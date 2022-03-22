High school sports highlights: Stoughton's Abby Groleau wins two events at Ripon College Invite

Here's who shined in Tuesday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Abby Groleau, Stoughton girls track and field: Groleau won the girls 60-meter dash (7.91 seconds) and girls 200-meter (26.76 seconds) at the Ripon College Invite. The Vikings girls squad finished second overall (70.5), with West De Pere winning both the boys (104) and girls (129) fields.
Boys track and field
Tuesday's results
Ripon College Invite: West De Pere, 104; Kimberly 79; Hortonville 72; West Bend East, 46; Little Chute, 44; Ashwaubenon, 43; Kewaskum, 28, Pulaski, 27; Weyauwega-Fremont, 21; Reedsville, 20, Shicoton, 18; Stoughton, 16; Peshtigo, 13; Milwaukee Bradley Tech, 12; Waupun, 2.
Girls track and field
Tuesday's results
Ripon College Invite: West De Pere, 129; Stoughton, 70.5; Little Chute, 63.5; Kewaskum, 57; Laconia, 37; Ashwaubenon, 33; Racine Case, 29; Pulaski, 27; Hortonville, 21; Weyauwega-Fremont, 21; Waupun, 17.5; Shiocton, 15; Peshtigo, 9.5; West Bend East, 9; Mishicot, 5; Reedsville, 2.