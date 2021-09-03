High school sports highlights: Several area football players put up big rushing performances in Friday night's action

Here are the top performers from a busy Friday of prep sports.
Stars of the night
- Luna Larson, Baraboo: Larson ran for 305 yards and four touchdowns in Baraboo’s 34-14 win over Monona Grove. His scoring runs were 74, 70, 70 and 53 yards.
- Jerry Kaminski, Sun Prairie: The junior quarterback completed 10 of 12 passes for 149 yards and four first-half touchdowns in Sun Prairie’s 56-19 win over Madison La Follette.
- Keatin Sweeney, Monroe: The junior running back only had the third-most carries on his own team, but made the most of them with 165 rushing yards on seven attempts in Monroe’s 42-0 blowout of Whitewater. Two of his scoring runs were 54 yards, with the others being 17 and 27.
- Cole Toennies, Middleton: Toennies scored three touchdowns in Middleton’s 55-0 win over Beloit Memorial. He returned punts for touchdowns of 47 and 35 yards, and also caught a 22-yard touchdown pass.
- Jordan Shipshock, Waunakee: Shipshock shot 35 to to help Waunakee defeat Watertown 153-230 in girls golf.
- Ellen Osthelder, Madison West: Osthelder won the 100-yard freestyle and the 200 freestyle as Madison West defeated Janesville Parker 138-32 in girls swimming. The junior also was a member of the second-place 400 freestyle relay team.
From the box
- Running back Jaylen Montgomery ran for 128 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries in Lodi’s 42-0 win over Horicon/Hustisford.
- Sophomore running back Gabe Klatt rushed for 146 yards on 31 carries — including a 28-yard touchdown — in Beaver Dam’s 14-6 win over Milton.
- Waunakee quarterback Garett Lenzendorf completed 12 of 14 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns in the Warriors' 56-6 win over Janesville Parker. Running back Michael Gnorski rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown for Waunakee.
- Izzi Stricker shot a 36 to lead Waunakee to a 153-230 win against Watertown in girls golf.
- J.T. Seagreaves ran for 110 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries in Monroe’s 42-0 victory over Whitewater.
- Columbus running back Colton Brunell rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns in the the Cardinals' 29-0 win over Lake Mills.
- Edgewood’s Jackson Trudgeon had 93 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns in the Crusaders' 35-0 win over McFarland. He caught a 24-yard touchdown pass and ran for a 21-yard score.
- Alec Courtier ran for 104 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries as Fort Atkinson defeated Reedsburg 20-6.
- Waterloo’s Eugene Wolff ran for 124 yards and a touchdown in Waterloo’s 22-12 loss to Markesan.
- Evansville quarterback Chase Maves completed 15 of 25 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown, and ran for a touchdown in the Blue Devils' 34-20 loss to Jefferson.
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and results from Friday's action
Football
Badger Large Conference
Team;Overall;Division
DeForest;3-0;1-0
Waunakee;3-0;1-0
Beaver Dam;2-1;1-0
Janesville Craig;1-2;1-0
Milton;1-2;0-1
Oregon;1-2;0-1
Janesville Parker;1-2;0-1
Watertown;1-2;0-1
Badger Small Conference
Team;Overall;Division
Mount Horeb/Barneveld;3-0;1-0
Baraboo;3-0;1-0
Portage;3-0;1-0
Fort Atkinson;2-1;1-0
Monona Grove;2-1;0-1
Stoughton;1-2;0-1
Reedsburg;0-3;0-1
Sauk Prairie;0-3;0-1
Big Eight Conference
Team;Overall;Division
Sun Prairie;3-0;1-0
Madison Memorial;2-1;1-0
Middleton;1-2;1-0
Madison East;1-2;1-0
Verona;2-1;0-1
Beloit Memorial;1-2;0-1
Madison West;1-2;0-1
Madison La Follette;0-3;0-1
Capitol Conference
Team;Overall;Division
Columbus;3-0;1-0
Lodi;3-0;1-0
Watertown Luther Prep;3-0;1-0
Lakeside Lutheran;1-2;1-0
Turner;2-1;0-1
Lake Mills;1-2;0-1
Big Foot;1-2;0-1
Horicon/Hustisford;0-3;0-1
Thursday's results
Deforest 36, Oregon 7
Friday's results
Waunakee 56, Janesville Parker 6
Beaver Dam 14, Milton 6
Janesville Craig 34, Watertown 28
Fort Atkinson 20, Reedsburg 6
Baraboo 34, Monona Grove 14
Mount Horeb/Barneveld 33, Sauk Prairie 0
Portage 22, Stoughton 20
Madison East 24, Madison West 22
Madison Memorial 12, Verona 9
Middleton 55, Beloit Memorial 0
Sun Prairie 56, Madison La Follette 19
Watertown Luther Prep 34, Beloit Turner 8
Columbus 29, Lake Mills 0
Lodi 42, Horicon/Hustisford 0
Lakeside Lutheran 51, Walworth Big Foot 44
Marshall 22, Pardeeville 16
Markesan 22, Waterloo 12
East Troy 28, Edgerton 26
Jefferson 34, Evansville 20
Madison Edgewood 35, McFarland 0
Monroe 42, Whitewater 0
Adams-Friendship 34, Montello co-op 20
Brodhead/Juda 54, New Glarus/Monticello 14
River Valley 44, Platteville 14
Fall River/Rio 61, Deerfield 20
Belleville 62, Pecatonica/Argyle 0
Prairie du Chien 30, Poynette 13
Boys soccer
Thursday's late result
Oregon 2, Madison West 0
Friday's results
Madison Memorial 2, Cedarburg 1
Green Bay Notre Dame 2, Madison Edgewood 0
Waunakee 2, Oconomowoc 0
Delavan-Darien 1, Beloit Memorial 0
Madison La Follette 1, Eau Claire North 1
Boys volleyball
Thursdays late result
Madison La Follette 3, Madison East 2
Girls golf
Friday's results
Waunakee 153, Watertown 230
Girls swimming
Friday's results
Verona/Mount Horeb 132, Janesville Craig 38
Middleton 109, Madison Memorial 61
Madison West 138, Janesville Parker 32
Southern Lakes Conference Relays: Lake Geneva Badger 243, Burlington 209, Elkhorn 186, Edgerton/Evansville 167, Jefferson/Cambridge 160, Platteville/Lancaster 123, Whitewater 91, St. Catherine's/The Prairie School 88, Delavan-Darien 77