High school sports highlights: Tate Tourtillott is involved in three runs for Monona Grove in win over Edgewood

Here's who shined in Monday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Abbey Stanton, Madison West girls soccer: The sophomore recorded a goal and two assists in the Regents’ 4-1 win over Middleton. Stanton scored or assisted on the first three West goals. Suzy Hinds Cruz also had two goals, while sophomore Elizabeth Arnold had a goal and an assist.
Ava Dean and Grace Bruechel, McFarland girls soccer: They each had a hat trick and an assist in a 10-0 Rock Valley Conference tournament win against Edgerton. Dean scored twice unassisted and scored her final two goals 37 seconds apart. Bruechel scored her final two goals just over a minute apart. Dean and Breuchel each assisted a goal for one another.
Tate Tourtillott and Kaden Connor, Monona Grove baseball: He went 3-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a walk in Monona Grove’s 4-0 win over Madison Edgewood. Tourtillott also scored a run. Kaden Connor threw a complete-game shutout, striking out 10.
Brynne Bieri, McFarland softball: She was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in McFarland’s 6-5 win over Evansville. The junior also came into pitch in the seventh inning and struck out the only batter she faced to earn the save.
From the box
- Columbus softball’s Alise Hayes went 3-for-4 with an RBI in the Cardinals’ 6-3 loss to Jefferson.
- Madison Memorial tennis’ Gokul Kamath won the No. 1 singles match against McFarland’s David Templeton (6-0, 6-0), to help guide the Spartans to a 6-1 win over McFarland.
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Monday's action
Baseball
Badger Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall
Waunakee;9-2;11-6
Watertown;8-5;12-7
Beaver Dam;8-5;11-6
DeForest;7-5;9-10
Badger Northwest
Sauk Prairie;7-5;10-7
Baraboo;6-7;8-11
Reedsburg;4-7;7-8
Portage;4-8;7-11
Badger Southeast
Milton;11-2;18-3
Monona Grove;8-5;11-8
Stoughton;2-10;3-13
Fort Atkinson;2-11;3-19
Badger Southwest
Edgewood;9-2;13-3
Oregon;6-6;9-7
Monroe;4-8;4-10
Mount Horeb;2-10;3-12
Big Eight
Sun Prairie;12-2;15-3
Janesville Craig;11-3;12-4
Middleton;10-4;14-5
Madison West;9-5;11-7
Verona;9-5;11-7
Madison Memorial;7-7;11-8
Madison La Follette;4-8;5-9
Beloit Memorial;2-10;2-12
Janesville Parker;2-12;3-14
Madison East;2-12;2-14
Capitol North
Columbus;6-1;10-2
Lakeside Lutheran;5-2;9-7
Lake Mills;4-2,9-5
Lodi;2-6;6-10
Watertown Luther Prep;3-4;6-4
Poynette;0-7;2-10
Capitol South
New Glarus;2-0;4-2
Belleville;1-0;1-2
Marshall;4-3;6-7
Cambridge;1-1;1-4
Waterloo;0-2;1-4
Wisconsin Heights;0-3;1-3
Rock Valley
Jefferson;13-3;14-5
Edgerton;12-2;16-2
Turner;12-2;14-3
McFarland;9-5;12-6
Evansville;8-5;8-6
East Troy;7-8;7-8
Brodhead/Juda;4-10;7-11
Whitewater;4-12;4-16
Big Foot;3-13;3-13
Clinton;1-13;1-13
Monday's results
Monona Grove 4, Edgewood 0
