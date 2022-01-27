High school sports highlights: Sun Prairie's Ben Olson scores 20 in Big Eight matchup with Verona

Here's who shined in Thursday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Ben Olson, Sun Prairie boys basketball: He led all scorers with 20 points in a narrow win over Verona (9-6, 4-5 Big Eight). Olson made three of his six 3-point attempts. Darius Chestnut also added 16 for the Cardinals (9-5, 7-4). Sun Prairie’s next game is on the road Saturday against Madison East.
Ashley Sawicki, Waunakee girls basketball: The senior scored 24 points in Waunakee’s 69-42 win over Stoughton (8-11, 5-6 Badger East). Sawicki has scored over 20 in back-to-back games. Kylee Grabarski added 16 for the Warriors. Waunakee (14-5, 9-2) hosts New Trier (Ill.) on Saturday.
Emma Stebbeds, Metro Lynx hockey: The Verona sophomore recorded a hat trick in the Metro Lynx’s 7-0 win over Rock County (7-12-2, 5-6-0). Stebbeds scored on each of her three shots on goal. Ally Jacobsen recorded four points with two goals and two assists. The next game for the Metro Lynx (15-2-0, 8-0-0) is on the road Friday against Janesville.
Alexa Harris, Madison West gymnastics: Harris won the all-around in the Regents' 135.375-124.050 dual-meet loss to Madison Memorial. The senior starred in the floor exercise (9.500), balance beam (9.200) and uneven bars (9.100). Harris also scored an 8.500 on the vault.
Ta-Shun Pender, Madison West boys basketball: The forward scored 23 points in a win against Janesville Craig. It was the fourth time Pender has scored over 20 in a game. JR Brown added 19 for the Regents. Madison West (5-9, 4-8) plays on the road on Feb. 1 against city rival Madison East.
From the box
- Mount Horeb's Ray Woller led the Vikings with 14 points in 53-46 win over Portage at Fiserv Forum. Senior guard Paul Matthews also scored 13 in the victory.
- Portage’s Kyan Riechoff scored 16 points in the Warriors’ loss to Mount Horeb at Fiserv Forum. Cooper Roberts and Issac Paul also scored in double figures, with 11 and 10 respectively.
- Madison East's Kylah McCullers led all scorers with 18 points in the Purgolders 61-42 loss to Sauk Prairie (14-5, 6-5 Badger West). Sophomore Kearra Jones added 13.
- Monona Grove's Avery Poole scored 15 points in the Silver Eagles’ 48-39 loss to Watertown (15-5, 7-4 Badger East). No other Silver Eagle scored in double figures.
- Stoughton's Annie Tangeman and Ava Loftus finished with 12 and 13 points, respectively, in the Vikings' loss to Waunakee.
- Stoughton's Max Nihles had 42 saves in the Vikings' boys hockey loss to Beloit Memorial 3-1. Teammate Colton Vinson had the only goal for the Vikings coming on a power-play in the second period.
- Baraboo boys wrestling’s Braylon Owen and Luke Statz both won their bouts via fall in a 42-33 loss to Mount Horeb/Barneveld. Owen won the 170 pound class (0:45) and Statz in the 182 pound (0:42).
- Sauk Prairie's Erelyn Apel led the Eagles with 13 points in a 61-42 win over Madison East (4-8, 3-7 Big Eight). Senior Olivia Paukner added 12.
