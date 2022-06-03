High school sports highlights: Sonoma Bever's 4 goals to help send Edgewood to a regional final

Here's who shined in Thursday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Sonoma Bever, Edgewood girls soccer: Bever had a hat trick, finishing with four goals and an assist in a 9-0 win over Mauston in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal. Teammates Ella Johnson and Shannon Watson each had a goal and an assists. The Crusaders take on Lake Mills Saturday in a regional final.
Grace Breuchel, McFarland girls soccer: Breuchel scored three goals and assisted on another in a 10-0 win over Prairie du Chien in a Division 3 regional semifinal. Avery Pennekamp had a goal and assisted on two first-half goals. Greta Blau scored at the 29:29 mark to push the lead to 8-0 at halftime. The Spartans face No. 8 seed West Salem Saturday in the finals.
Holly Lowenberg, Poynette softball: She pitched a complete game in a 6-2 win over Westby in a Division 3 sectional final to send the Pumas to the state tournament. She allowed two runs on three hits and struck out 14. She had one hit in two plate appearances.
From the box
Middleton baseball’s Easton Zempel pitched five scoreless innings, allowing one hit with three strikeouts in an 8-0 win over Holmen in a regional final.
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Thursday's action
Baseball
Thursday's Regional results
Division 1
Sun Prairie 10, Monona Grove 3
Waunakee 10, Onalaska 3
Verona 12, DeForest 2
Beaver Dam 4, Neenah 2
Oconomowoc 2, Oregon 1
Milton 4, Waukesha North 3
Middleton 8, Holmen 0
Boys tennis
WIAA State Tournament results
Division 1 Singles Round 1
Delasanta, SN def. Stinski, OW, 6-2, 6-4; Reid, MW def. Botey, KT, 6-1, 6-2; Birkholz, ECM def. Simkin, ME, 6-0, 6-4; Gugluizza, ND def. Gladkov, Muskego, 6-4, 6-4; Arvind, BC def. Meixl, Kimberly, 6-0, 6-2; Malloy, Marquette U def. Davies, MUK, 6-4, 3-6, 10-8; Broadbridge, Verona def. Kohlhepp 6-1, 6-0; Benish, Marquette U def. Schneider, W Bay, 6-3, 6-0; Tiwari, B Central def. Vento, MUK, 7-6 (1), 7-5; Massaneda, O Creek def. Uberoi, A North, 6-2, 2-6, 10-7; Lindwall, MG def. Young, Holmen, 6-0, 6-1; Longhenry, Big Foot def. Paulman, Marsh, 6-0, 6-1; Castillo, Pewaukee def. Contardi, Homestead, 6-0,6-1; Quas, ML/LCL def. Kim, Middleton, 4-6, 6-1, 12-10; Reigel, KIT def. Dovas, W Central 6-4, 6-1; Vizgaitis, Nicolet def. Murphy, Neenah 6-0, 6-1; Schneider, ND def. Haferman, A West 6-0, 6-0; Anderson, M Lincoln def. Colucci, W De Pere, 6-0, 6-0; Klein, Brookfield E def. Roosevelt, EC Memorial 6-0, 6-1; Connell, Middleton def. Leipnitz, Menomonie, 6-1, 6-1; Shaub, U Grove def. Daniels, De Pere, 6-1, 4-1 (ret.); Hirose, DC Everest def. Jacobs, Nicolet, 7-6 (7), 6-0; Kamath, MM def. Kunick, Marquette U, 7-5, 6-2; Vescio, Waterford def. Gallego, MM, 6-3, 6-3;
Division 1 Singles Round 2
Nelson, Waunakee def. Delasanta, SN, 6-0, 6-0; Reid, MW def. Birkholz, EC Memorial, 6-2, 6-0; Gugluizza, ND def. Blagoev, KIT (def.); Arvind, BC def. Malloy, Marquette U, 6-0, 6-0; Corwin, B East def. Broadbridge, Verona, 6-2, 6-2; Benish, Marquette U def. Tiwari, BC, 7-5, 6-2; Bo, Middleton def. Massaneda, O Creek, 6-1, 6-0; Lindwall, MG def. Longhenry, Big Foot, 6-2, 6-0; Quas, ML/LCL def. Castillo, Pewaukee, 6-1, 6-0; Reigel, KIT def. Loro, Wauwatosa E, 0-6, 7-5, 10-8; Schneider, ND def. Vizgaitis, Nicolet, 6-2, 0-6, 10-7; Yu, MW def. Anderson, M Lincoln, 6-0, 6-0; Connell, Middleton def. Klein, B East, 6-3, 6-4; Kamath, MM def. Hirose, DC Everest, 6-1, 6-1; Dunsirn, Neenah def. Vescio, Waterford, 6-1, 6-0.
