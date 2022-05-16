 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school sports highlights: Tate Tourtillott is involved in 3 runs for Monona Grove in win over Edgewood

Here's who shined in Monday's high school sports action:

Abbey Stanton, Madison West girls soccer: The sophomore recorded a goal and two assists in the Regents’ 4-1 win over Middleton. Stanton scored or assisted on the first three West goals. Suzy Hinds Cruz also had two goals, while sophomore Elizabeth Arnold had a goal and an assist.

Ava Dean and Grace Bruechel, McFarland girls soccer: They each had a hat trick and an assist in a 10-0 Rock Valley Conference tournament win against Edgerton. Dean scored twice unassisted and scored her final two goals 37 seconds apart. Bruechel scored her final two goals just over a minute apart. Dean and Breuchel each assisted a goal for one another.

Tate Tourtillott and Kaden Connor, Monona Grove baseball: He went 3-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a walk in Monona Grove’s 4-0 win over Madison Edgewood. Tourtillott also scored a run. Kaden Connor threw a complete-game shutout, striking out 10.

Brynne Bieri, McFarland softball: She was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in McFarland’s 6-5 win over Evansville. The junior also came into pitch in the seventh inning and struck out the only batter she faced to earn the save.

  • Columbus softball’s Alise Hayes went 3-for-4 with an RBI in the Cardinals’ 6-3 loss to Jefferson.
  • Madison Memorial tennis’ Gokul Kamath won the No. 1 singles match against McFarland’s David Templeton (6-0, 6-0), to help guide the Spartans to a 6-1 win over McFarland.
