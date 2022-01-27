High school sports highlights: Sun Prairie's Ben Olson scores 20 in Big Eight matchup with Verona

Here's who shined in Thursday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Ben Olson, Sun Prairie boys basketball: He led all scorers with 20 points in a narrow win over Verona (9-6, 4-5 Big Eight). Olson made three of his six 3-point attempts. Darius Chestnut also added 16 for the Cardinals (9-5, 7-4). Sun Prairie’s next game is on the road Saturday against Madison East.

Ashley Sawicki, Waunakee girls basketball: The senior scored 24 points in Waunakee’s 69-42 win over Stoughton (8-11, 5-6 Badger East). Sawicki has scored over 20 in back-to-back games. Kylee Grabarski added 16 for the Warriors. Waunakee (14-5, 9-2) hosts New Trier (Ill.) on Saturday.

Emma Stebbeds, Metro Lynx hockey: The Verona sophomore recorded a hat trick in the Metro Lynx’s 7-0 win over Rock County (7-12-2, 5-6-0). Stebbeds scored on each of her three shots on goal. Ally Jacobsen recorded four points with two goals and two assists. The next game for the Metro Lynx (15-2-0, 8-0-0) is on the road Friday against Janesville.

Alexa Harris, Madison West gymnastics: Harris won the all-around in the Regents' 135.375-124.050 dual-meet loss to Madison Memorial. The senior starred in the floor exercise (9.500), balance beam (9.200) and uneven bars (9.100). Harris also scored an 8.500 on the vault.

Ta-Shun Pender, Madison West boys basketball: The forward scored 23 points in a win against Janesville Craig. It was the fourth time Pender has scored over 20 in a game. JR Brown added 19 for the Regents. Madison West (5-9, 4-8) plays on the road on Feb. 1 against city rival Madison East.

From the box

Mount Horeb's Ray Woller led the Vikings with 14 points in 53-46 win over Portage at Fiserv Forum. Senior guard Paul Matthews also scored 13 in the victory.

Portage’s Kyan Riechoff scored 16 points in the Warriors’ loss to Mount Horeb at Fiserv Forum. Cooper Roberts and Issac Paul also scored in double figures, with 11 and 10 respectively.

Madison East's Kylah McCullers led all scorers with 18 points in the Purgolders 61-42 loss to Sauk Prairie (14-5, 6-5 Badger West). Sophomore Kearra Jones added 13.

Monona Grove's Avery Poole scored 15 points in the Silver Eagles’ 48-39 loss to Watertown (15-5, 7-4 Badger East). No other Silver Eagle scored in double figures.

Stoughton's Annie Tangeman and Ava Loftus finished with 12 and 13 points, respectively, in the Vikings' loss to Waunakee.

Stoughton's Max Nihles had 42 saves in the Vikings' boys hockey loss to Beloit Memorial 3-1. Teammate Colton Vinson had the only goal for the Vikings coming on a power-play in the second period.

Baraboo boys wrestling’s Braylon Owen and Luke Statz both won their bouts via fall in a 42-33 loss to Mount Horeb/Barneveld. Owen won the 170 pound class (0:45) and Statz in the 182 pound (0:42).

Sauk Prairie's Erelyn Apel led the Eagles with 13 points in a 61-42 win over Madison East (4-8, 3-7 Big Eight). Senior Olivia Paukner added 12.