High school sports highlights: Taylor Baker, Chloe Knoernschild lead Sun Prairie past Janesville Craig in softball

Here's who shined in Friday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Taylor Baker, Sun Prairie softball: Baker went 3-for-4 with a team-high five RBIs for the Cardinals (14-1) in a 16-1 win over Janesville Craig. Chloe Knoernschild had two hits, including a triple and four RBIs.
Hayley Thoeny, Lodi boys golf: Thoeny shot an 81 at the Evansville Invite, tied for the third in the field of 77. She had the best score on the team by three strokes, with the other three players shooting 85 or better to each finish in the top 10, helping Lodi place second out of 15 teams.
Tyler Nelson, Waunakee boys tennis: He beat Ryder Broadbridge at No. 1 singles 6-1, 6-1 in a 4-3 win over Verona. At No. 1 doubles, Verona’s Josh Bradley/Riley Sass beat Waunakee’s Georgia Zimbric/Jaxon Wipperfurth 6-1, 6-2.
Aidan Simkin, Madison East boys tennis: Simkin won the No. 1 singles match over Ayden Wildman 6-0, 6-1 in a 5-2 win over Sauk Prairie. At No. 1 doubles, Sauk’s Carson Brinkmeier/Clayton Dahlby beat East’s Mantas Kudzin/Orson Brelsford 4-6, 6-4, 10-6.
Brynne Bieri, McFarland softball: She pitched a six-inning shutout in a 10-0 win over DeForest. Bieri struck out five and allowed three hits. The junior went 1-for-3, including a two-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the third.
From the box
- Waunakee baseball’s Carter Lory's lone hit was a game-winning single that scored Jackson Ehle and Luke Shepski. The Warriors improved to 7-4.
- Middleton baseball’s Easton Zempel went 3-for-5 with a double and stolen base, struck out seven and allowed three earned runs in five innings in a 14-7 win over Madison Memorial. Steven Paulsen went 2-for-2 with a triple, RBI and two walks. Tyler Schmitt and T.j. Bennett each had two hits for the Spartans, and Tyler Piotrowski hit a grand slam.
- Monona Grove tennis’ No. 1 singles player Chase Lindwall won consecutive 6-0 sets to defeat Beaver Dam’s Brandon Freber. The Silver Eagles won 6-1.
- Verona baseball’s N.J. Elias went 2-for-3 with a run and RBI in a 5-4 win over Monona Grove. Atticus Marse doubled and singled. Hayden Echols went 2-for-4 with a double and RBI for MG.
- Madison Edgewood baseball’s Leo Koenig went 3-for-3 with a solo homer, walk and three runs in a 16-7 win over Oregon. UW football commit Jackson Trudgeon drove in two runs on 3-for-4 hitting and scored twice, and Chase Koch and Luke Thompson each drove in three runs. Ryne Panzer and James Heller each had two hits and an RBI for Oregon, with Panzer hitting a double.
- Sauk Prairie baseball’s Noah Frey pitched a shutout in an 8-0 win over Lodi. Frey struck out 10, allowing three hits.
- Oregon softball’s Hailey Berman went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and scored twice in a 9-5 win over Monroe. Hailey Richter drove in two runs and Jordan Baumgartner went 2-for-3 for the Panthers.
- Columbus softball’s Alise Hayes went 4-for-5 with four RBIs, four runs and a double in a 19-1 win over Ripon in five innings. EmmaJo Peck also went 4-for-5 with an RBI; on the mound, she struck out four, allowing three hits and one walk.
- Waunakee girls soccer’s McKenna Nachreiner and Lauren Meudt both scored goals in a 2-0 win over Madison West. Goalkeeper Lily Tsarovsky had eight saves for West.
- Lake Mills softball’s Tessa Kottwitz went a combined 5-for-7 with a double, home run and four RBIs in beating Milwaukee Martin Luther 11-0 in the first game of a doubleheader, then 13-0 in the second game. Each game went five innings, with Avery Chilson and Ava Klienfelt pitching shutouts with two hits allowed. Chilson struck out nine and gave up one walk, and Klienfelt struck out 11 with no walks. Lake Mills had 23 hits in the two games.
