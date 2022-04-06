High school sports highlights: Sun Prairie softball scores 16 runs to beat Madison La Follette

Here's who shined in Tuesday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Sun Prairie softball: The Cardinals pitched a combined no-hitter, started by McKenna Gross, as they defeated Madison La Follette 16-0. Gross went three innings, striking out seven. Isabel Royle led the offense with a team-high four RBIs. It's the third consecutive 10-plus run performance for the Cardinals (3-0).
From the box
- Sun Prairie baseball’s Davis Hamilton went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two walks in the Cardinals' 7-0 win over Madison La Follette. Cardinal Addison Ostrenga also had two RBIs.
- Middleton baseball’s JT Hockers pitched four innings as the Cardinals defeated Waunakee 3-2. Hockers struck out six, allowing one unearned run on three hits. Jackson Rademacher led the Cardinals with a 2-for-3 performance.
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Wednesday's action
Baseball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Watertown;1-0;3-0
Monona Grove;1-0;2-0
Milton;1-0;2-0
Waunakee;1-0;2-1
DeForest;1-0;1-0
Beaver Dam;0-0;0-0
Fort Atkinson;0-1;0-2
Stoughton;0-1;0-1
BADGER WEST
Reedsburg;1-1;1-2
Baraboo;0-0;1-1
Edgewood;1-0;1-0
Oregon;1-0;1-0
Mount Horeb;0-0;0-0
Monroe;0-1;0-1
Portage;0-1;0-1
Sauk Prairie;0-1;0-2
Big Eight
Middleton;1-0;4-1
Madison West;1-0;1-0
Sun Prairie;1-0;1-0
Janesville Craig;1-0;2-0
Janesville Parker;0-0;0-0
Madison Memorial;0-1;0-1
Madison La Follette;0-1;0-1
Beloit Memorial;0-1;0-1
Verona;0-1;1-1
Madison East;0-1;0-1
Capitol-North
Columbus;1-0;2-0
Poynette;1-0;1-0
Lake Mills;0-0,0-0
Lakeside Lutheran;0-0;0-0
Lodi;0-0;0-0
Watertown Luther Prep;0-0;0-0
Capitol-South
Belleville;0-0;0-0
Cambridge;0-0;0-0
Waterloo;0-0;0-0
Wisconsin Heights;0-0;0-0
Marshall;0-1;0-0
New Glarus;0-1;0-1
Rock Valley
Jefferson;1-0;1-0
McFarland;1-0;1-0
Turner;1-0;1-0
Brodhead;0-0;0-0
Edgerton;0-0;0-0
Clinton;0-0;0-0
East Troy;0-0;0-0
Big Foot;0-1;0-1
Evansville;0-1;0-1
Whitewater;0-1;0-1
Wednesday's results
Sun Prairie 7, Madison La Follette 0
Milton 10, Monroe 1
Middleton 3, Waunakee 2
Girls soccer
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall (W-L-T)
DeForest;1-0-0;3-0-0
Fort Atkinson;0-0-0;0-0-0
Milton;0-1-0;0-1-0
Monona Grove;0-0-0;0-0-0
Stoughton;0-0-1;0-0-1
Watertown;0-0-0;0-1-0
Waunakee;1-0-0;2-0-0
Beaver Dam;0-0-0;0-1-0
BADGER WEST
Edgewood;0-0-0;1-0-0
Sauk Prairie;0-1-0;1-1-0
Baraboo;0-0-0;1-0-0
Monroe;0-0-0;0-0-0
Oregon;1-0-0;1-0-0
Reedsburg;0-1-0;1-1-0
Mount Horeb;1-0-0;1-1-0
Portage/Poynette;0-0-0;0-1-0
Big Eight
Verona;0-0-0;0-0-0
Janesville Craig;0-0-0;0-0-0
Sun Prairie;0-0-0;0-1-0
Madison Memorial;0-0-0;0-0-0
Madison La Follette;0-0-0;0-0-0
Beloit Memorial;0-0-0;0-0-0
Middleton;0-0-0;0-0-0
Madison East;0-0-0;0-0-0
Madison West;0-0-0;0-1-0
Janesville Parker;0-0-0;0-0-0
