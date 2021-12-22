 Skip to main content
High school sports highlights: Stoughton's Ava Loftus scores 17 in matchup with Waterford
High school sports highlights: Stoughton's Ava Loftus scores 17 in matchup with Waterford

Here are the highlights from Wednesday's high school sports action.

Stars of the night

Ava Loftus, Stoughton girls basketball: Loftus scored 17 points in Stoughton’s 57-45 win over Waterford. The Minnesota State Moorhead commit made all three of her 3-pointers in the game. Junior Maddie Reott was the only other Viking to score in double figures with 13 points. The Vikings (6-4, 4-2 Badger East) go into a holiday break tied for third in the conference. The Vikings next game is Jan. 4 at home against Middleton.

