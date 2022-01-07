 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school sports highlights: Sam Schmitt's big first half helps Oregon girls basketball beat Mount Horeb
High school sports highlights: Sam Schmitt's big first half helps Oregon girls basketball beat Mount Horeb

Ashley Sawicki

Waunakee's Ashley Sawicki (40) corrals a rebound during Friday night's Badger East Conference game at Waunakee High School.

 DAN LARSON Capital Newspapers

Here are the highlights from Friday's high school sports action.

Stars of the night

Sam Schmitt, Oregon girls basketball: Schmitt led the Panthers (8-5, 5-2 Badger) with 23 points in a 60-53 win over Mount Horeb (5-5, 3-4). She scored 15 points in the first half, including three of her four 3-pointers, to help the Panthers lead 35-25 at the break. The win snaps a two-game skid for Oregon, which has now won six of its last eight games.

Ashley Sawicki, Waunakee girls basketball: The St. Cloud State University commit scored 22 points in the Warriors' win over DeForest 69-54. Her scoring was spread out, with 10 points in the first half and 12 in the second. Sawicki is averaging 10.8 points for the 7-4 Warriors (5-2 Badger East).

Maddie Reott, Stoughton girls basketball: The junior scored a team-high 20 points to lead the Vikings past Fort Atkinson 54-50 win in overtime. Teammate Ava Perkins hit a 3-pointer with seven seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime. The Vikings improve to 8-4.

Camron Yahnke, Madison La Follette boys basketball: The senior forward scored 18 points for the Lancers (8-1, 7-0 Big Eight) in an 80-62 win over Janesville Craig (4-7, 3-4). Yahnke helped La Follette expand on a 13-point halftime lead with 12 second-half points. Quinton Lomack scored 17 points, and Arhman Lewis added 15 more for La Follette.

Emily Clevidence, Monona Grove girls basketball: The Millikin University commit led the Silver Eagles (9-2, 7-0 Badger) with 16 points in a 60-47 victory over Milton (7-7, 2-5). Teammates Ally Yundt (12 points) and Abbey Inda (11) joined Clevidence scoring in double figures.

Nick Ludowese, Beaver Dam boys wrestling: Ludowese defeated Waunakee’s Jack Schweizer by decision 3-0. Schweitzer is currently ranked the No. 6 wrestler in the Division 1 220-pound weight class per Wisconsin Wrestling Online. Beaver Dam won the dual 56-22.

From the box

  • Gabby Wilke scored 20 points to lead Beaver Dam (13-2, 6-1 Badger) to a 56-36 win over Watertown (9-5, 2-4).
  • Nick Meinholz scored 13 points as Middleton (8-2, 7-0 Big Eight) posted a 67-42 win over Janesville Parker (6-4, 3-4). Gavin Hurley added 10 points for Middleton.
  • Sophomore Taya Fernandez scored 12 points in Madison Edgewood's 57-30 win over Monroe. The Crusaders improved to 8-3.
  • Senior Jesse Hammes and junior Sean Gillett helped Sun Prairie win two swimming relay races in the Cardinals’ 121-26 win over Janesville Parker and 110-26 win over Beloit Memorial in a tri-meet. They swam for the victorious 200-yard medley relay team (1:45.9) and the 400 freestyle relay (3:29.34). Individually, Hammes won the 100 freestyle (:51.26) and Gillett won the 100 butterfly (:57.84).
  • Mount Horeb’s Emma Anderson led the team with 14 points in a 60-53 loss at Oregon.
  • The duo of Maggie Hartwig and McKayla Paukner scored 13 and 12 points, respectively, in Sauk Prairie’s 67-36 win over Baraboo. The pair did most of their work in the first half for the Eagles (8-4), Hartwig with 11 first-half points and Paukner with 10.
  • Baraboo's Olivia Fernandez-Hydzik finished as the top all-around scorer (32.7) in a 128.15-126.05 gymnastics victory over Sauk Prairie. She finished first in the floor exercise (9.1), second in the balance beam (7.85) and tied for second in vaulting (8.25).
