High school sports highlights: Sun Prairie's Addison Ostrenga scores 22 in upset win over Middleton

Here are the highlights from Thursday's high school sports action.
Stars of the night
Sam Mickelson, Madison Memorial boys basketball: Mickelson scored 28 points in Madison Memorial’s 65-63 win over Madison West(3-7, 2-6 Big Eight). Mickelson scored 17 of his 28 points from the free-throw line and only missed three free throws. Tyler Schmitt was the only other Spartan to score in double figures, with 15 points. The Spartans (6-4, 3-4) are back in action on the road Saturday against Verona.
JR Brown, Madison West boys basketball: Brown led the Regents with 22 points in its 65-63 loss to Madison Memorial. He went 6-for-8 from the free throw line and added a pair of three pointers. Brown’s teammate Ta-Shaun Pender also scored in double figures with his 18 points. The Regents move to 3-7.
Annika Rufenacht, Verona gymnastics: The Verona gymnast finished at the top of the all-around standings in the Wildcats 139.875-123.225 dual meet win over Janesville Parker. Rufenacht propelled herself to the all around win with a score of 9.700 on the vault. The Wildcat also scored a 9.150 on the floor exercise and finished with a total score of 35.550. Fellow Wildcat Ella Crowley finished just behind Rufenacht with a score of 35.150.
Addison Ostrenga, Sun Prairie boys basketball: Ostrenga scored 22 points to help Sun Prairie upset No. 8 Middleton (8-3, 7-1 Big Eight). Darius Chestnut was the second leading scorer for the Cardinals with 15 points, and Ben Olson was the other Cardinal who scored in double figures with 13 points. The Cardinals’ 5-5, 3-4) next game is on the road Saturday against Madison West.
Alexa Harris, Madison West gymnastics: The level 10 Junior Olympian was the all-around high scorer in the meet between Madison West and Madison East/La Follette. Harris has been recovering from a wrist injury this season. Madison West won the meet 124.675 to 78.450. Harris was the high scorer on the uneven bars, floor and beam routines. She scored a 9.275 on the beam, 9.250 on the floor and 9.000 on the uneven bars.
From the box
- Columbus girls basketball’s Madison Ehlenbach scored 12 points in the Cardinals’ 49-36 loss to Lake Mills. Ehlenbach scored seven of her 12 points in the second half. No other Cardinal scored in double figures.
- John Ruth of Oregon boys wrestling pinned Monroe’s Jace Amacher in 0:59 in Oregon’s 60-22 dual win. Fellow Oregon wrestler Brandon Liddle pinned Monroe’s Jack Dubach in 1:39.
- Sun Prairie gymnastics’ Sarah Hershberger recorded scores of over nine in two separate events. Hershberger earned a 9.350 on the beam, and a 9.150 on the floor.
- McFarland boys basketball’s Aidan Chislom scored a team-high 15 points in the Spartans 72-59 loss to Beloit Turner. The loss breaks a seven game winning streak for the Spartans as they go to 8-5.
- Poynette boys basketball’s Aiden Klosky scored 20 points in the Pumas 62-60 win over Columbus. Karl Hanousek came off the bench and scored 19 points to help guide the Pumas to the win.
- Middleton boys basketball’s Will Comerford scored 18 points in the Cardinals' 66-62 loss to Sun Prairie. Owen Cooney and T.J Bauer were the only other players to score in double figures, with 11 each.
- Clevon Easton Jr. scored 19 points in Madison East’s 76-68 win over Janesville Craig in boys basketball. The Purgolders scored 45 points in the second half to close out the win. Fellow Purgolder Massi Malterer led his team in scoring in the second half, scoring all of his 15 points after half-time. The Purgolders improve to 7-3.
- La Follette boys basketball’s Quinton Lomack scored 15 points in the Lancers 78-66 win over Janesville Parker. Kaalan Lee and Cameron Yahnke each scored 12 points for the Lancers. The Lancers (9-1, 8-0 Big Eight) with Middleton’s loss hold sole possession of the No. 1 spot in the conference.
- Trey Boyle scored two goals in Madison Memorial’s 5-2 win over Madison West in boys hockey. The senior has six goals on the season. The Spartans move to 7-7 on the season.
