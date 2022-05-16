High school sports highlights: Tate Tourtillott is involved in three runs for Monona Grove in win over Edgewood

Here's who shined in Monday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Abbey Stanton, Madison West girls soccer: The sophomore recorded a goal and two assists in the Regents’ 4-1 win over Middleton. Stanton scored or assisted on the first three West goals. Suzy Hinds Cruz also had two goals, while sophomore Elizabeth Arnold had a goal and an assist.

Ava Dean and Grace Bruechel, McFarland girls soccer: They each had a hat trick and an assist in a 10-0 Rock Valley Conference tournament win against Edgerton. Dean scored twice unassisted and scored her final two goals 37 seconds apart. Bruechel scored her final two goals just over a minute apart. Dean and Breuchel each assisted a goal for one another.

Tate Tourtillott and Kaden Connor, Monona Grove baseball: He went 3-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a walk in Monona Grove’s 4-0 win over Madison Edgewood. Tourtillott also scored a run. Kaden Connor threw a complete-game shutout, striking out 10.

Brynne Bieri, McFarland softball: She was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in McFarland’s 6-5 win over Evansville. The junior also came into pitch in the seventh inning and struck out the only batter she faced to earn the save.

From the box

Columbus softball’s Alise Hayes went 3-for-4 with an RBI in the Cardinals’ 6-3 loss to Jefferson.

Madison Memorial tennis’ Gokul Kamath won the No. 1 singles match against McFarland’s David Templeton (6-0, 6-0), to help guide the Spartans to a 6-1 win over McFarland.