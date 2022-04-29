High school sports highlights: Taylor Baker, Chloe Knoernschild lead Sun Prairie past Janesville Craig in softball

Here's who shined in Friday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Taylor Baker, Sun Prairie softball: Baker went 3-for-4 with a team-high five RBIs for the Cardinals (14-1) in the 16-1 win over Janesville Craig. Chloe Knoernschild had two hits, including a triple and four RBIs.

Hayley Thoeny, Lodi boys golf: Thoeny shot an 81 at the Evansville Invite, tied for the third in the field of 77. She had the best score on the team by three strokes, with the other three players shooting 85 or better to each finish in the top 10, helping Lodi place second out of 15 team.

Tyler Nelson, Waunakee boys tennis: He beat Ryder Broadbridge at No. 1 singles 6-1, 6-1 in a 4-3 win over Verona. At No. 1 doubles, Verona’s Josh Bradley/Riley Sass beat Waunakee’s Georgia Zimbric/Jaxon Wipperfurth 6-1, 6-2.

Aidan Simkin, Madison East boys tennis: Simkin won the No. 1 singles match over Ayden Wildman 6-0, 6-1 in a 5-2 win over Sauk Prairie. At No. 1 doubles, Sauk’s Carson Brinkmeier/Clayton Dahlby beat East’s Mantas Kudzin/Orson Brelsford 4-6, 6-4, 10-6.

Brynne Bieri, McFarland softball: She pitched a six-inning shutout in the10-0 win over DeForest. Bieri struck out five and allowed three hits. The junior went 1-for-3, including a two-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the third.

From the box

Waunakee baseball’s Carter Lory delivered a game-winning single that scored Jackson Ehle and Luke Shepski with his lone hit of the game. The Warriors improve to 7-4.

Middleton baseball’s Easton Zempel hit 3-for-5 with a double and stolen base, plus struck out seven and allowed three earned runs in five innings as the winning pitcher in a 14-7 win over Madison Memorial. Steven Paulsen hit 2-for-2 with a triple, RBI and two walks for the Cardinals. Tyler Schmitt and T.j. Bennett each had two hits for the Spartans, and Tyler Piotrowski hit a grand slam.

Monona Grove tennis’ No. 1 singles player Chase Lindwall won consecutive 6-0 sets to defeat Beaver Dam’s No. 1 singles competitor Brandon Freber. The Silver Eagles won the meet 6-1.

Verona baseball’s N.J. Elias hit 2-for-3 with a run and RBI in a 5-4 win over Monona Grove. Atticus Marse hit a double and single for the Wildcats too. Hayden Echols hit 2-for-4 with a double and RBI for M.G.

Madison Edgewood baseball’s Leo Koenig hit 3-for-3 with a solo homer, walk and three runs scored in a 16-7 win over Oregon. UW football commit Jackson Trudgeon drove in two runs on 3-for-4 hitting and scored twice, and teammates Chase Koch and Luke Thompson each drove in three runs. Ryne Panzer and James Heller each had two hits and an RBI for Oregon, with Panzer hitting a double.

Sauk Prairie baseball’s Noah Frey pitched a shutout for the Eagles in their 8-0 win over Lodi. Frey struck out 10, allowing three hits.

Oregon softball’s Hailey Berman hit 3-for-4 with a solo home run and scored twice in a 9-5 win over Monroe. Hailey Richter drove in two runs and Jordan Baumgartner hit 2-for-3 for the Panthers.

Columbus softball’s Alise Hayes hit 4-for-5 with four RBIs, four runs and a double in a 19-1 win over Ripon in five innings. EmmaJo Peck also hit 4-for-5 with an RBI, and struck out four over a complete-game shutout with three hits and one walk allowed.

Waunakee girls soccer’s McKenna Nachreiner and Lauren Meudt both scored goals in the Warriors 2-0 win over Madison West. The Regents goalkeeper Lily Tsarovsky had eight saves in the contest.

Lake Mills softball’s Tessa Kottwitz hit a combined 5-for-7 with a double, home run and four RBIs in beating Milwaukee Martin Luther 11-0 in game one, then 13-0 in game two of a doubleheader. Each game was won in five innings, with Avery Chilson then Ava Klienfelt pitching complete-game shutouts with two hits allowed. Chilson struck out 9 with one walk, and Klienfelt struck out 11 with no walks. Lake Mills totaled 23 hits in the two games.

Marshall softball’s Halle Weisensel hit 2-for-3 with a home run plus a double, and drove in two runs in a 13-6 win over Lodi. Kaitlin Jesberger and Naomi Dahl had a single, double and RBI apiece, while Zara Quam and Allie Rateike each hit 3-for-3 for Marshall. Mackenzie Christofferson hit 2-for-4 for Lodi.