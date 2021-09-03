 Skip to main content
High school sports highlights: Several area football players put up big rushing performances in Friday night's action
High school sports highlights: Several area football players put up big rushing performances in Friday night's action

Luna Larson

Baraboo's Luna Larson runs for a 74-yard touchdown during the first quarter of Friday's home game against Monona Grove.

 BROCK FRITZ/Capital Newspapers

Here are the top performers from a busy Friday of prep sports.

Stars of the night

  • Luna Larson, Baraboo: Larson ran for 305 yards and four touchdowns in Baraboo’s 34-14 win over Monona Grove. His scoring runs were 74, 70, 70 and 53 yards. 
  • Jerry Kaminski, Sun Prairie: The junior quarterback completed 10 of 12 passes for 149 yards and four first-half touchdowns in Sun Prairie’s 56-19 win over Madison La Follette. 
  • Keatin Sweeney, Monroe: The junior running back only had the third-most carries on his own team, but made the most of them with 165 rushing yards on seven attempts in Monroe’s 42-0 blowout of Whitewater. Two of his scoring runs were 54 yards, with the others being 17 and 27.
  • Cole Toennies, Middleton: Toennies scored three touchdowns in Middleton’s 55-0 win over Beloit Memorial. He returned punts for  touchdowns of 47 and 35 yards, and also caught a 22-yard touchdown pass.
  • Jordan Shipshock, Waunakee: Shipshock shot 35 to to help Waunakee defeat Watertown 153-230 in girls golf. 
  • Ellen Osthelder, Madison West: Osthelder won the 100-yard freestyle and the 200 freestyle as Madison West defeated Janesville Parker 138-32 in girls swimming. The junior also was a member of the second-place 400 freestyle relay team.

From the box

  • Running back Jaylen Montgomery ran for 128 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries in Lodi’s 42-0 win over Horicon/Hustisford.
  • Sophomore running back Gabe Klatt rushed for 146 yards on 31 carries — including a 28-yard touchdown — in Beaver Dam’s 14-6 win over Milton. 
  • Waunakee quarterback Garett Lenzendorf completed 12 of 14 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns in the Warriors' 56-6 win over Janesville Parker. Running back Michael Gnorski rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown for Waunakee.
  • Izzi Stricker shot a 36 to lead Waunakee to a 153-230 win against Watertown in girls golf.
  • J.T. Seagreaves ran for 110 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries in Monroe’s 42-0 victory over Whitewater.
  • Columbus running back Colton Brunell rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns in the the Cardinals' 29-0 win over Lake Mills.
  • Edgewood’s Jackson Trudgeon had 93 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns in the Crusaders' 35-0 win over McFarland. He caught a 24-yard touchdown pass and ran for a 21-yard score.
  • Alec Courtier ran for 104 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries as Fort Atkinson defeated Reedsburg 20-6.
  • Waterloo’s Eugene Wolff ran for 124 yards and a touchdown in Waterloo’s 22-12 loss to Markesan.
  • Evansville quarterback Chase Maves completed 15 of 25 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown, and ran for a touchdown in the Blue Devils' 34-20 loss to Jefferson.
