High school sports highlights: Stoughton's Abby Groleau wins two events at Ripon College Invite

Here's who shined in Tuesday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Abby Groleau, Stoughton girls track and field: Groleau won the girls 60-meter dash (7.91 seconds) and girls 200-meter (26.76 seconds) at the Ripon College Invite. The Vikings girls squad finished second overall (70.5), with West De Pere winning both the boys (104) and girls (129) fields.

