscore Jefferson by 32. Isaiah and Elliott Erb each had nine points for MG.
Jaylen Montgomery, Lodi boys basketball: The senior guard scored 33 points in a 67-59 win over New Glarus. Montgomery scored 16 points in the fourth quarter. Teammate Brady Ring scored 17 points, 11 in the second quarter.
Sydney Cherney, Reedsburg girls basketball: She scored 31 points to lead Division 2 top-ranked Reedsburg (7-0, 4-0 Badger) past Waunakee (4-2, 3-1) 70-48. She scored 21 points in the second half to help widen a 13-point halftime lead. Teammates Mahra Wieman (17) and Trenna Cherney (10) also scored in double figures.
Gabby Wilke, Beaver Dam girls basketball: Wilke scored a team-high 19 points for Beaver Dam (7-2, 3-1 Badger East) in their 58-43 win over Sauk Prairie (4-3, 1-3 Badger West). The Golden Beavers entered having dropped back-to-back games against Reedsburg and Milwaukee Academy of Science.
From the box
- Freshman Drew Murphy scored 15 points for Verona (4-2, 2-2 Big Eight) in a 75-57 conference win over Janesville Parker (1-3, 0-3) in boys basketball. The freshman is averaging a team-leading 16 points per game.
- Senior Lily Eisle scored a career-high 15 points for Oregon (5-3, 2-2 Badger West) in a 51-43 win over Milton (3-4, 1-3 Badger East).
- Trenton Dow’s 20-2 win in the 145-lb. weight class highlighted Stoughton’s 63-18 victory over Waunakee in boys wrestling.
- Senior Avery Poole led all scorers with 17 points for Monona Grove (4-0, 4-0 Badger East) in a 56-46 win over Mount Horeb (2-3, 2-2 Badger West) in girls basketball. She was joined in double figures by Emily Clevidence (12) and Abbey Inda (12).
- Atticus Nordmeyer and Abram Mueller each won two events to help the Madison West boys swimming team beat Madison East and Beloit Memorial in a triple dual meet. Nordmeyer won the 100-yard butterfly (:55.38) and 100 breaststroke (:59.53), while Mueller won the 500 freestyle (4:51.49) and 200 freestyle (1:48.24).
- The visiting Monona Grove boys hockey team received a pair of goals from Max Unitan and Wyatt Groth in a 9-2 win over Stoughton. Stoughton’s Colton Vinson had two goals, one on a power play in the first period. Stoughton will try to get its first win Dec. 11 when it faces DeForest.
- Senior guard Lily Eisele scored 15 points to lead Oregon past Milton 53-41 in girls basketball. She scored 10 in the second half to help Oregon outscore Milton 27-19. Teammates Delaney Nyenhuis (12) and Sam Schmitt (10) joined her in double figures.
- Lauren Meundt led the Waunakee girls basketball team with 11 points in a 70-48 loss to Reedsburg in Badger Conference play.
- Sauk Prairie junior Maggie Hartwig scored 13 points in a 58-43 conference loss to Beaver Dam. Junior Karissa Marquardt had 12 points.
- Monona Grove/McFarland’s Jacob Bonjour won his 220-pound match with Beaver Dam Wayland Academy’s Blake Hartman by pin in 29 seconds. The co-op would go on to drop the dual to the Big Red 41-33.
- Ethan Braatz won two events and participated on two victorious relays for Sun Prairie in its win over Verona/Mount Horeb and Janesville Craig in a triple dual meet. He placed first in the 50-yard freestyle (:22.16) and 100 freestyle (:49.24) and contributed to relay wins in 200 medley (1:38.74) and 400 freestyle (3:18.19).
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Friday's action
Boys basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Beaver Dam;2-0;4-1
DeForest;3-0;3-0
Milton;2-1;4-1
Watertown;2-1;2-2
Waunakee;2-0;2-1
Stoughton;1-2;1-2
Fort Atkinson;1-2;2-3
Monona Grove;1-2;3-2
BADGER WEST
Monroe;3-0;4-0
Oregon;2-1;4-1
Mount Horeb;2-1;2-1
Reedsburg;1-1;1-1
Baraboo;0-2;1-3
Portage;0-3;1-3
Sauk Prairie;0-3;1-4
Edgewood;0-3;2-4
BIG EIGHT
Middleton;2-0;2-0
Janesville Craig;2-0;2-1
Madison La Follette;2-0;2-0
Madison East;1-0;2-1
Madison West;2-1;2-1
Verona;2-2;4-2
Madison Memorial;1-2;2-2
Janesville Parker;0-3;1-3
Sun Prairie;0-2;0-2
Beloit Memorial;0-3;1-4
ROCK VALLEY
Brodhead;2-0;3-0
Big Foot;2-0;2-1
East Troy;1-1;1-1
Edgerton;1-1;1-1
Clinton;1-1;1-1
McFarland;1-1;1-2
Evansville;1-1;1-1
Turner;0-0;1-0
Whitewater;0-1;0-2
Jefferson;0-1;0-3
Friday's results
Kettle Moraine 54, Madison Edgewood 47
Madison La Follette 58, Madison Memorial 48
Verona 75, Janesville Parker 57
Fort Atkinson 59, Lake Mills 39
Monona Grove 87, Jefferson 48
Sauk Prairie 77, Poynette 45
Middleton at Madison West, 7:15 p.m.
