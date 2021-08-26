High school sports highlights: Sun Prairie stays unbeaten, Madison West, La Follette still trying to find footing early in season

After teams were forced to play a shortened fall season or no fall season at all last year, the return to a relatively normal fall sports season in 2021 has helped to amplify the excitement for the return of high school sports. With the start of the school year on the horizon and fall sports seasons entering full-swing this week there was plenty of early season non-conference action happening on Thursday night, as well as a few early season matchups with conference foes.
Here are some of the best performers from Thursday night’s action:
Stars of the night
Casey Marron, Monona Grove:
- Marron completed 16 of 23 passes for 275 yards and five touchdowns in Monona Grove’s 48-20 win over Madison La Follette. Marron helped lead the Silver Eagles to 504 yards of total offense and 22 first downs.
Eddie Alonso, Reedsburg:
- Alonso scored a hat trick in Reedsburg’s 3-0 win over Columbus in the Beavers’ opening game of the boys soccer season. The shutout victory was Reedsburg’s first win since the 2019 fall season.
From the box
- Naisha Nagpal won her match in the No. 1 singles slot 6-0, 6-0 as Verona went on to sweep Janesville Parker 7-0.
- Ty Hoier had six catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns in Monona Grove’s victory over Madison La Follette.
- Ava Hackmann shot a 40, a nine-hole personal best, to help Lakeside Lutheran win the Lakeside golf quad.
- Jerry Kaminski passed for 213 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 34 yards and another touchdown in Sun Prairie’s 49-21 win over Wisconsin Rapids.
- Lily Olson won the No. 1 singles match 6-0, 6-2 as Madison Edgewood lost 4-3 to Monona Grove in girls tennis.
- Lars Anding recorded 16 saves for River Valley in a 1-0 loss to Lake Mills in boys soccer.
- K’Shawn Gibbs had four catches for 110 yards and a touchdown in Madison La Follette’s loss to Monona Grove.
- Brooke Parkhurst shot a nine-hole personal best score of 44 as Lakeside Lutheran won the Lakeside golf quad.
- Elsa Marley won the No. 1 singles match 6-0, 6-1 as Madison East defeated Beloit Memorial 6-1 in girls tennis.
- Claire Jaeger won the No. 1 singles match 6-0, 6-1 as Waunakee defeated Baraboo 6-1 in girls tennis.
- Gabe Voung scored two goals and an assist in Sun Prairie’s 5-0 win over Monona Grove in boys soccer.
- Allison Grund swept her opponent in the No. 1 singles match as Janesville Craig suffered a 4-3 loss to Sun Prairie in girls tennis.