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Thursday's action
Boys basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Waunakee;6-2;11-4
DeForest;6-1;9-3
Milton;6-1;11-2
Watertown;5-2;6-6
Beaver Dam;4-3;7-6
Stoughton;3-3;4-5
Fort Atkinson;2-3;5-6
Monona Grove;1-5;5-7
BADGER WEST
Monroe;7-0;13-1
Mount Horeb;4-2;7-3
Oregon;3-4;7-4
Sauk Prairie;3-4;5-6
Portage;2-4;4-7
Reedsburg;1-5;4-6
Baraboo;1-7;3-9
Edgewood;0-6;3-8
BIG EIGHT
Madison La Follette;8-0;9-1
Middleton;7-1;8-3
Madison East;5-2;7-3
Sun Prairie;3-4;5-5
Madison Memorial;3-4;6-4
Verona;2-4;6-4
Janesville Parker;3-5;6-6
Janesville Craig;3-5;4-8
Madison West;2-6;3-7
Beloit Memorial;1-6;5-8
ROCK VALLEY
Brodhead;6-0;8-3
McFarland;6-1;8-2
East Troy;4-1;7-2
Big Foot;5-2;6-5
Turner;3-2;4-3
Evansville;3-4;5-6
Edgerton;2-4;3-7
Whitewater;2-5;2-8
Clinton;1-6;2-9
Jefferson;0-7;0-11
Thursday's results
Madison East 76, Janesville Craig 68
Madison La Follette 78, Janesville Parker 66
Madison Memorial 65, Madison West 63
Sun Prairie 66, Middleton 62
Potage 57, Baraboo 36
Beloit Turner 72, McFarland 59
Poynette 62, Columbus 60
Abundant Life/Saint Ambrose 66, Madison Country Day 32
Lodi 71, Lake Mills 64
Milton 51, Waunakee 48
Verona at Beloit Memorial, 7:15 p.m. ppd
Madison Edgewood at Mount Horeb, ppd. TBA
Girls basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Monona Grove;7-0;9-3
Beaver Dam;6-1;13-2
Waunakee;5-2;8-5
Stoughton;5-2;8-5
DeForest;3-4;7-6
Watertown;3-4;10-5
Milton;2-5;7-8
Fort Atkinson;1-6;4-8
BADGER WEST
Reedsburg;7-0;13-0
Oregon;5-2;8-5
Edgewood;5-2;8-4
Mount Horeb;3-4;5-6
Sauk Prairie;3-4;9-4
Baraboo;1-6;2-11
Portage;0-7;3-9
Monroe;0-7;0-111
Big Eight
Sun Prairie;6-1;10-2
Madison La Follette;6-2;8-2
Janesville Craig;5-2;7-5
Verona;5-2;8-3
Middleton;5-3;6-7
Madison Memorial;4-2;4-5
Beloit Memorial;3-5;4-7
Madison East;1-5;2-5
Janesville Parker;1-7;1-12
Madison West;0-6;1-8
Rock Valley
Brodhead;8-0;11-2
Edgerton;6-1;10-1
Jefferson;6-2;7-4
McFarland;6-2;9-3
Clinton;4-4;7-6
Evansville;4-4;5-8
East Troy;2-6;2-9
Turner;1-6;3-7
Big Foot;1-7;4-9
Whitewater;1-7;2-10
Thursday's result
Lake Mills 49, Columbus 36
Boys hockey
BADGER EAST
Team;Division;Overall (W-L-T)
Waunakee;6-0-0;12-1-0
Beaver Dam;7-1-0;11-3-0
McFarland;5-2-0;7-7-0
DeForest;2-3-1;3-5-1
Monona Grove;3-5-0;5-9-0
Milton;2-5-1;5-7-1
Stoughton;0-10-0;1-12-1
BADGER WEST
Madison Edgewood;4-0-0;8-3-0
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells;5-2-0;12-5-0
Sauk Prairie;3-2-0;9-2-0
Oregon;4-3-0;10-6-0
Baraboo/Portage;1-4-0;2-12-0
Monroe;0-6-0;1-13-0
BIG EIGHT
Verona;7-0-0;9-3-0
Janesville;5-3-0;8-6-0
Middleton;5-3-0;11-4-0
Sun Prairie;4-3-0;6-5-0
Madison Memorial;5-4-0;7-7-0
Madison West;3-6-0;4-10-0
Madison La Follette/East;1-5-0;2-8-0
Beloit Memorial;0-8-0;0-13-0
Thursday's results
Tomah/Sparta 2, DeForest 1
Madison Memorial 5, Madison West 2
Janesville at Madison La Follette/East, 7:30 p.m. no report
Baraboo/Portage at McFarland, 7 p.m. no report
Beloit Memorial at Middleton, 7:30 p.m. no report
Girls hockey
BADGER
Team;Division;Overall (W-L-T)
Metro Lynx;5-0-0;12-1-0
Viroqua;6-1-0;7-3-0
Cap City Cougars;4-2-0;7-8-0
Icebergs;4-4-0;6-6-0
Rock County;3-4-0;5-9-2
Badger Lightning;3-5-0;4-6-0
Beaver Dam;0-9-0;0-10-0
Thursday's results
Cap City Cougars at Rock County, 7 p.m. no report
Gymnastics
Thursday's results
Madison West 124.675, Madison La Follette/East 78.450
Verona High School 139.875, Janesville Parker 124.225
Madison Memorial 132.075, Middleton 129.875
Mount Horeb at Milton, 6:30 p.m. no report
Watertown at Reedsburg, 6:30 p.m. no report
Boys wrestling
Thursday's results
Oregon 60, Monroe 22
Poynette 44, Lake Mills 10
Lake Mills 48, Columbus 18
Lodi 61, Lake Mills 19
Waunakee 45, DeForest 15
Madison La Follette at Janesville Parker, 7 p.m. no report