Division 2 singles Round 1
Boucher, B Academy def. Brehm, E Troy, 6-3, 1-6, 10-4; Latus, C Memorial def. Paullin, E Troy, 6-0, 6-0; Plate, Plymouth def. Horak, A Xavier, 3-6, 6-3, 10-4; McGuire, St Mary's S def. Harris, Altoona, 6-3, 6-2; Auth, St. Mary C def. O'Flaherty, Aquinas, 6-0, 6-2; Ramthun, C Memorial def. Guse, WLP, 7-5, 6-1; Singh, B Academy def. Norman, A Xavier, 3-6, 6-3, 11-9; Beeram, NB Eisenhower def. Benck, Portage, 6-2, 6-1; Baltus, Plymouth def. Erickson, Regis, 6-0, 6-4; Villwock, Kohler def. Wentz, Amerty, 6-2, 6-2; Mudili, U School Milwaukee def. Fortney, Aquinas, 6-0, 0-6, 10-8; Miller, Edgewood def. Husnick, Antigo, 7-6(3), 6-0
Division 1 Doubles Round 1
Pomroy/Tautges, M Falls def. Holahan/Krcmarik, 6-2, 1-6, 10-4; Bartoshevich/Verges, Franklin def. Mathur/Weinbach, MM, 6-2, 2-6, 12-10; Marecek/Kinzler, W Central def. Burich/Olson, ND, 6-3, 1-6, 10-7; Aranda/McDougall, Nicolet def. Abelt/Drane, W Bay, 6-4, 6-7(4), 10-6; Young/Ferber, Marquette U def. Norton/Young, Greendale, 6-3, 6-3; Gopal/Rice, Middleton def. Olszewski/Zubke, Watertown, 6-0, 6-0; Pallan/Neinas, Germantown def. Witucki/Gamez, Menomonie, 6-1, 6-2; Hinchcliffe/Hlavac, S Point def. Harpt/McDonough 6-3, 6-7(7), 10-4; Bradley/Sass, Verona def. Fry/Menne, Bay Port, 6-2, 6-1; Hwang/Vizgaitis, Nicolet def. Haight/Conway, MLF, 6-4, 6-2; Bailey/Jones, Arrowhead def. Sippel/Mihm, A North, 6-3, 6-4; Rosen/Rose, Hamilton def. Massaneda/Rottmann, O Creek, 7-5, 6-4; Alberts/Buntrock, Badger def. Arthur/Penfield, Hudson, 6-4, 1-6, 10-4; Werner/Moss, Neenah def. Knuth/Newberg, M Lincoln, 7-6, 6-3; Whynott/Price, KT def. Del Real/Murawski, 6-0, 6-4; Haws/Wiley, Cedarburg def. Stuckey/Parker, KM, 7-6(3), 1-6, 10-2; Schneider/Ji, W Bay def. Hoffman/Klink, H Union, 6-3, 6-4; Kaji/Dean, MW def. Larson/Gannon, O West, 2-6, 6-4, 11-9; Thomas/Prantil, Wauwatosa W def. Alban/Walsh, MW, 6-3, 6-4; Francken/Kendler, B East def. Lashley/Bembnister, EC North, 6-0, 6-2; Hu/Peddireddy def. Heezen/Sperduto, Pulaski, 4-6, 6-1, 10-7; Egelhoff/Eisenbrown, Marquette U def. Sailing/Sorenson, EC Memorial, 6-2, 6-2; Mikhailenko/Wu, Homestead def. Koebel/Schmidt, WB East, 6-0, 6-2; Willems/Zumwalt, EC Memorial def. Lee/Chau, A North, 5-7, 6-2, 10-6.