Watertown Luther Prep 10, Dodgeland/Hustisford 0
Milton 11, Burlington 6
Softball
Badger Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall
Beaver Dam;14-1;17-3
Watertown;9-2;11-4
Waunakee;4-7;5-12
DeForest;4-11;5-16
Badger Northwest
Sauk Prairie;5-5;6-7
Baraboo;7-5;11-9
Reedsburg;4-6;8-7
Portage;5-9;8-10
Badger Southeast
Monona Grove;12-3;16-4
Milton;7-5;10-7
Fort Atkinson;6-6;6-8
Stoughton;1-11;1-15
Badger Southwest
Oregon;9-2;11-3
Mount Horeb;7-2;7-3
Monroe;4-11;10-16
Edgewood;1-10;1-11
Big Eight
Sun Prairie;15-0;21-1
Madison Memorial;9-2;9-3
Verona;9-3;10-4
Janesville Parker;7-4;8-3
Middleton;5-3;6-5
Beloit Memorial;4-4;4-4
Janesville Craig;3-8;4-9
Madison East;2-11;2-12
Madison West;1-10;1-10
Madison La Follette;0-11;0-11
Capitol North
Lake Mills;8-1;17-1
Poynette;8-1;11-2
Columbus;5-4;16-6
Lakeside Lutheran;4-5;10-5
Watertown Luther Prep;0-7;0-9
Lodi;0-7;2-11
Capitol South
Waterloo;5-0;8-2
Cambridge;4-2;7-3
Marshall;4-3;9-5
Wisconsin Heights;1-4;1-8
Belleville;0-5;1-8
Rock Valley
Jefferson;15-1;18-1
Brodhead;13-3;15-3
McFarland;11-5;13-8
Turner;9-4;10-4
Edgerton;6-5;6-8
Clinton;6-8;6-10
East Troy;5-10;5-10
Big Foot;2-11;3-11
Whitewater;2-13;3-13
Evansville;1-10;1-11
Monday's results
Jefferson 6, Columbus 3
Stevens Point 5, Watertown 3
Hortonville 11, Beaver Dam 1
Sun Prairie 8, Kenosha Bradford 3
McFarland 6, Evansville 5
Girls soccer
Badger Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall (W-L-T)
DeForest;5-0-0;12-1-1
Waunakee;5-0-0;11-1-2
Watertown;2-4-0;4-7-1
Beaver Dam;1-4-0;4-6-2
Badger Northwest
Sauk Prairie;5-1-0;11-2-1
Reedsburg;2-3-0;5-4-1
Baraboo;1-4-0;3-6-1
Portage/Poynette;0-7-0;1-12-0
Badger Southeast
Monona Grove;5-1-0;7-6-0
Stoughton;3-4-0;7-7-1
Milton;1-4-1;4-7-2
Fort Atkinson;0-5-1;2-10-1
Badger Southwest
Oregon;5-0-0;13-0-1
Edgewood;5-1-0;11-2-0
Mount Horeb;4-3-0;7-6-0
Monroe;1-4-0;1-10-1
Big Eight
Madison West;2-1-0;5-2-0
Janesville Craig;0-2-0;2-4-0
Madison Memorial;5-1-0;8-1-2
Middleton;3-3-0;5-6-1
Verona;6-0-0;8-1-1
Sun Prairie;4-1-0;5-5-3
Madison La Follette;0-5-0;0-8-0
Beloit Memorial;2-3-0;2-4-1
Madison East;3-3-0;3-8-0
Janesville Parker;0-6-0;0-14-0
Capitol
Sugar River;5-0-0;8-2-1
Lodi;3-0-2;6-3-3
Lake Mills;2-1-2;7-3-3
Watertown Luther Prep;2-2-1;4-5-2
Columbus;1-2-2;3-3-7
Lakeside Lutheran;1-3-1;3-9-2
Cambridge/Deerfield;1-3-0;3-5-1
Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld;0-4-0;1-6-3
Rock Valley
McFarland;8-0-0;13-1-1
Evansville;6-1-0;14-1-0
East Troy;4-2-1;7-7-2
Edgerton;4-4-0;5-5-2
Big Foot/Williams Bay;3-3-1;3-9-2
Whitewater/Palmyra-Eagle;1-5-0;3-8-2
Clinton/Turner;0-6-0;0-7-0
Jefferson;1-6-0;1-12-0
Monday's results
McFarland 10, Edgerton 0
Lakeside Lutheran 0, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 0
Sugar River 5, Columbus 0
Madison West 4, Middleton 1
Boys tennis
Monday's results
East Troy 7, McFarland 0
Madison Memorial 6, McFarland 1
Monroe 7, Burlington 0