High school sports highlights: Sam Schmitt's big first half helps Oregon girls basketball beat Mount Horeb

Here are the highlights from Friday's high school sports action.
Stars of the night
Sam Schmitt, Oregon girls basketball: Schmitt led the Panthers (8-5, 5-2 Badger) with 23 points in a 60-53 win over Mount Horeb (5-5, 3-4). She scored 15 points in the first half, including three of her four 3-pointers, to help the Panthers lead 35-25 at the break. The win snaps a two-game skid for Oregon, which has now won six of its last eight games.
Ashley Sawicki, Waunakee girls basketball: The St. Cloud State University commit scored 22 points in the Warriors' win over DeForest 69-54. Her scoring was spread out, with 10 points in the first half and 12 in the second. Sawicki is averaging 10.8 points for the 7-4 Warriors (5-2 Badger East).
Maddie Reott, Stoughton girls basketball: The junior scored a team-high 20 points to lead the Vikings past Fort Atkinson 54-50 win in overtime. Teammate Ava Perkins hit a 3-pointer with seven seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime. The Vikings improve to 8-4.
Camron Yahnke, Madison La Follette boys basketball: The senior forward scored 18 points for the Lancers (8-1, 7-0 Big Eight) in an 80-62 win over Janesville Craig (4-7, 3-4). Yahnke helped La Follette expand on a 13-point halftime lead with 12 second-half points. Quinton Lomack scored 17 points, and Arhman Lewis added 15 more for La Follette.
Emily Clevidence, Monona Grove girls basketball: The Millikin University commit led the Silver Eagles (9-2, 7-0 Badger) with 16 points in a 60-47 victory over Milton (7-7, 2-5). Teammates Ally Yundt (12 points) and Abbey Inda (11) joined Clevidence scoring in double figures.
Nick Ludowese, Beaver Dam boys wrestling: Ludowese defeated Waunakee’s Jack Schweizer by decision 3-0. Schweitzer is currently ranked the No. 6 wrestler in the Division 1 220-pound weight class per Wisconsin Wrestling Online. Beaver Dam won the dual 56-22.
From the box
- Gabby Wilke scored 20 points to lead Beaver Dam (13-2, 6-1 Badger) to a 56-36 win over Watertown (9-5, 2-4).
- Nick Meinholz scored 13 points as Middleton (8-2, 7-0 Big Eight) posted a 67-42 win over Janesville Parker (6-4, 3-4). Gavin Hurley added 10 points for Middleton.
- Sophomore Taya Fernandez scored 12 points in Madison Edgewood's 57-30 win over Monroe. The Crusaders improved to 8-3.
- Senior Jesse Hammes and junior Sean Gillett helped Sun Prairie win two swimming relay races in the Cardinals’ 121-26 win over Janesville Parker and 110-26 win over Beloit Memorial in a tri-meet. They swam for the victorious 200-yard medley relay team (1:45.9) and the 400 freestyle relay (3:29.34). Individually, Hammes won the 100 freestyle (:51.26) and Gillett won the 100 butterfly (:57.84).
- Mount Horeb’s Emma Anderson led the team with 14 points in a 60-53 loss at Oregon.
- The duo of Maggie Hartwig and McKayla Paukner scored 13 and 12 points, respectively, in Sauk Prairie’s 67-36 win over Baraboo. The pair did most of their work in the first half for the Eagles (8-4), Hartwig with 11 first-half points and Paukner with 10.
- Baraboo's Olivia Fernandez-Hydzik finished as the top all-around scorer (32.7) in a 128.15-126.05 gymnastics victory over Sauk Prairie. She finished first in the floor exercise (9.1), second in the balance beam (7.85) and tied for second in vaulting (8.25).
