High school sports highlights: Sonoma Bever's hat trick leads Edgewood girls soccer past Monona Grove

Here's who shined in Tuesday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Sonoma Bever, Madison Edgewood girls soccer: The freshman recorded a hat trick in a 3-2 win over Monona Grove. She scored in the 14th, 38th and 78th minutes, with the final one standing as the go-ahead goal. Delaney Bracken had a goal and assist for MG, which lost its first conference game of the season.

Paige Hanson, Monona Grove softball: The senior went 4-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs in Silver Eagles’ 13-2 win over Waunakee. Hanson also scored two runs. Harper Mayfield (3), Dani Lucey (2) and Emma Lee (2) all recorded multiple hits for Monona Grove.

Maddie Strampee, Baraboo softball: She was 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored in Baraboo’s 14-4 win over Monroe. Tenley Scott hit a triple with an RBI, and Taylor Pfaff went 2-for-4 with three RBIs. McKenzie Klemm and Maggie Cleary each recorded two hits.

EmmaJo Peck, Columbus softball: Peck struck out 11 with two walks in a no-hitter, leading Columbus past Watertown Luther Prep 14-0 in five innings. She also went 2-for-3 with a double and five RBIs.

From the box

McFarland softball’s Brynne Bieri threw a complete game with 13 strikeouts and went 2-for-3 with two RBIs in the Spartans’ 9-1 win over Clinton.

Madison Memorial softball’s Emily Finkelmeyer struck out three and allowed four hits in a complete game shutout, leading the Spartans past Madison East 5-0. Nicole Konrad went 2-for-3 and Andrea Jaskowiak went 2-for-4 for Memorial.

Beaver Dam softball’s Makenna Fitzsimmons hit the go-ahead two-run double in the fourth inning of a 3-1 win over Milton. She doubled again to finish 2-for-3. Audriana Edwards struck out 10 with no walks, one hit and one run allowed over five innings.

Madison East girls soccer’s Maya Griffin scored the go-ahead goal in the 73rd minute of a 2-1 win over Madison Memorial. She also added an assist on the first goal, scored by Ava Ehrlinger. Delaney Cox tied the game for Memorial in the 70th minute.

Verona girls soccer’s Courtney Schmidt and Linsey Trapino each scored goals in a 2-0 win over Middleton. Schmidt scored at 18:30, and Trapino at 36:05. Goalie Elsa Queoff saved six shots in the shutout.

Verona baseball’s Mason Armstrong went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs in a 5-0 win over Madison East. Nick West also drove in two runs, and struck out eight over six innings with one hit and one walk allowed for the win.

Madison West baseball's Caleb Karll doubled and drove in three runs in a 9-0 win over Beloit Memorial. Teammate Alex McHugh went 2-for-3, stole four bases and scored three runs.

Sun Prairie baseball’s Carter Wambach went 3-for-3 with two runs and two stolen bases in an 8-4 win over Madison Memorial.

Sun Prairie softball’s Luci Moreno went 2-for-3 with a home run and double in a 7-0 win over Beloit Memorial.

Madison East boys tennis’ Aidan Simkin won at No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-1 over Sam Walters in a 4-3 win over Janesville Parker.

Waunakee boys tennis’ Tyler Nelson won at No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-1 over Jordan Jensen in a 7-0 win over Fort Atkinson/Cambridge.

Madison West boys tennis’ Everett Reid won at No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-0 over Noah Berg in a 6-1 win over Sun Prairie.

Middleton boys tennis’ Ethan Bo won at No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-0 over Lee Feldhausen in a 7-0 win over Madison La Follette.

Waunakee baseball’s Luke Shepski doubled and drove in two runs in a 5-2 win over Monona Grove.

Beaver Dam baseball’s Logan Thomas went 3-for-4 with a run in a 6-3 win over Milton. Boston Damon went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs for the Beavers.

Columbus baseball’s Christian Opopor went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in the Cardinals’ 4-3 loss to Watertown Luther Prep.

Lakeside Lutheran baseball’s Kole Lostetter went 1-for-2 with two walks and two RBIs in their 8-5 win over Lodi. Tyler Marty went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Lakeside.

Marshall softball’s Naomi Dahl drove in three runs on two doubles in a 10-0 win over Wisconsin Heights in five innings. Allie Rateike struck out five with no walks and a hit in a complete game.