Rock Valley
Brodhead;0-0-0;0-0-0
Edgerton;0-0-0;0-0-0
Jefferson;0-0-0;0-0-0
McFarland;0-0-0;0-0-0
Clinton;0-0-0;0-0-0
Evansville;0-0-0;2-0-0
Whitewater;0-0-0;0-0-0
East Troy;0-0-0;0-2-0
Turner;0-0-0;0-0-0
Big Foot;0-0-0;0-0-0
Softball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Monona Grove;1-0;1-0
Beaver Dam;0-0;0-0
DeForest;0-0;0-1
Fort Atkinson;0-0;0-0
Milton;0-0;0-0
Stoughton;0-0;0-1
Watertown;0-0;0-0
Waunakee;0-0;0-1
BADGER WEST
Baraboo;1-0;1-0
Edgewood;0-0;0-1
Monroe;0-0;0-0
Portage;0-0;0-0
Reedsburg;0-0;0-0
Sauk Prairie;0-0;1-0
Oregon;0-1;0-1
Mount Horeb;0-1;0-1
Big Eight
Sun Prairie;2-0;5-1
Verona;0-0;0-0
Janesville Craig;0-0;0-0
Madison Memorial;0-0;0-0
Beloit Memorial;0-0;0-0
Madison La Follette;0-1;0-1
Middleton;0-0;1-1
Madison East;0-1;0-1
Madison West;0-0;0-0
Janesville Parker;0-0;0-0
Rock Valley
Jefferson;1-0;1-0
Brodhead;1-0;1-0
Edgerton;0-0;0-0
Clinton;0-0;0-0
Evansville;0-0;0-0
Whitewater;0-0;0-0
East Troy;0-0;0-0
Turner;0-0;0-0
Big Foot;0-1;0-1
McFarland;0-1;1-1
Wednesday's result
Sun Prairie 17, Madison La Follette 0 F/3
Top prospects, college recruits and emerging stars: Meet the prep baseball players to know this spring
Davis Hamilton, sr., IF, Sun Prairie
Honorable mention All-State a year ago among a loaded Cardinals roster that included catcher Josh Caron, the Division 1 Player of the Year who's now at Nebraska. Hamilton, a North Dakota State commit, is a smooth-fielding shortstop who according to Prep Baseball Report has a "feel to turn the double play in rhythm." He batted .360 in 2021 and was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, two runs scored and two stolen bases in the state title game.
Junior Jackson Hunley, a second team All-Big Eight choice a year ago, joins Hamilton in trying to lead the Cardinals back to the mountaintop. He was 7-0 on the mound last year, including the winning pitcher in the title game after striking out four over four shutout innings.
Carter Hansen, sr., IF, Poynette
Batted .352 with only five errors (.900 fielding percentage) while playing shortstop en route to first team All-Capitol North honors.
Daelen Johnson, sr., P/IF, Beaver Dam
At 6-foot-2, 175 pounds, Johnson is an imposing figure on the mound with a wingspan — and a "simple and clean delivery," according to Prep Baseball Report — that allows him to deliver from multiple arm slots. With a fastball in the upper 80s and significant vertical and horizontal break on his off-speed stuff, the junior's high ceiling is likely to attract attention from college scouts.
Aaron Jungers, sr., Util, Madison Memorial
Among the more well-rounded players in the area, Jungers hit .492 with 12 doubles and a pair of homers as a junior and also posted a 2.11 ERA, garnering first team All-Big Eight honors and second team All-District accolades. He has committed to Lindenwood (Mo.), which next season will begin its first season in NCAA Division I competing in the Ohio Valley Conference.