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Friday's action
Boys basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Waunakee;6-0;10-2
DeForest;4-1;7-3
Beaver Dam;4-2;7-5
Milton;4-1;9-2
Watertown;4-2;4-6
Stoughton;3-3;4-4
Fort Atkinson;2-3;5-5
Monona Grove;1-5;5-7
BADGER WEST
Monroe;6-0;10-1
Mount Horeb;3-2;5-3
Oregon;3-3;6-3
Sauk Prairie;2-4;4-6
Portage;1-4;3-7
Baraboo;1-5;3-7
Reedsburg;1-5;4-6
Edgewood;0-5;2-7
BIG EIGHT
Middleton;7-0;8-2
Madison La Follette;7-0;8-1
Madison East;4-2;6-3
Janesville Craig;3-4;4-7
Janesville Parker;3-4;6-4
Sun Prairie;2-4;4-4
Madison Memorial;2-4;5-4
Madison West;2-6;3-5
Verona;2-4;6-4
Beloit Memorial;1-6;4-8
ROCK VALLEY
Brodhead;6-0;8-3
McFarland;6-1;8-2
Big Foot;4-1;5-3
East Troy;3-1;6-2
Turner;3-2;4-3
Edgerton;2-4;3-7
Evansville;2-3;4-5
Clinton;1-4;2-7
Whitewater;1-5;1-8
Jefferson;0-7;0-11
Friday's results
Madison La Follette 80, Janesville Craig 62
McFarland 89, Whitewater 53
Beloit Memorial 68, Madison West 40
Middleton 67, Janesville Parker 42
Columbus 63, Lodi 39
Girls basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Monona Grove;7-0;9-2
Beaver Dam;6-1;13-2
Waunakee;5-2;7-4
Stoughton;5-2;8-4
DeForest;3-4;7-6
Watertown;2-4;9-5
Milton;2-5;7-7
Fort Atkinson;1-6;4-7
BADGER WEST
Reedsburg;6-0;12-0
Oregon;5-2;8-5
Edgewood;5-2;8-3
Mount Horeb;3-4;5-5
Sauk Prairie;3-4;8-4
Baraboo;1-6;2-11
Portage;0-5;3-7
Monroe;0-7;0-111
Big Eight
Sun Prairie;5-1;8-2
Madison La Follette;5-2;5-2
Janesville Craig;5-2;7-5
Middleton;5-2;6-5
Verona;4-2;7-3
Madison Memorial;4-2;4-5
Beloit Memorial;2-4;3-6
Madison East;1-5;2-5
Janesville Parker;1-6;1-11
Madison West;0-6;1-7
Rock Valley
Brodhead;6-0;10-2
Edgerton;6-1;10-1
Jefferson;6-1;7-3
McFarland;6-2;9-3
Clinton;3-4;5-6
Evansville;2-4;3-7
East Troy;2-4;2-6
Turner;1-5;3-6
Big Foot;1-6;3-9
Whitewater;1-6;1-8
Friday's results
Waunakee 69, DeForest 54
Sauk Prairie 67, Baraboo 36
Madison Edgewood 57, Monroe 30
Monona Grove 60, Milton 47
Oregon 60, Mount Horeb 53
Stoughton 54, Fort Atkinson 50
Beaver Dam 56, Watertown 36
Girls Hockey
BADGER
Team;Division;Overall (W-L-T)
Metro Lynx;4-0-0;11-1-0
Icebergs;4-1-0;6-3-0
Viroqua;4-1-0;5-3-0
Cap City Cougars;3-2-0;7-8-0
Badger Lightning;3-5-0;4-6-0
Rock County;3-3-0;5-7-2
Beaver Dam;0-8-0;0-10-0
Friday's results
Viroqua 8, Beaver Dam 0
Rock County 3, Badger Lightning 1
Boys wrestling
Boys wrestling
Friday's results
Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy 56, Waunakee 22
Portage 52, Baraboo 27
Oregon 54, Mount Horeb/Barneveld 30
Reedsburg 58, Monroe 19
Boys swimming
Friday's results
Sun Prairie triple dual: Sun Prairie 121, Janesville Parker 26; Sun Prairie 110, Beloit Memorial 26; Janesville Parker 43, Beloit Memorial 31.
Gymnastics
Friday's result
Baraboo 128.15, Sauk Prairie 126.05