High school sports highlights: Teagan Mallegni scores 27 points to lead McFarland's season-opening win over Whitewater

Here are the highlights from Friday's high school sports action.
Stars of the night
Teagan Mallegni, McFarland: She opened the season with 27 points in a 67-23 win over Whitewater in girls basketball. The 5-foot-11 wing, who made four 3-pointers, is coming off of a freshman season where she averaged over 19 points per game.
Brooklyn Fleming, Madison West: The junior guard scored 20 points, including four 3s, in a 76-38 victory over Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon in girls basketball. Other double-figure scorers for the Regents were senior Sawyer Sullivan (14 points) and junior Kiara Lewis (13 points). Senior Acadia Engleman scored nine points on three 3s.
Jaelyn Derline, DeForest: The junior guard scored a career-high 35 points — she scored 24 twice previously — in a 72-43 win over Baraboo in girls basketball. She made six 3s.
Bella Oestreicher, Beaver Dam: The junior guard had a career-high 21 points — 15 more than her previous high — in a 74-60 win over Platteville in girls basketball. Oestriecher scored 15 points in the first half, making four of the team's 10 first-half 3s.
Sydney Cherney, Reedsburg: Cherney led Reedsburg with 20 points in a 54-33 win over Watertown in girls basketball. The sophomore made three 3s and was 7-for-8 at the line. This game was the fourth 20-point outing for Chereny.
Ava Loftus, Stoughton: The senior guard had six 3s among 24 points to lead a 59-49 win over Oregon in the girls basketball home opener for Stoughton (2-0). Senior guard Lily Eisele led the Panthers with 12 points.
From the box
• Beaver Kylie Wittnebel scored 17 and Gabby Wilke 16 in Beaver Dam’s win over Platteville.
- McFarland’s Adrienne Kirch scored 16 points and Brynn Kirch had 15 in McFarland's win over Whitewater. Kirch and Bryn combined for five 3s.
- Maddie Reott scored 14 points in Stoughton's win over Oregon.
Football
Friday's results
Division 3
Pewaukee 15, Rice Lake 6
Division 2
Waunakee 33, Homestead 21
Division 1
Franklin 38, Sun Prairie 17
---
Waunakee 33, Homestead 21
Waunakee;7;13;7;6;—;33
Homestead;0;7;7;7—;21
Wau: Keller 34 pass from Keene (Driscoll kick)
Hom: Balistrieri 1 rush (West kick
Wau: 97 kick return (Driscoll kick)
Wau: Gnorski 19 run (pass failed)
Hom: Ollman 15 run (kick failed)
Wau: Gnorski 24 run (Driscoll kick)
Hom: Balistreri 11 run (West kick)
Wau: Keller 1 pass from Keene (pass failed)
Team Statistics
First downs — Hom 22, Wau 17. Rushing (Att. Yds.) — Hom 56-237, Wau 28-100. Passing yards — Hom 111, Wau 193. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — Hom 8-17-2, Wau 12-18-2. Penalties-yards — Hom 8-73, Wau 2-8. Fumbles-lost — Hom 1-0, Wau 2-2
Individual Leaders
Rushing — Hom: Ollman 32-124; Wau: Gnorski 12-79. Passing — Hom: Balistreri 8-16-2-111, Wau: Keene 12-18-2-193. Receiving — Hom: Rossman 3-51, Wau: Keller 5-80.
---
Franklin 38, Sun Prairie 17
Franklin;10;7;7;14;—;38
Sun Prairie;3;0;14;0;—;17
Fra: 33 kick by Mueller
SP: 34 kick by Schulz
Fra: Osgood 88 pass from Burkett (Mueller kick)
Fra: Shelton 6 run (Mueller kick)
Fra: Rivard 1 run (Mueller kick)
SP: Hamilton 34 pass from Kaminski (Schulz kick)
SP: Kaminski 4 run (kick by Schulz)
Fra: Osgood 30 pass from Burkett (Mueller kick)
Fra: Arendt 7 pass from Burkett (Mueller kick)
Team Statistics
First downs — SP 15, Wau 20. Rushing (Att. Yds.) — SP 34-77, Fra 44-180. Passing yards — Hom 136, Fra 276. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — SP 14-32-2, Fra 16-24-2. Penalties-yards — SP 2-11, Fra 3-34. Fumbles-lost — SP 1-0, Fra 4-1
Individual Leaders
Rushing — SP: LeGrant 18-57; Fra: Rivard 32-140. Passing — SP: Kaminski 14-32-2-136, SP: Burkett 16-23-2-276. Receiving — SP: Hamilton 8-83, Fra: Arendt 8-96.
