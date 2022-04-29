High school sports highlights: Tayler Baker, Chloe Knoernschild lead Sun Prairie past Janesville Craig in softball

Here's who shined in Friday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Tayler Baker, Sun Prairie softball: Baker went 3-for-4 with a team-high five RBIs for the Cardinals (14-1) in a 16-1 win over Janesville Craig. Chloe Knoernschild had two hits, including a triple and four RBIs.

Hayley Thoeny, Lodi boys golf: Thoeny shot an 81 at the Evansville Invite, tied for the third in the field of 77. She had the best score on the team by three strokes, with the other three players shooting 85 or better to each finish in the top 10, helping Lodi place second out of 15 teams.

Tyler Nelson, Waunakee boys tennis: He beat Ryder Broadbridge at No. 1 singles 6-1, 6-1 in a 4-3 win over Verona. At No. 1 doubles, Verona’s Josh Bradley/Riley Sass beat Waunakee’s Georgia Zimbric/Jaxon Wipperfurth 6-1, 6-2.

Aidan Simkin, Madison East boys tennis: Simkin won the No. 1 singles match over Ayden Wildman 6-0, 6-1 in a 5-2 win over Sauk Prairie. At No. 1 doubles, Sauk’s Carson Brinkmeier/Clayton Dahlby beat East’s Mantas Kudzin/Orson Brelsford 4-6, 6-4, 10-6.

Brynne Bieri, McFarland softball: She pitched a six-inning shutout in a 10-0 win over DeForest. Bieri struck out five and allowed three hits. The junior went 1-for-3, including a two-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the third.

From the box

Waunakee baseball’s Carter Lory's lone hit was a game-winning single that scored Jackson Ehle and Luke Shepski. The Warriors improved to 7-4.

Middleton baseball’s Easton Zempel went 3-for-5 with a double and stolen base, struck out seven and allowed three earned runs in five innings in a 14-7 win over Madison Memorial. Steven Paulsen went 2-for-2 with a triple, RBI and two walks. Tyler Schmitt and T.j. Bennett each had two hits for the Spartans, and Tyler Piotrowski hit a grand slam.

Monona Grove tennis’ No. 1 singles player Chase Lindwall won consecutive 6-0 sets to defeat Beaver Dam’s Brandon Freber. The Silver Eagles won 6-1.

Verona baseball’s N.J. Elias went 2-for-3 with a run and RBI in a 5-4 win over Monona Grove. Atticus Marse doubled and singled. Hayden Echols went 2-for-4 with a double and RBI for MG.

Madison Edgewood baseball’s Leo Koenig went 3-for-3 with a solo homer, walk and three runs in a 16-7 win over Oregon. UW football commit Jackson Trudgeon drove in two runs on 3-for-4 hitting and scored twice, and Chase Koch and Luke Thompson each drove in three runs. Ryne Panzer and James Heller each had two hits and an RBI for Oregon, with Panzer hitting a double.

Sauk Prairie baseball’s Noah Frey pitched a shutout in an 8-0 win over Lodi. Frey struck out 10, allowing three hits.

Oregon softball’s Hailey Berman went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and scored twice in a 9-5 win over Monroe. Hailey Richter drove in two runs and Jordan Baumgartner went 2-for-3 for the Panthers.

Columbus softball’s Alise Hayes went 4-for-5 with four RBIs, four runs and a double in a 19-1 win over Ripon in five innings. EmmaJo Peck also went 4-for-5 with an RBI; on the mound, she struck out four, allowing three hits and one walk.

Waunakee girls soccer’s McKenna Nachreiner and Lauren Meudt both scored goals in a 2-0 win over Madison West. Goalkeeper Lily Tsarovsky had eight saves for West.

Lake Mills softball’s Tessa Kottwitz went a combined 5-for-7 with a double, home run and four RBIs in beating Milwaukee Martin Luther 11-0 in the first game of a doubleheader, then 13-0 in the second game. Each game went five innings, with Avery Chilson and Ava Klienfelt pitching shutouts with two hits allowed. Chilson struck out nine and gave up one walk, and Klienfelt struck out 11 with no walks. Lake Mills had 23 hits in the two games.

Marshall softball’s Halle Weisensel went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double, driving in two runs in a 13-6 win over Lodi. Kaitlin Jesberger and Naomi Dahl each had a single, double and RBI, while Zara Quam and Allie Rateike each went 3-for-3 for Marshall. Mackenzie Christofferson went 2-for-4 for Lodi.