Madison East at Beloit Memorial, 7:15 p.m.
Baraboo at Sparta, postponed
Girls basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Monona Grove;4-0;4-0
Stoughton;3-0;4-2
Waunakee;3-1;4-2
Beaver Dam;3-1;7-2
DeForest;2-1;3-2
Milton;1-3;3-4
Fort Atkinson;1-3;3-3
Watertown;0-2;3-3
BADGER WEST
Reedsburg;4-0;7-0
Edgewood;2-1;3-1
Mount Horeb;2-2;2-3
Oregon;2-2;5-3
Sauk Prairie;1-3;4-3
Portage;0-2;3-3
Baraboo;0-3;1-3
Monroe;0-4;0-4
Big Eight
Middleton;4-0;4-1
Janesville Craig;3-1;3-3
Sun Prairie;3-1;5-1
Madison Memorial;2-2;2-4
Madison La Follette;3-1;4-1
Verona;2-2;4-3
Beloit Memorial;2-2;2-3
Janesville Parker;1-3;1-5
Madison East;0-4;0-4
Madison West;0-4;1-4
Rock Valley
Brodhead;3-0;6-0
Jefferson;3-0;3-1
Edgerton;3-1;5-1
McFarland;3-2;4-2
East Troy;2-3;2-3
Big Foot;1-2;3-3
Whitewater;1-2;1-4
Clinton;1-2;2-3
Turner;0-3;1-4
Evansville;0-3;1-4
Friday's results
Monona Grove 56, Mount Horeb 46
Oregon 53, Milton 41
Reedsburg 70, Waunakee 48
McFarland 77, Evansville 64
Beaver Dam 58, Sauk Prairie 43
Fort Atkinson 72, Monroe 38
Edgerton 67, East Troy 21
Clinton 66, Beloit Turner 31
Watertown at Baraboo, postponed
Stoughton at Madison Edgewood, 7:30 p.m.
Boys hockey
BADGER EAST
Team;Division;Overall (wins-losses-ties)
Waunakee;2-0-0;4-1-0
Beaver Dam;3-1-0;4-2-0
Milton;1-1-1;2-3-1
McFarland;1-2-0;1-3-0
Monona Grove;1-1-0;1-1-0
DeForest;0-1-1;0-1-1
Stoughton;0-3-0;0-5-1
BADGER WEST
Oregon;1-0-0;5-1-0
Edgewood;2-1-0;4-1-0
Sauk Prairie;1-1-0;3-1-0
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells;1-1-0;3-3-0
Baraboo/Portage;1-1-0;1-3-0
Monroe;0-2-0;1-5-0
BIG EIGHT
Janesville;4-0-0;4-1-0
Verona;5-0-0;6-1-0
Madison Memorial;1-1-0;2-3-0
Middleton;1-4-0;3-4-1
Sun Prairie;1-2-0;1-2-0
Madison West;1-2-0;1-4-0
Beloit Memorial;0-1-0;0-3-0
Madison La Follette/East;0-2-0;1-2-0
Friday's results
Muskego 8, Milton 2
Monona Grove 9, Stoughton 2
Girls hockey
BADGER
Team;Division;Overall (wins-losses-ties)
Rock County;3-1-0;5-3-1
Metro Lynx;1-0-0;6-0-0
Viroqua;1-0-0;2-1-0
Cap City Cougars;2-0-0;5-3-0
Badger Lightning;2-2-0;3-2-0
Icebergs;0-1-0;1-1-0
Beaver Dam;0-5-0;0-0-0
Friday's results
Cap City 2, Rock County 0
Boys swimming
Friday's results
Sun Prairie Triple Dual: Sun Prairie 84, Verona/Mount Horeb 76; Verona/Mount Horeb 129.5, Janesville Craig 40.5; Sun Prairie 126, Janesville Craig 44.
Madison West Triple Dual: Madison West 125, Madison East 44; Madison West 136, Beloit Memorial 34; Beloit Memorial 105, Madison East 64.
Janesville Parker at Madison Memorial, 5:30 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Friday's results
Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy 41, Monona Grove/McFarland 33
Stoughton 63, Waunakee 18
Portage 55, Sauk Prairie 18
Milton 70, DeForest 3
Verona at Madison Memorial, 7 p.m.
Madison West at Middleton, 7 p.m.
Baraboo at Monroe, 7:15 p.m.
Fort Atkinson at Watertown, 7:15 p.m.