- Marshall softball’s Halle Weisensel went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double, driving in two runs in a 13-6 win over Lodi. Kaitlin Jesberger and Naomi Dahl each had a single, double and RBI, while Zara Quam and Allie Rateike each went 3-for-3 for Marshall. Mackenzie Christofferson went 2-for-4 for Lodi.
Baseball
Badger Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall
Waunakee;5-2;6-4
Watertown;5-4;7-4
DeForest;5-4;5-6
Beaver Dam;4-3;5-3
Badger Northwest
Baraboo;6-2;6-5
Reedsburg;1-5;4-5
Sauk Prairie;1-3;3-4
Portage;1-4;2-4
Badger Southeast
Milton;8-0;10-1
Monona Grove;5-3;8-5
Fort Atkinson;2-5;2-9
Stoughton;0-7;0-8
Badger Southwest
Edgewood;6-0;7-0
Oregon;4-4;5-4
Mount Horeb;2-4;3-5
Monroe;1-5;1-5
Big Eight
Janesville Craig;6-1;7-1
Middleton;7-1;10-2
Sun Prairie;6-2;6-3
Verona;5-4;7-6
Janesville Parker;2-4;2-4
Madison Memorial;5-4;7-4
Madison La Follette;2-4;2-4
Madison West;2-6;2-6
Beloit Memorial;2-5;2-5
Madison East;0-7;0-7
Capitol North
Columbus;4-0;8-1
Lakeside Lutheran;3-1;5-3
Lake Mills;3-2,8-3
Watertown Luther Prep;1-3;3-3
Poynette;0-4;2-6
Lodi;2-3;5-6
Capitol South
New Glarus;1-0;2-1
Belleville;1-0;1-2
Marshall;3-2;2-5
Cambridge;1-1;1-4
Waterloo;0-2;1-4
Wisconsin Heights;0-2;1-2
Rock Valley
Edgerton;7-0;9-0
Turner;5-1;5-1
Jefferson;6-2;6-4
McFarland;6-3;6-4
Evansville;3-2;3-2
Big Foot;2-5;2-5
Whitewater;2-4;2-6
Brodhead/Juda;1-4;2-4
East Troy;1-7;1-7
Clinton;0-4;0-4
Friday's results
Waunakee 3, Sun Prairie 2
Lake Mills 2, McFarland 1
Verona 5, Monona Grove 4
Edgewood 16, Oregon 7
Columbus 14, Nekoosa 3
Middleton 14, Madison Memorial 7
Sauk Prairie 8, Lodi 0
Edgerton 7, East Troy 6
Softball
Badger Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall
Watertown;8-1;9-2
Beaver Dam;6-0;8-0
DeForest;1-8;1-11
Waunakee;0-6;0-8
Badger Northwest
Sauk Prairie;5-1;6-1
Baraboo;3-5;4-9
Portage;3-5;6-6
Reedsburg;2-5;6-6
Badger Southeast
Monona Grove;9-0;11-0
Milton;4-4;6-5
Fort Atkinson;3-3;3-5
Stoughton;1-6;1-10
Badger Southwest
Oregon;6-2;8-3
Mount Horeb;7-2;7-3
Monroe;2-5;3-9
Edgewood;1-7;1-8
Big Eight
Sun Prairie;11-0;14-1
Janesville Parker;3-1;3-1
Madison Memorial;6-2;6-2
Middleton;5-2;6-4
Janesville Craig;3-4;4-4
Beloit Memorial;1-1;1-1
Verona;3-3;4-3
Madison East;1-4;1-4
Madison West;1-9;1-9
Madison La Follette;0-5;0-5
Capitol North
Poynette;5-1;8-2
Lake Mills;3-1;10-1
Lakeside Lutheran;2-1;6-1
Columbus;2-3;9-3
Lodi;0-3;1-6
Watertown Luther Prep;0-3;0-3
Capitol South
Waterloo;3-0;5-2
Wisconsin Heights;1-1;1-5
Cambridge;1-1;4-2
Marshall;1-4;3-4
Belleville;0-1;1-3
Rock Valley
Brodhead;9-1;11-1
Jefferson;7-1;8-1
Edgerton;3-1;3-4
Turner;2-1;3-1
Clinton;2-3;2-5
East Troy;3-5;3-5
McFarland;4-4;6-7
Big Foot;1-3;2-3
Whitewater;1-9;1-9
Evansville;0-3;0-4
Friday's results
