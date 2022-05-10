 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school sports highlights: Sonoma Bever's hat trick leads Edgewood girls soccer past Monona Grove

WIAA state girls soccer photo: Madison Edgewood vs. Waukesha Catholic Memorial

Edgewood players eye the ball in a corner kick against Catholic Memorial in the Division 3 soccer championship game at Uihlein Field in Milwaukee, Saturday, June 15, 2019. Jeffrey Phelps for the WSJ

Here's who shined in Tuesday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Sonoma Bever, Madison Edgewood girls soccer: The freshman recorded a hat trick in a 3-2 win over Monona Grove. She scored in the 14th, 38th and 78th minutes, with the final one standing as the go-ahead goal. Delaney Bracken had a goal and assist for MG, which lost its first conference game of the season.

Paige Hanson, Monona Grove softball: The senior went 4-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs in Silver Eagles’ 13-2 win over Waunakee. Hanson also scored two runs. Harper Mayfield (3), Dani Lucey (2) and Emma Lee (2) all recorded multiple hits for Monona Grove.

Maddie Strampee, Baraboo softball: She was 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored in Baraboo’s 14-4 win over Monroe. Tenley Scott hit a triple with an RBI, and Taylor Pfaff went 2-for-4 with three RBIs. McKenzie Klemm and Maggie Cleary each recorded two hits.

EmmaJo Peck, Columbus softball: Peck struck out 11 with two walks in a no-hitter, leading Columbus past Watertown Luther Prep 14-0 in five innings. She also went 2-for-3 with a double and five RBIs.

From the box

  • McFarland softball’s Brynne Bieri threw a complete game with 13 strikeouts and went 2-for-3 with two RBIs in the Spartans’ 9-1 win over Clinton.
  • Madison Memorial softball’s Emily Finkelmeyer struck out three and allowed four hits in a complete game shutout, leading the Spartans past Madison East 5-0. Nicole Konrad went 2-for-3 and Andrea Jaskowiak went 2-for-4 for Memorial.
  • Beaver Dam softball’s Makenna Fitzsimmons hit the go-ahead two-run double in the fourth inning of a 3-1 win over Milton. She doubled again to finish 2-for-3. Audriana Edwards struck out 10 with no walks, one hit and one run allowed over five innings.
  • Madison East girls soccer’s Maya Griffin scored the go-ahead goal in the 73rd minute of a 2-1 win over Madison Memorial. She also added an assist on the first goal, scored by Ava Ehrlinger. Delaney Cox tied the game for Memorial in the 70th minute.
  • Verona girls soccer’s Courtney Schmidt and Linsey Trapino each scored goals in a 2-0 win over Middleton. Schmidt scored at 18:30, and Trapino at 36:05. Goalie Elsa Queoff saved six shots in the shutout.
  • Verona baseball’s Mason Armstrong went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs in a 5-0 win over Madison East. Nick West also drove in two runs, and struck out eight over six innings with one hit and one walk allowed for the win.
  • Madison West baseball's Caleb Karll doubled and drove in three runs in a 9-0 win over Beloit Memorial. Teammate Alex McHugh went 2-for-3, stole four bases and scored three runs.
  • Sun Prairie baseball’s Carter Wambach went 3-for-3 with two runs and two stolen bases in an 8-4 win over Madison Memorial.
  • Sun Prairie softball’s Luci Moreno went 2-for-3 with a home run and double in a 7-0 win over Beloit Memorial.
  • Madison East boys tennis’ Aidan Simkin won at No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-1 over Sam Walters in a 4-3 win over Janesville Parker.
  • Waunakee boys tennis’ Tyler Nelson won at No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-1 over Jordan Jensen in a 7-0 win over Fort Atkinson/Cambridge.
  • Madison West boys tennis’ Everett Reid won at No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-0 over Noah Berg in a 6-1 win over Sun Prairie.
  • Middleton boys tennis’ Ethan Bo won at No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-0 over Lee Feldhausen in a 7-0 win over Madison La Follette.
  • Waunakee baseball’s Luke Shepski doubled and drove in two runs in a 5-2 win over Monona Grove.
  • Beaver Dam baseball’s Logan Thomas went 3-for-4 with a run in a 6-3 win over Milton. Boston Damon went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs for the Beavers.
  • Columbus baseball’s Christian Opopor went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in the Cardinals’ 4-3 loss to Watertown Luther Prep.
  • Lakeside Lutheran baseball’s Kole Lostetter went 1-for-2 with two walks and two RBIs in their 8-5 win over Lodi. Tyler Marty went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Lakeside.
  • Marshall softball’s Naomi Dahl drove in three runs on two doubles in a 10-0 win over Wisconsin Heights in five innings. Allie Rateike struck out five with no walks and a hit in a complete game.