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Thursday's action
Boys basketball
Boys basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Milton;7-1;14-2
DeForest;6-1;12-3
Waunakee;6-2;12-5
Watertown;5-2;7-8
Beaver Dam;4-3;7-7
Fort Atkinson;3-4;7-6
Stoughton;3-4;6-7
Monona Grove;1-6;5-10
BADGER WEST
Monroe;7-0;13-2
Mount Horeb;4-2;8-6
Oregon;3-4;10-4
Sauk Prairie;3-4;8-7
Portage;3-5;7-9
Reedsburg;1-6;6-9
Baraboo;1-7;4-11
Edgewood;0-6;5-9
BIG EIGHT
Middleton;10-1;12-4
Madison La Follette;9-2;10-3
Sun Prairie;7-4;9-5
Madison East;6-4;8-5
Verona;4-5;9-6
Janesville Parker;5-7;8-8
Madison Memorial;4-7;8-7
Janesville Craig;3-7;4-10
Madison West;4-8;5-9
Beloit Memorial;1-8;5-10
ROCK VALLEY
Brodhead;9-0;12-3
East Troy;6-2;10-3
McFarland;7-3;9-4
Turner;5-3;6-4
Big Foot;6-4;8-7
Evansville;6-4;9-6
Edgerton;5-5;6-9
Whitewater;2-7;2-10
Clinton;2-10;3-13
Jefferson;0-10;0-15
Thursday's results
Mount Horeb 53, Portage 46 (at Fiserv Forum)
McFarland 83, Clinton 36
Middleton 67, Beloit Memorial 51
Madison Memorial 57, Janesville Parker 42
Madison La Follette 72, Madison East 69
Madison West 73, Janesville Craig 71
Sun Prairie 63, Verona 60
Boys hockey
Boys hockey
BADGER EAST
Team;Division;Overall (W-L-T)
Waunakee;9-0-0;16-2-0
Beaver Dam;9-2-0;13-6-0
McFarland;6-3-0;8-8-0
Monona Grove;4-6-0;7-11-0
DeForest;3-5-1;4-8-1
Milton;3-6-1;8-8-1
Stoughton;0-12-0;1-17-1
BADGER WEST
Madison Edgewood;7-0-0;13-3-0
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells;6-3-0;14-6-0
Oregon;5-5-0;13-8-0
Sauk Prairie;5-2-0;13-2-0
Baraboo/Portage;1-7-0;3-16-0
Monroe;0-7-0;2-15-0
BIG EIGHT
Verona;12-0-0;14-4-0
Janesville;8-3-0;12-6-0
Middleton;7-5-0;13-6-0
Madison Memorial;7-5-0;8-8-0
Sun Prairie;4-5-0;7-8-0
Madison West;4-8-0;5-15-0
Madison La Follette/East;1-9-0;2-13-0
Beloit Memorial;1-9-0;1-14-0
Thursday's results
Janesville 7, Madison West 0
Beloit Memorial 3, Stoughton 1
Sheboygan 5, Beaver Dam 1
Milton 5, Madison La Follette/East 3
Boys swimming
Boys swimming
Thursday's results
Waunakee at Milton, 6 p.m. no report
Sauk Prairie-Wisconsin Heights 87, Edgewood 79 late
Boys wrestling
Boys wrestling
Thursday's results
Lodi 59, Belleville 13
Whitewater 41, Oregon 33
Reedsburg 71, New Lisbon 3
Mount Horeb 42, Baraboo 33
Monroe at Sauk Prairie, 7 p.m. no report
Girls basketball
Girls basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Beaver Dam;9-1;17-2
Waunakee;9-2;14-5
Monona Grove;8-3;10-6
Watertown;7-4;15-5
DeForest;5-5;11-7
Stoughton;5-6;8-11
Milton;2-8;8-11
Fort Atkinson;1-9;6-11
BADGER WEST
Reedsburg;10-0;18-0
Edgewood;8-2;12-5
Oregon;7-4;10-8
Sauk Prairie;6-5;14-5
Mount Horeb;4-6;6-9
Baraboo;2-8;3-14
Portage;0-10;3-14
Monroe;0-10;0-15
Big Eight
Janesville Craig;9-1;11-4
Sun Prairie;8-2;13-3
Verona;9-2;12-3
Madison La Follette;6-3;8-3
Middleton;6-5;7-9
Madison Memorial;5-5;5-9
Beloit Memorial;4-6;5-8
Madison East;3-7;4-8
Janesville Parker;1-10;1-15
Madison West;0-10;1-11
Rock Valley
Brodhead;11-0;15-2
Edgerton;9-2;14-2
Jefferson;8-3;10-5
McFarland;8-4;11-5
Clinton;6-5;9-7
Evansville;4-7;5-11
East Troy;3-8;3-11
Turner;2-8;5-9
Big Foot;2-9;5-11
Whitewater;2-9;3-13
Thursday's results
Waunakee 69, Stoughton 42
Watertown 48, Monona Grove 39
Sauk Prairie 61, Madison East 42
Girls hockey
Girls hockey
BADGER
Team;Division;Overall (W-L-T)
Metro Lynx;8-0-0;15-2-0
Viroqua;6-1-0;7-5-0
Cap City Cougars;5-3-0;8-9-0
Icebergs;5-5-0;7-8-0
Rock County;5-6-0;7-12-2
Badger Lightning;3-6-0;4-8-0
Beaver Dam;0-11-0;0-14-0
Thursday's results
Metro Lynx 7, Rock County 0
Gymnastics
Gymnastics
Thursday's results
Madison Memorial 135.375, Madison West 124.050
Middleton 127.713, Janesville Parker 113.675
Madison La Follette/East 134.050, Janesville Craig 123.075
Monona Grove at Milton, 6:30 p.m. no report