Jungers helped Memorial finished second in the Big Eight at 14-4, trailing only Sun Prairie.
Cory King, sr., OF/DH, Waunakee
A first team All-Badger North and second team All-District selection in 2021, King looks to lead a team that will have a new person filling out the lineup card for the first time in 25 years following the resignation of Spencer Lee last summer. Former assistant Micah Thingvold is the new skipper.
King batted .423 with five doubles and 20 RBIs last season.
Gavin Kilen, sr., IF, Milton
The top-ranked class of 2022 prospect in the state according to Prep Baseball Report, Kilen is a middle infielder headed to Louisville. According to his recruiting profile on Prep Baseball Report, he has "elite defensive instincts" and a great "feel for the positional demands at shortstop." He could see his name called during the MLB draft July 17-19, perhaps as early as the first round if his stock rises with a strong spring.
Andrew Kopfhamer, sr., 1B, Portage
Batted .311 with three doubles in 2021, boasting the most pop among a quartet of Warriors chosen as honorable mention All-Badger North. Brett Owen (.314) and Cooper Roberts (.308) and pitcher Erik Brouette were the other three picked as honorable mention.
Mitchell Lane, sr., DH, Lodi
Unanimously chosen as first team All-Capitol North in 2021 after batting better than .500 in league play.
Michael Leiterman, sr., OF, Poynette
Got on base at a .482 clip while hitting .311 with a homer, earning All-Capitol North first-team honors.
Christian Oppor, sr., P, Columbus
A 6-foot-1, hard-throwing left-hander with a trio of pitches in his arsenal, including a mid-90s fastball, Oppor is the fourth-ranked prospect in the class of 2022, according to Prep Baseball Report. He's committed to Gulf Coast State College, a junior college in Panama City, Fla., but has the raw potential to be selected in the MLB draft right out of high school.
Oppor, a first team All-Capitol North and second team All-District selection in 2021, struck out 79 batters in 36⅓ innings of work last year, compiling a miniscule 0.96 earned run average while also batting .323 with five homers. He'll be joined by, among others, senior AJ Uttech, who hit .420 last year while helping the Cardinals to the league title.
Kurtis Price, sr., 1B/P, Sauk Prairie
A first team All-Badger North choice a year ago, Price hit .310 with a pair of homers and 15 RBIs in 2021. He also got on base at a .481 clip.
He'll be joined by senior second baseman Brenden Larsen, a returning second team All-Conference pick who hit .333 with a pair of homers, also getting on base at a .457 clip.
Evan Sauer, soph., Util, Waupun
A second-team All-East Central Conference choice last year as a freshman, Sauer boasts a load of potential for a program that's been among the state's best in Division 2 over the last decade. He also was honorable mention All-District in 2021.
Kolton Schaller, sr., IF, Mount Horeb
The 6-foot-1 Schaller, a shortstop, has committed to Kent State (Ohio) and was first team All-Badger North and second team All-District last year after batting .541 with four home runs, 27 RBIs and a 1.585 OPS.
Senior Ethan Steinhoff, Schaller's partner in crime in the middle infield at second base, hit .442 with a 1.090 OPS in 2021, the two of them helping the Vikings reel off five straight wins late in the year before falling in the sectional finals.
Tyler Schmitt, sr., OF/P, Madison Memorial
Batted .475 a year ago en route to honorable mention All-State and first team All-Big Eight honors. Among a strong core of returning players for the Spartans, who look to challenge Sun Prairie for the league title and area supremacy. Has committed to UW-La Crosse.
Tyler Soule, sr., IF, Oregon
A middle infielder, Soule batted .476 with 11 doubles a year ago on his way to first team All-Badger South honors. He has committed to UW-Stevens Point.
Cuyler Zukowski, sr., OF, Madison La Follette
The Creighton recruit, who verbally committed 1½ years ago, was a first team All-Big Eight Conference choice last year and a second team All-State pick by the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association after hitting .450 with 11 stolen bases.