Verona 3, Janesville Parker 1
Sun Prairie 16, Janesville Craig 1
Mount Horeb 13, Stoughton 0
Oregon 9, Monroe 5
McFarland 10, DeForest 0
Marshall 13, Lodi 6
Jefferson 11, Fort Atkinson 0
Lake Mills 11, Milwaukee Martin Luther 0 (G1, F/5)
Lake Mills 13, Milwaukee Martin Luther 0 (G2, F/5)
Columbus 19, Ripon 1
Girls soccer
Badger Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall (W-L-T)
DeForest;4-0-0;8-0-1
Waunakee;2-1-0;5-1-2
Watertown;1-3-1;2-5-1
Beaver Dam;0-1-1;0-2-1
Badger Northwest
Sauk Prairie;3-1-0;5-2-1
Baraboo;0-1-1;2-2-1
Reedsburg;1-3-1;3-3-1
Portage/Poynette;0-5-0;1-6-0
Badger Southeast
Monona Grove;3-0-0;4-3-0
Milton;1-2-0;2-2-1
Fort Atkinson;0-1-0;1-3-0
Stoughton;0-5-0;1-7-1
Badger Southwest
Oregon;7-0-0;10-0-0
Edgewood;5-0-0;8-1-0
Mount Horeb;3-4-0;4-5-0
Monroe;1-4-0;1-4-0
Big Eight
Madison West;0-1-0;3-2-0
Janesville Craig;0-1-0;2-3-0
Madison Memorial;3-0-0;6-0-2
Middleton;2-1-0;3-3-1
Verona;3-0-0;4-0-0
Sun Prairie;0-1-0;1-4-1
Madison La Follette;0-0-0;0-1-0
Beloit Memorial;0-1-0;0-2-0
Madison East;0-1-0;0-6-0
Janesville Parker;0-0-0;0-4-0
Capitol
Sugar River;3-0-0;3-0-1
Lake Mills;1-1-0;5-1-2
Cambridge/Deerfield;1-2-0;3-3-1
Watertown Luther Prep;1-1-0;1-1-1
Columbus;1-0-1;3-1-3
Lodi;2-0-1;3-3-2
Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld;0-3-0;0-4-1
Lakeside Lutheran;0-2-0;1-4-0
Rock Valley
Evansville;2-0-0;5-0-0
McFarland;2-0-0;5-0-1
Big Foot/Williams Bay;1-0-1;1-0-3
Edgerton;1-1-0;2-1-0
East Troy;0-1-1;2-4-2
Whitewater/Palmyra-Eagle;0-0-0;1-2-1
Clinton/Turner;0-1-0;0-2-0
Jefferson;0-3-0;0-6-0
Friday's results
Madison Memorial 2, Badger 0
Boys tennis
Friday's results
Monona Grove 6, Beaver Dam 1
Waunakee 4, Verona 3
Madison East 5, Sauk Prairie 2
Middleton 5, Neenah 3
Middleton 5, Marquette University High School 2
Brookfield Central 5, Sun Prairie 2
Boys golf
Friday's results
Onalaska Invitational: Marquette 315, Hudson 315, Waunakee 318, Middleton 325, Homestead 325, Madison Memorial 326, River Falls 330, Edgewood 333, Menomonee Falls 334, Holmen 338, Onalaska 340, Brookfield Central 352, Aquinas 365, Tomah 372, Reedsburg 425.
Evansville Invite: Edgerton 326, Lodi 335, Evansville 363, New Glarus 363, Whitewater 365, Lakeside Lutheran 379, Monroe 379, Columbus 396, Brodhead 401, Palmyra-Eagle 411, Parkview 411, East Troy 413, Lake Mills 417, Jefferson 438, Clinton 516, McFarland inc.
Boys track & field
Friday's results
Baraboo Relays: Baraboo 113, Madison La Follette 91, Reedsburg 85, Richland Center 76, Columbus 64, Sauk Prairie 62, Marshall 45, Wisconsin Dells 41, Tomah 35
Girls track & field
Friday's results
Baraboo Relays: Reedsburg 107, Columbus 96, Sauk Prairie 92, Baraboo 89, Richland Center 49, Tomah 47, Wisconsin Dells 42, Madison La Follette 35, Marshall 17