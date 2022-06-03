High school sports highlights: Sonoma Bever's 4 goals to help send Edgewood to a regional final

Here's who shined in Thursday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Sonoma Bever, Edgewood girls soccer: Bever had a hat trick, finishing with four goals and an assist in a 9-0 win over Mauston in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal. Teammates Ella Johnson and Shannon Watson each had a goal and an assists. The Crusaders take on Lake Mills Saturday in a regional final.

Grace Breuchel, McFarland girls soccer: Breuchel scored three goals and assisted on another in a 10-0 win over Prairie du Chien in a Division 3 regional semifinal. Avery Pennekamp had a goal and assisted on two first-half goals. Greta Blau scored at the 29:29 mark to push the lead to 8-0 at halftime. The Spartans face No. 8 seed West Salem Saturday in the finals.

Holly Lowenberg, Poynette softball: She pitched a complete game in a 6-2 win over Westby in a Division 3 sectional final to send the Pumas to the state tournament. She allowed two runs on three hits and struck out 14. She had one hit in two plate appearances.

From the box

Middleton baseball’s Easton Zempel pitched five scoreless innings, allowing one hit with three strikeouts in an 8-0 win over Holmen in a regional final.