Division 2 Doubles Round 1
Schamberger/Fortney, Aquinas def. Koelpin/Bourman, WLP, 7-6(7), 6-2; Gaztelu/Bergstrom, St Mary C def. Houselander/Yoon, NB Eisenhower, 7-5, 6-4; Powless/Sprinkman, Edgewood def. Zeiler/Madireddi, B Academy, 0-6, 6-4, 10-7; Roidt/Giasson, Monroe def. Axelrod/Multhauf, Regis, 7-5, 6-1; J Hehli/K Hehli, W Salem def. Isselmann/Lusk, Roncalli, 6-0, 6-1; Serb/Visner, C Memorial def. Galle/Wentz, NB W, 6-4, 6-2; Darrow/Savage, U School Milwaukee def. Marx/Ramaeker, Plymouth, 6-0, 6-1; Sharpe/Orth, Prairie School def. Jansen/Bunnell, Antigo, 6-1, 6-2; Skyora/Lokker, Baldwin-Woodville def. Maternowski/Stoner, E Troy, 6-0, 7-5; Steinlage/Utrie, A Xavier def. Grinker/Caton, Shorewood, 6-1, 6-2; Adams/Carls, St Thomas More def. Unger/Patel, Kohler, 6-3, 6-2; Reuteman Jr./Dickinson, Aquinas def. Kowitz/Kastenmeier, Brown Deer (def.).
Girls soccer
Thursday's regionals results
Division 3
McFarland 10, Prairie du Chien 0
Edgewood 9, Mauston 0
Softball
Sectional matchups
Division 1
All matchups Thursday, June 2
Marshfield Sectional
No. 5 Superior 9, No. 3 Stevens Point
Pulaski Sectional
No. 1 Kaukauna 5, No. 2 Hortonville 1
Sun Prairie Sectional
No. 1 Sun Prairie 10, No. 2 Monona Grove 3
Oshkosh North Sectional
No. 4 Oshkosh West 4, No. 7 Neenah 3
Oregon Sectional
No. 3 Milton 1, No. 1 Burlington 0
Oconomowoc Sectional
No. 2 Hamilton 13, No. 1 Arrowhead 12
Germantown Sectional
No. 2 Cedarburg 11, No. 1 Menomonee Falls 2
Kenosha Sectional
No. 1 Oak Creek 7, No. 2 Kenosha Indian Trail 6
Division 2
Mosinee Sectional
No. 1 New London 11, No. 3 Altoona 1
Seymour Sectional
No. 1 Freedom 1, No. 1 Winneconne 0
Big Foot Sectional
No. 1 Jefferson 5, No. 1 Mount Horeb 0
Lake Mills Sectional
No. 1 Wisconsin Lutheran 2, No. 4 Port Washington 0
Division 3
Cumberland Sectional
No. 2 Baldwin-Woodville 6, No. 1 Bloomer 3
Gillett Sectional
No. 2 Wautoma 2, No. 3 Amherst 1
Prairie du Chien Sectional
No. 2 Poynette 6, No. 4 Westby 3
Fond du Lac Sectional
No. 2 New Holstein 7, No. 2 Racine Lutheran 0
Division 4
Shell Lake Sectional
No. 2 Grantsburg 7, No. 1 Fall Creek 6
Sectional 2
No. 3 Iola-Scandinavia 6, No. 2 Random Lake 5
New Lisbon Sectional
No. 5 Luther 9, No. 1 Westfield 2
Horicon Sectional
No. 2 Horicon 3, No. 1 Boscobel 2
Division 5
Athens Sectional
No. 4 Thorp 2, No. 1 Drummond 0
Stevens Point Sectional
No. 2 Edgar 11, No. 1 Sevastopol 0
Almond Bancroft Sectional
No. 1 Assumption 4 vs No. 1 Blair-Taylor
Belmont Sectional
No. 2 Barneveld 4, No. 4 Pecatonica 0