He’ll have help at the plate from senior David Matuszak and junior Kaden Kowalewsky, both infielders and second-team All-Conference selections in 2021.
Easton Zempel, sr., Util, Middleton
Chosen as first team All-Big Eight and second team All-District in 2021 after batting .437, Zempel heads to Winona State (Minn.) in the fall.
He'll be joined this spring by senior outfielder Matthew Zimmerman, a second-team All-Big Eight choice who helped the Cardinals reach the sectional finals.
Boys track and field preview: Who to watch this spring, in what events, and why
Sprints
Andrew Kelly, so., McFarland — Kelly finished eighth at the WIAA Division 2 state meet in the 100-meter dash (11.23 seconds) and was the only freshman in the finals.
Nick Gehring, jr., Madison Edgewood — A Division 2 medalist in the 400 (sixth in :50.81), Gehring also took ninth in the 200 (:22.93).
Deven Magli, sr., DeForest — A University of Wisconsin football commit, Magli finished 17th in the Division 1 100 prelims (:11.41), missing out on the finals. He had taken third at sectionals (:11.13) the week prior.
Andrew Regnier, jr., Waunakee — Reginer qualified for the Division 1 state meet in both the 200 and 400, winning bronze in the latter (:49.90) while missing out on the finals in the 200. He also was fourth in the triple jump (44 feet, 5 inches).
Hurdles
Lucas Heyroth, sr., Lodi — Heyroth was essential in the Blue Devils securing their first Division 2 team state title. He had a clean sweep in the hurdles, winning the 110 high (:14.56) and 300 intermediate (:39.19). He added a long jump title (22-10).
Bryant Yanke, sr., Reedsburg — The senior placed ninth in the 300 hurdles at the Division 1 state meet (:41.37). Yanke also qualified for the 110 hurdles, finishing 14th in the preliminaries (:15.86).
Distance
Jack Boerger, jr., Sauk Prairie — Boerger was 14th in the 3,200 (9:38.10) at the Divisison 1 state meet last year. .
Eli Boppart, jr., Mauston — A rising star in the distance circuit, Boppart was eighth in Division 2 in the 1,600 (4:26.55) last June and then a little over four months later took second in the Div. 2 race at the state cross country meet.
Aidan Manning, sr., Verona — A half-second was all all that separated Manning from third place in the 1,600 at the Division 1 state meet — he was fourth (4:15.86). He also took 12th in the 3,200 (9:30.87).
Joseph Stoddard, jr., Mount Horeb — Stoddard was one of only two sophomores in the 3,200 field at the Div. 2 state meet, finishing eighth in 9:56.19. He took fourth at sectionals (9:55.88) and narrowly missed out on making it to state in the 1,600, finishing fifth (4:37.57).
Griffin Ward, sr., Middleton — A Division 1 medalist in the 1,600 (sixth in 4:20.41), Ward also took 16th in the 3,200 (9:47.78).
Yordanos Zelinski, sr., Oregon — Zelinski was first at sectionals in the 800 (1:55.10) and followed that up with a seventh-place finish at state. (1:57.11). He was also a factor on Oregon's 3,200 relay team that placed sixth at state (8:02.72).
Relays
Verona — The Wildcats' 400 relay team polished off their season with a sixth-place finish at state (:43.96). They have returning runners in sophomores Michael Valichka and Amir Trabelsi.
Lodi— Counting the two alternates, the Blue Devils return four of the six runners (seniors Marcus Malig, Brody Nyffenegger and Lucas Heyroth and sophomore Isaiah Isaiah Groskopf) from last year's 800 relay team that took fourth (1:31.19) in Division 2. Nyffenegger also was seventh in the triple jump (43-2). Lodi also returns all four six runners (Malig, sophomores Connor Pecard and Noah Houdek, and seniors Sean Crowder, Amos Weber and Parker Heintz) from the 3,200 relay team that took 13th (8:31.47).
