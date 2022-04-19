High school sports highlights: Taylor Baker's perfect game leads Sun Prairie past Madison Memorial in softball

Here's who shined in Tuesday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Taylor Baker, Sun Prairie softball: The sophomore pitched a perfect game with 15 strikeouts in a 9-0 win over Madison Memorial. She also had a hit and scored a run. Teammates Sophia Royle and Carly Gross each went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Isabel Royle went 2-for-4 with a triple and RBI, Luci Moreno went 2-for-4 with a double and RBI and Grace Kramschuster went 2-for-4 with a run. The Cardinals are 8-1 overall, 5-0 in the Big Eight Conference.

Holly Lowenberg, Poynette softball: She pitched a perfect game with 18 strikeouts in a 3-0 win over Watertown Luther Prep. The junior also had an RBI double and teammate Morgan Gunderson hit a solo home run. Poynette is 2-0 in the Capitol North while Luther Prep is 0-3.

Liz Priebusch, Monona Grove softball: The junior went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs in a 16-0 win over Stoughton. Dani Lucey and Emma Lee each homered. Harper Mayfield had three hits. Monona Grove is 5-0 in the Badger Southeast. The Silver Eagles play Stoughton again on Thursday night.

Audriana Edwards, Beaver Dam softball: She had 11 strikeouts and allowed two hits with no walks in a 9-1 win over DeForest. She drove in three runs and had a hit along with a walk. Gabby Fakes hit 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs for the Golden Beavers, who are 3-0 in the Badger. DeForest dropped to 1-3 in the conference.

Charlie Jambor, Middleton boys golf: He finished with the low individual score of 72 at the Middleton Triangular to lead the Cardinals to a 328 score and a victory over Janesville Craig and Beloit Memorial. Alec Sosnowski, Dain Johnson and James Baker also finished in the top four for the Cardinals.

Anya McKay and Mikayla Holler, Mount Horeb girls soccer: Each player recorded a hat-trick in the 10-0 victory over Portage/Poynette. Holler, a freshman, also had an assist. McKay scored all her goals in the first 17:07, and Holler scored all of hers in the final 18 minutes of the first half. Senior Wally Wallace had two goals and an assist for the Vikings, who outshot Portage/Poynette 27-2. Mount Horeb is 1-2-0 in the Badger.

Avery Pennekamp and Greta Blau, McFarland girls soccer: They each scored two goals for the Spartans (5-0-1) in a 4-0 win over Monona Grove (3-3). Pennekamp assisted on Blau’s first goal (22:25). Blau added to her team-high 10 goals, improving her season point total to 23.

From the box

Verona softball’s Hilary Blomberg went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a solo home run in the fifth inning as the Wildcats (2-2, 1-2 Big Eight) posted a 6-0 win over Madison East (1-4, 1-4).

Oregon girls soccer’s Katelyn Studebaker scored in the 25th minute of a 1-0 victory over Middleton. The Panthers improved to 6-0-0, outshooting the Cardinals 5-0.

Sauk Prairie girls soccer’s McKayla Paukner had a goal and two assists in an 8-0 win against Lodi.

Madison West boys tennis’ Henry Thai won his No. 1 singles match 6-0, 6-0 to lead a 7-0 win over Janesville Parker.

Verona boys tennis’ Ryan Broadbridge won his No. 1 singles match 6-0, 6-0 to lead a 7-0 win over Janesville Craig.

Mount Horeb baseball’s Kian Preimesberger hit a walk-off single to defeat Oregon 8-7, handing the Panthers their first conference loss.

Madison La Follette boys tennis’ Lee Feldhausen won his No. 1 singles match 6-0, 6-0 to lead a 7-0 win over Beloit Memorial.

McFarland baseball’s Connor Punzel led the Spartans (6-1, 6-1 Rock Valley) with three hits and two RBIs in an 8-3 victory over Clinton (0-4, 0-4).

