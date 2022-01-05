 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school sports highlights: Sun Prairie's Ben Olson scores 28 points against Madison La Follette
High school sports highlights: Sun Prairie's Ben Olson scores 28 points against Madison La Follette

Sun Prairie's Ben Olson scores against Verona at Verona High School in Verona, Wis., Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL

Here are the highlights from Wednesday's high school sports action.

Stars of the night

Cameron Yahnke, Madison La Follette boys basketball: Yahnke scored 19 points in La Follette’s 83-74 win over Sun Prairie. After missing his junior year when La Follette’s season was shut down by COVID-19, Yahnke has assisted the Lancers to a 7-1 record (6-0 Big Eight). He is second on the Lancers in scoring with his 15.4 points per game. Fellow Lancer Arhman Lewis had 16 points in the win and leads the team in scoring with 15.7 points per game.

Ben Olson, Sun Prairie boy basketball: Olson led all scorers with 28 points in Sun Prairie’s 83-74 loss to the Lancers. The Cardinal senior eclipsed his old single-game scoring high of 27 points, which he set last season on the road against Freedom. No other Cardinal player scored in double figures in the loss. The Cardinals’ (4-4, 2-4) next game is Friday at home against Madison Memorial.

Alexa Harris, Madison West gymnastics: Harris was the all-around scoring leader for the Regents meet against Sun Prairie with her 34.125 score. She edged out the Cardinals’ Sofia Clark, who finished with 33.900 over-all. Harris won the balance beam event with a score of 8.950 and finished second to Clark in the floor routine with 8.950. Harris is a Level 10 gymnast, the highest level an athlete can achieve in the Junior Olympics program.

Sofia Clark, Sun Prairie gymnastics: Clark finished second in the all-around and led Sun Prairie to a 131.875-120.828 dual-meet win over Madison West. Clark scored a 9.100 and won the floor exercise event. The junior also finished second in the uneven bars with a score of 8.400.