Mount Horeb — The Vikings return three runners on both their 400- and 800 relay teams. Senior Cody Sveum, sophomore Max Vrstal and junior Mason Weaver return for the 400 team that placed 13th in Division 2 (:45.20). Sophomore Beckham Retzlaff, Sveum and Weaver are back for the 800 team, which finished 11th (1:33.36).
Pardeeville — Seniors Derek Lindert, fresh off reaching the 2,000 career points milestone on the hardwood, and Devin Seth and junior Jackson Preston are back from last year's 1,600 relay that took 14th in Division 3.
Poynette — Seniors Tucker Johnson, Austin Kruger, Trent Chadwick and Trent Sickenberger all return from last year’s 3,200 relay that took 16th in Division 3 (8:38.46.
Jumps
Caden Thomas, sr., Madison Edgewood — It came down to a jump-off between then-juniors Thomas and Sheboygan Falls' Dustin Kerwin last season at state. Thomas pull out the win for the Division 2 high jump title (6-5).
Throws
Ian Phebus, jr., Waunakee — He placed fifth in the shot put (47 feet, 1½ inches) and seventh in the discus (136-3) at the Madison Memorial sectional. Phebus is one of two qualifiers for the Madison Memorial sectional, the other being Holmen's Griffin Banks, who return this season.
Amos Weber, sr., Lodi — Weber placed ninth in the discus at sectionals with a toss of 116-0. He's among a strong field of throwers from the Whitewater sectonal who return. Platteville senior Devin Digman won the sectional (141-08) as a junior and finished third at state (150-10). Also returning is Ryan Norton of River Valley, who finished fourth at sectionals (135-04) and fifth at state (148-05).
Aidan Grob, sr., Sun Prairie — He came in sixth (46-5½) at the Beloit Memorial sectional. Of the eight throwers from the Beloit sectional, six are returning this season — including Grob.
Pole vault
Owen Stevens-Werthman, sr., Madison Memorial — Werthman placed fourth at sectionals last season (11-6). He is the best returning finisher from the Madison Memorial sectional, as the three ahead of him were seniors.
Avrey Pierick, sr., DeForest — The senior qualified for sectionals last season, when he finished just behind Stevens-Werthman, clearing 11-0.
Riley Hibner, sr., Portage — At the Whitewater sectional last season, Hibner placed sixth in the pole vault (13-0), narrowly missing out on making it to the Division 2 state meet. Jack Neupert of Beloit Turner also cleared 13-0, but with less misses than Hibner. And Lodi's Melvin Mcintyre took fourth (13-3). Both advanced while Hibner came up just short.
Girls track and field preview: Who to watch this spring, in what events, and why
In two short months, the state track and field meet will have arrived. From Madison up to Baraboo and Beaver Dam and Portage, and all parts in between, here's who to watch on the road there.
Hailey Anchor, sr., Wisconsin Dells — Among the more versatile returning runners, Anchor was fourth in the 400-meter dash (57.98 seconds) at t…
Ana Ashworth, sr., Madison Memorial — Ashworth made the medal stand in the 100 hurdles a year ago in Division 1, taking fifth (:15.11). She al…
Mackenzie Babcock, fr., Monona Grove — Being a freshman, she has yet to take part in the high school track and field season. But she took thir…
Madison Edgewood — The Crusaders boast some of the top relay teams in Division 2. Buoyed by a trio of returnees in Brookelle Ternus, Amber Gro…
Leah Burchardt, jr., Beaver Dam — A year ago at this time, Burchardt was a distance runner. Not long into the year, she gave high jumping a tr…
Miranda Manghera, sr., DeForest — Was the 12th-place finisher in the Division 1 discus, with the tape on her best throw measuring 94-8.
Miranda Firari, sr., Dodgeland — Claimed bronze in the Division 3 field, clearing 11-9. Lost out on second place by a tiebreaker (number of mi…