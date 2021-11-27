 Skip to main content
High school sports highlights: Teagan Mallegni, McFarland hand Stoughton first girls basketball loss
alert

High school sports highlights: Teagan Mallegni, McFarland hand Stoughton first girls basketball loss

Stoughton 48, Edgewood 33

Stoughton’s Luke Fernholz (15) drives to the basket against Madison Edgewood’s Ovu Nwankwo (30) in the first half of a Badger South Conference game at Stoughton High School in Stoughton, Wis., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Here are the highlights from Saturday's high school sports action.

Stars of the night

Teagan Mallegni, McFarland: The sophomore forward scored 37 points in an 85-68 girls basketball victory over Stoughton. She made 14 of the team’s 24 field goals, including three 3-pointers. Teammate Brynn Kirch made five 3s among 19 points to help McFarland improve to 2-1.

Ava Loftus, Stoughton: She scored nearly half of her team’s points, making five 3s among 32 points in the loss to McFarland. Maddie Reott had 13 points for the Vikings (3-1).

Luke Fernholz, Stoughton: The senior guard scored 26 points in a 76-71 boys basketball victory over McFarland in a season opener. Kaden Stokstad (18 points) and Ty Fernholz (17 points) joined him in double figures. Stoughton next plays 7:30 p.m. Tuesday against visiting Oregon.

Kyla Saleh, Waunakee: The junior forward had 20 points in a 62-47 girls basketball victory over Homestead. She scored 15 points in the second half, helping Waunakee pull away after the score was tied at 23 at halftime. Teammates Lauren Meudt (14 points) and Ashley Sawicki (10 points) joined her in double figures for Waunakee (3-1).

Teo Jimenez, Madison Edgewood: Jimenez scored 18 points on six 3s to lead a 71-61 win over Janesville Craig in a season opener. He scored 12 points in the first half to help the Crusaders build a 37-28 advantage. Gavin Meister had 12 points for the winners.

Demetria Prewitt, Madison La Follette: Prewitt led La Follette’s five double-figure scorers with 18 points in a 72-68 win over Milwaukee Academy of Science. Teammates Alayna West and Alisha Ghelfi each had 12 points, while Malia Green and Imani Simmons both had 11. The Lancers (1-2) and next play 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at Madison East.

Gavin Farrell, Verona: Farrell paced the Wildcats with 21 points in a 72-45 boys basketball victory over Sauk Prairie. He scored 14 points in the second half, including three of his four 3s. Kyle Krantz and Jonah Anderson each scored 12 points for Verona (2-0).

Addy Milota, Stoughton: The winger scored two goals for the Icebergs (1-1) in a 6-4 girls hockey loss to Fox Cities. Her first goal tied the game at 2 just over five minutes into the second period. Milota’s second goal cut Stoughton’s deficit to 4-3. .

From the box

  • Caden Feinstein and Sammy Contrucci each scored for Madison Memorial boys hockey in a 5-2 loss to Stevens Point. Memorial gave up four unanswered goals after leading early in the second period.
  • Madison West freshman goalie William Zinnen saved 22 shots in a 3-0 loss to Hayward in boys hockey.
  • Mahra Wieman scored 23 points to help Reedsburg beat Tomah 79-23 in girls basketball.
  • Dadon Gillen scored 19 points for McFarland in a season-opening 76-71 boys basketball loss to Stoughton. Deven Kulp scored 15 points and Andrew Kelley had 14 for the Spartans.
  • Devin Kerska scored 15 points for Sauk Prairie in its boys basketball loss to Verona. Teammate Eddie Breunig had 12 points.
  • Baraboo's Gabriel McReynolds had 11 points in a 65-41 loss to Richland Center in boys basketball.
