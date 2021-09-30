High school sports highlights: Sauk Prairie girls volleyball coach Amy Schlimgen gets 700th victory

Here are the highlights from Thursday’s high school sports action.
Stars of the night
Gabe Voung, Sun Prairie: He had a hat trick and three assists in a 10-0 win over Janesville Parker in boys soccer. Voung scored Sun Prairie’s first two goals off assists from Nathaniel Voung and Andrew Nolan. Voung’s final goal was unassisted in the 48th minute.
Amy Schlimgen, Sauk Prairie: Schlimgen earned the 700th win in her coaching career during a 3-0 defeat of Reedsburg in girls volleyball. Schlimgen coached at Wisconsin Heights for 24 years and led the Vanguards to a Division 3 state title in 2004 before taking over at Sauk Prairie in 2019. This was the eighth straight win for Sauk Prairie (21-1 overall) in the Badger West. Schlimgen’s daughter, Alia, led both teams with 23 digs.
Alex Klimm, Verona: He had a hat trick and one assist in a 10-0 win over Madison La Follette in boys soccer. Klimm’s first two goals came off assists from Noah Hook and Connor Gage; his third goal was unassisted. Verona finished with 29 shots on goal, 22 in the second half.
From the box
- Waunakee’s Ally Saleh had 17 kills and 24 digs in 13-2 win over DeForest in girls volleyball. Junior Ella Grace Meyer had 28 assists and three service aces.
- Sun Prairie’s Nathaniel Voung had two goals and two assists in a 10-0 win over Janesville Parker in boys soccer. Both goals were assisted by Gabe Voung.
- Monona Grove’s Nate Haberli scored two goals in a 3-1 win over Fort Atkinson in boys soccer. The win extended Monona Grove’s lead over Fort Atkinson to three points in the Badger Southeast.
- Milton’s Avery Agnew led both teams with 25 digs in a 3-0 win over Stoughton in girls volleyball. Jordan Karlen had 25 assists.
- Madison Memorial’s Haley Smith led both teams with 24 assists in a 25-14, 25-11, 25-16 win over Beloit Memorial in girls volleyball. Ella Gaper had 14 kills.
- Oregon’s Sara Janacek recorded 11 kills in a 25-13, 25-10, 25-15 victory over Monroe. Isa Hayde and Ava Gerlach-Schwartz had 12 and 11 digs, respectively.
- Verona’s Connor Gage had two goals and two assists in a 10-0 win over Madison La Follette in boys soccer.
- Watertown’s Kylei Braatz recorded 18 kills in a 14-25, 27-25, 25-8, 25-14 defeat of Beaver Dam in girls volleyball. Maryann Gudenkauf recorded 17 kills and Payton Roets had 40 assists and 16 digs.
- Evansville’s Drew Jarstad scored two unassisted goals in a 2-1 victory over McFarland in Rock Valley boys soccer. Evansville moved into first place ahead of McFarland.
- Edgerton’s Kate Gundeson had 26 assists and six service aces in a 3-0 win over Turner in girls volleyball. Abby Blum led both teams in digs with 19.
- Sauk Prairie’s Aida Shadewald recorded 14 kills in a 25-23, 25-22, 26-24 win over Reedsburg in girls volleyball.