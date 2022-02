High school sports highlights: Teagan Mallegni leads McFarland girls basketball to narrow playoff victory

Here's who shined in Friday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Teagan Mallegni, McFarland girls basketball: Mallegni scored 27 points and made 8 of 10 free throws to help the Spartans fend off Sauk Prairie 47-45 in the WIAA Division 2 regional semifinals. Fellow sophomore Elise Freeman had 11 points for McFarland, which led 22-8 at halftime. Maggie Hartwig led Sauk Prairie with 22 points.

Rylan Oberg and Jaelyn Derlein, DeForest girls basketball: The duo combined to score 70% of the Norskies’ points in a 63-53 regional semifinal win over Oregon. Oberg led the way with 23 points and Derlein had 21. Senior Lily Eisele led Oregon with 12 points, and fellow senior Payton Lang contributed 11.

Mahra Wieman, Reedsburg girls basketball: The UW-Oshkosh commit scored 22 points in Reedsburg’s 65-25 regional semifinal win over Mount Horeb. Sophomore Sydney Cherney added 19 points for the Beavers (25-0).

Demetria Prewitt, Madison La Follette girls basketball: Prewitt scored 13 of her 18 points in the second half to help the 10th-seed Lancers upset seventh-seeded Brookfield Central 61-38 in a Division I regional semifinal. Fellow seniors Malia Green (14) and Aaliyah Smith (12) joined her in scoring double figures.

Carson Leuzinger, Monroe boys basketball: The senior guard scored 22 points in Monroe’s 54-45 win over Portage to capture the Badger West Conference championship. University of Wisconsin football commit J.T. Seagreaves added 17 points for the Cheesemakers.

From the box

Waunakee girls basketball’s Ashley Sawicki scored 17 points in a 67-38 regional semifinal win over Madison East as part of the Sun Prairie Sectional for the Division 1 WIAA postseason tournament. She shot 11-for-14 on foul shots, and was joined in double figures by teammates Lauren Meudt (11), who made three triples, and Kylee Grabarski (10).

Madison East girls basketball’s Kearra Jones scored 19 points thanks to 11-of-12 free-throw shooting in a 67-38 regional semifinal loss to Waunakee. Kylah McCullers added 10 points for the Purgolders.

Sun Prairie girls basketball’s Antionique Auston scored 14 points in a 52-36 regional semifinal win over Middleton as part of the Sun Prairie Sectional. Teammate Rachel Rademacher added 13 points for the winners. McKenna Monogue led Middleton with 12 points.

Portage boys basketball’s Keagen Hooker scored 11 points in a 54-45 loss to Monroe in the Badger West Conference Championship.

Poynette boys basketball’s Chase Hansen scored 17 points in a 72-58 loss to River Valley. Teammates Aiden Klosky (11) and Brett Hackbart (10) joined him scoring in double figures.

Poynette girls basketball’s Mercedi LaPacek scored 10 points in a 58-45 regional semifinal loss to Belleville as part of the DeForest Sectional for the Division 4 WIAA postseason tournament. The Pumas saw a three-point halftime lead vanish, as they were outscored 33-17 in the second half.

Sydney Stoenner and Lexie Weier of Mount Horeb Gymnastics finished first and second with all-around scores of 36.55 and 36.05, respectively, to help the Vikings finish first out of eight teams at the Elkhorn Sectional. Stoenner won vaulting with a score of 9.4, and Weier finished second in the balance beam (9.125) behind teammate Violet Statz (9.45), whose overall score of 35.25 was good for fourth place.