Mount Horeb softball’s Ruby Dahlk went 1-for-3 with an RBI and two stolen bases as the Vikings (3-2, 3-1 Badger Southwest) scored a 9-3 win over Oregon (3-3, 1-2).

Madison Memorial baseball’s Aaron Jungers picked up a team-high three hits and an RBI in 2-1 loss to Madison La Follette. Jungers pitched five-innings—allowed one hit and six walks while striking out 12. Cuyler Zukowski, a Creighton commit, scored the game-winning run for the Lancers on a passed ball with one out in the bottom of the seventh.

Monona Grove baseball’s Jackson Hewitt pitched two perfect innings with five strikeouts to start the game in a 10-0 win over Stoughton in five innings. He also had a hit, RBI and two walks. Hayden Echols drove in two runs on two hits for the Silver Eagles (4-2).

Beaver Dam baseball’s Alex Soto drove in four runs on a double and triple in a 14-4 win over DeForest. Logan Thomas went 3-for-4 with an RBI, and Ben Scharfenberg hit 2-for-2 with three RBIs for the Golden Beavers, who are 3-0 in Badger play. Brogan Hicks and Nolan Hawk each went 2-for-3 with a run for DeForest, which is 2-2 in the conference.

Waunakee baseball’s Howie Rickett led the Warriors (3-2, 3-0 Badger East) with three hits and an RBI as the Warriors rallied in the seventh inning to overcome a 5-2 deficit during a 6-5 victory over Watertown (4-2, 2-2).

Baraboo softball’s Caroline Lewison pitched seven innings with seven strikeouts and went 4-for-4 in a 8-1 win over Portage.

Verona baseball’s Max Steiner drove in five runs on three hits, including a double, in an 11-0 win over Janesville Parker in six innings. N.J. Elias went 3-for-3 with a double and RBI, and Mason Armstrong drove in two runs on a single and double for the Wildcats, who are 3-2 in the Big Eight. Parker fell to 2-3.

Middleton baseball’s Hayden Hellenbrand hit a two-run double and had three RBIs in an 11-5 win over Madison West. Teammate Easton Zempel went 2-for-3 with two runs. A seven-run first powered the Cardinals to a 3-0 record in the Big Eight. West (1-4) got two RBIs from Joe Marcin.

Monroe softball’s Karis Paulson went 3-for-5 with two RBIs in a 13-3 win over Madison Edgewood. Olivia Feller and Emma Tran each also drove in two runs. Neenah Wilkie went 1-for-3 with a run and RBI for Edgewood.

Madison Edgewood baseball’s Joe Hartlieb went 2-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI and run in a 6-1 win over Monroe. Steffen Mello was the winning pitcher, striking out four with seven hits, two walks and no runs allowed over the first 3⅔ innings. Edgewood is 2-0 in the Badger West while Monroe is 1-2.

Girls track and field preview: Who to watch this spring, in what events, and why Sprints Hailey Anchor, sr., Wisconsin Dells — Among the more versatile returning runners, Anchor was fourth in the 400-meter dash (57.98 seconds) at t… Hurdles Ana Ashworth, sr., Madison Memorial — Ashworth made the medal stand in the 100 hurdles a year ago in Division 1, taking fifth (:15.11). She al… Distance Mackenzie Babcock, fr., Monona Grove — Being a freshman, she has yet to take part in the high school track and field season. But she took thir… Relays Madison Edgewood — The Crusaders boast some of the top relay teams in Division 2. Buoyed by a trio of returnees in Brookelle Ternus, Amber Gro… Jumps Leah Burchardt, jr., Beaver Dam — A year ago at this time, Burchardt was a distance runner. Not long into the year, she gave high jumping a tr… Throws Miranda Manghera, sr., DeForest — Was the 12th-place finisher in the Division 1 discus, with the tape on her best throw measuring 94-8. Pole vault Miranda Firari, sr., Dodgeland — Claimed bronze in the Division 3 field, clearing 11-9. Lost out on second place by a tiebreaker (number of mi…