Girls basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Beaver Dam;0-0;3-0
Stoughton;0-0;2-0
Milton;0-0;2-0
Waunakee;0-0;1-0
Fort Atkinson;0-0;1-0
Monona Grove;0-0;1-0
DeForest;0-0;1-0
Watertown;0-0;0-1
BADGER WEST
Reedsburg;0-0;1-0
Oregon;0-0;1-1
Portage;0-0;1-1
Baraboo;0-0;0-1
Mount Horeb;0-0;0-1
Monroe;0-0;0-1
Edgewood;0-0;0-1
Sauk Prairie;0-0;0-1
Big Eight
Verona;0-0;1-0
Sun Prairie;0-0;1-0
Madison West;0-0;1-0
Beloit Memorial;0-0;0-1
Madison East;0-0;0-0
Madison La Follete;0-0;0-0
Madison Memorial;0-0;0-0
Middleton;0-0;0-0
Janesville Craig;0-0;0-1
Janesville Parker;0-0;0-1
Rock Valley
Edgerton;1-0;2-0
McFarland;1-0;1-0
Brodhead;0-0;1-0
Clinton;0-0;1-0
Turner;0-0;1-1
East Troy;0-0;0-0
Big Foot;0-0;0-1
Jefferson;0-0;0-1
Evansville;0-1;1-1
Whitewater;0-1;0-2
Friday's results
McFarland 67, Whitewater 23
Madison West 76, Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon 38
Stoughton 59 Oregon 49
DeForest 72, Baraboo 43
Beaver Dam 74, Platteville 60
Reedsburg 54, Watertown 33
Westosha Central 49, Columbus 36
Monona Grove 51, Edgewood 44
Pecatonica 69, Abundant Life 20
Brodhead 56, Beloit Turner 11
Milton 59, Monroe 35
Jefferson 61, Clinton 55
Edgerton 61, Evansville 30
Shorewood 67, Beloit Memorial 31
Girls hockey
BADGER EAST
Team;Division;Overall
DeForest;0-0-0;0-0-0
Waunakee;0-0-0;0-0-0
Beaver Dam;0-0-0;0-0-0
McFarland;0-0-0;0-0-0
Milton;0-0-0;0-0-0
Monona Grove;0-0-0;0-0-0
Stoughton;0-0-0;0-0-0
BADGER WEST
Baraboo/Portage;0-0-0;0-0-0
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells;0-0-0;0-0-0
Sauk Prairie;0-0-0;0-0-0
Edgewood;0-0-0;0-0-0
Monroe;0-0-0;0-0-0
Oregon;0-0-0;0-0-0
BIG EIGHT
Beloit Memorial;0-0-0;0-0-0
Janesville;0-0-0;0-0-0
Madison La Follette/East;0-0-0;0-0-0
Madison Memorial;0-0-0;0-0-0
Madison West;0-0-0;0-0-0
Middleton;0-0-0;0-0-0
Sun Prairie;0-0-0;0-0-0
Verona;0-0-0;0-0-0
Girls hockey
BADGER
Team;Division;Overall
Cap City Cougars;0-0-0;1-0-0
BadgerLightning;0-0-0;0-0-0
Beaver Dam;0-0-0;0-0-0
Icebergs;0-0-0;0-0-0
Metro Lynx;0-0-0;0-0-0
Rock County;0-0-0;0-0-0
Viroqua;0-0-0;0-0-0
Friday's results
Cap City Cougars 2, Brookfield 0