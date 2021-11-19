 Skip to main content
High school sports highlights: Teagan Mallegni scores 27 points to lead McFarland's season-opening win over Whitewater
Sydney Cherney

Reedsburg's Sydney Cherney

 BROCK FRITZ/Capital Newspapers

Here are the highlights from Friday's high school sports action.

Stars of the night

Teagan Mallegni, McFarland: She opened the season with 27 points in a 67-23 win over Whitewater in girls basketball. The 5-foot-11 wing, who made four 3-pointers, is coming off of a freshman season where she averaged over 19 points per game.

Brooklyn Fleming, Madison West: The junior guard scored 20 points, including four 3s, in a 76-38 victory over Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon in girls basketball. Other double-figure scorers for the Regents were senior Sawyer Sullivan (14 points) and junior Kiara Lewis (13 points). Senior Acadia Engleman scored nine points on three 3s.

Jaelyn Derline, DeForest: The junior guard scored a career-high 35 points — she scored 24 twice previously — in a 72-43 win over Baraboo in girls basketball. She made six 3s.

Bella Oestreicher, Beaver Dam: The junior guard had a career-high 21 points — 15 more than her previous high — in a 74-60 win over Platteville in girls basketball. Oestriecher scored 15 points in the first half, making four of the team's 10 first-half 3s. 

Sydney Cherney, Reedsburg: Cherney led Reedsburg with 20 points in a 54-33 win over Watertown in girls basketball. The sophomore made three 3s and was 7-for-8 at the line. This game was the fourth 20-point outing for Chereny.

Ava Loftus, Stoughton: The senior guard had six 3s among 24 points to lead a 59-49 win over Oregon in the girls basketball home opener for Stoughton (2-0). Senior guard Lily Eisele led the Panthers with 12 points.

From the box

• Beaver Kylie Wittnebel scored 17 and Gabby Wilke 16 in Beaver Dam’s win over Platteville. 

  • McFarland’s Adrienne Kirch scored 16 points and Brynn Kirch had 15 in McFarland's win over Whitewater. Kirch and Bryn combined for five 3s.
  • Maddie Reott scored 14 points in Stoughton's win over Oregon.
