High school sports highlights: Stoughton's Ava Loftus scores 17 in matchup with Waterford

Here are the highlights from Wednesday's high school sports action.
Stars of the night
Ava Loftus, Stoughton girls basketball: Loftus scored 17 points in Stoughton’s 57-45 win over Waterford. The Minnesota State Moorhead commit made all three of her 3-pointers in the game. Junior Maddie Reott was the only other Viking to score in double figures with 13 points. The Vikings (6-4, 4-2 Badger East) go into a holiday break tied for third in the conference. The Vikings next game is Jan. 4 at home against Middleton.
Boys basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Beaver Dam;4-1;7-2
Waunakee;5-0;7-2
DeForest;4-0;6-1
Milton;4-1;7-2
Watertown;3-2;3-4
Stoughton;2-3;2-4
Fort Atkinson;2-3;3-5
Monona Grove;1-4;3-5
BADGER WEST
Monroe;5-1;6-1
Mount Horeb;3-1;3-1
Oregon;2-3;5-3
Reedsburg;1-4;2-5
Portage;1-3;3-4
Sauk Prairie;1-4;2-5
Baraboo;0-5;1-6
Edgewood;0-5;2-6
BIG EIGHT
Middleton;6-0;6-0
Madison La Follette;4-0;5-1
Madison East;3-1;5-2
Janesville Craig;3-2;3-4
Janesville Parker;3-3;5-3
Madison West;2-4;3-4
Verona;2-4;4-4
Madison Memorial;2-3;4-3
Sun Prairie;1-3;2-3
Beloit Memorial;0-6;1-7
ROCK VALLEY
Brodhead;4-0;5-0
Big Foot;4-1;5-2
McFarland;4-1;4-1
East Troy;3-1;6-2
Turner;2-1;3-1
Edgerton;2-3;2-4
Evansville;2-3;3-4
Clinton;1-4;1-5
Whitewater;1-4;1-5
Jefferson;0-5;0-6
Wednesday's result
Oconomowoc 61, Waunakee 53
Girls basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Monona Grove;6-0;7-1
Beaver Dam;5-1;9-2
Waunakee;4-2;5-3
Stoughton;4-2;6-4
DeForest;3-3;6-4
Watertown;2-3;6-4
Milton;2-4;4-5
Fort Atkinson;1-5;3-5
BADGER WEST
Reedsburg;6-0;9-0
Oregon;4-2;7-3
Edgewood;4-2;6-2
Mount Horeb;3-3;4-4
Sauk Prairie;2-4;6-4
Baraboo;1-5;2-7
Portage;0-5;3-6
Monroe;0-6;0-6
Big Eight
Janesville Craig;5-1;5-4
Sun Prairie;5-1;8-1
Verona;4-2;6-3
Madison La Follette;4-2;5-2
Middleton;4-2;4-3
Madison Memorial;4-2;4-4
Beloit Memorial;2-4;2-5
Janesville Parker;1-5;1-7
Madison East;0-5;1-5
Madison West;0-6;1-7
Rock Valley
Brodhead;6-0;9-0
Jefferson;6-0;6-1
Edgerton;5-1;7-1
McFarland;5-2;6-3
Clinton;2-4;3-5
East Troy;2-4;2-5
Evansville;1-4;2-5
Turner;1-5;3-6
Big Foot;1-5;3-7
Whitewater;1-5;1-7
Wednesday's results
Stoughton 57, Waterford 45
Boys hockey
BADGER EAST
Team;Division;Overall (wins-losses-ties)
Waunakee;5-0-0;8-1-0
Beaver Dam;5-1-0;6-2-0
McFarland;3-3-0;4-5-0
Monona Grove;2-3-0;3-5-0
DeForest;1-3-1;2-4-1
Milton;1-3-1;3-5-1
Stoughton;0-5-0;0-7-1
BADGER WEST
Edgewood;4-0-0;6-1-0
Oregon;3-2-0;7-4-0
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells;3-2-0;6-5-0
Sauk Prairie;3-2-0;5-2-0
Baraboo/Portage;1-2-0;2-6-0
Monroe;0-5-0;1-10-0
BIG EIGHT
Verona;6-0-0;8-1-0
Janesville;4-1-0;5-2-0
Middleton;3-3-0;5-4-0
Madison Memorial;3-2-0;4-5-0
Sun Prairie;2-3-0;2-4-0
Madison West;2-4-0;2-7-0
Madison La Follette/East;1-4-0;2-6-0
Beloit Memorial;0-4-0;0-7-0
Girls hockey
BADGER
Team;Division;Overall (wins-losses-ties)
Metro Lynx;3-0-0;8-0-0
Viroqua;3-1-0;4-3-0
Icebergs;3-1-0;4-2-1
Cap City Cougars;3-2-0;6-5-0
Badger Lightning;3-3-0;4-3-0
Rock County;2-3-0;4-5-1
Beaver Dam;0-7-0;0-8-0