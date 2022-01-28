High school sports highlights: Ryne Panzer leads Oregon boys basketball to 26-point win over Reedsburg

Here's who shined in Friday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Ryne Panzer, Oregon boys basketball: Panzer scored 20 points to lead the Panthers (11-4, 4-4 Badger) to an 88-60 victory over Reedsburg (6-10, 1-7). He and Deaken Bush (17 points) led Oregon’s five double-digit scorers, which included Casey Schoenecker (13), Evan Miles (12) and Jack Rulseh (12). This was Oregon’s fourth consecutive win and sixth in the last seven games.

Teagan Mallegni, McFarland girls basketball: The junior scored 24 points and made four 3-pointers for the Spartans (11-6, 8-5 Rock Valley) in a 64-56 loss to Brodhead (17-2, 13-0), ranked seventh in Division 4 in the Associated Press state rankings. Ava Dean added 14 points for the Spartans, who couldn’t rally from a 28-22 halftime deficit. It is McFarland’s third straight conference loss after six wins in a row, and it now will play two non-conference games starting Saturday night at Oregon.

Tyler Bunkoske, Beaver Dam boys basketball: The Golden Beaver’s senior guard scored 17 points in a 51-49 win against Stoughton (6-8, 3-5) 51-49. Brady Helbing scored 15 points for Beaver Dam (8-7, 5-3 Badger East), including a team-high three 3-pointers.

Cody Menzel, Madison Edgewood boys hockey: Menzel scored four goals and added two assists in a 10-3 win over Waukesha at the Groundhog Tournament hosted by Sun Prairie. He scored three of those goals on power plays in the second period, and now is one goal shy of tying Edgewood's career record. Tyler Dale added two goals for the Crusaders.

Erik Mikkelson, Waunakee boys hockey: Mikkelson scored a pair of goals in a 3-0 win over Madison Memorial in Sun Prairie’s Groundhog Tournament semifinals. The Warriors will face the winner of Waukesha and Madison Edgewood in Saturday’s championship game.

Sydney Stoenner, Mount Horeb gymnastics: The Junior Olympic Level 8 gymnast claimed the all-around with 36.450 points in the Vikings’ 140.850-128.325 win against Baraboo. She won three events: vault (9.350), uneven bars (8.550) and floor (9.450).

From the box

Madison Memorial boys swimming’s Gabe Pitzen won the 500-yard freestyle (4:55.51) and the 200 freestyle (1:47.29) in the Spartans’ 133-37 win against Beloit Memorial.

Mount Horeb girls basketball’s Grace Vesperman scored a game-high 17 points in a 55-48 overtime win over Baraboo (3-15, 2-9 Badger) at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Emma Anderson added 14 points for the Vikings (7-9, 5-6), while Caitlyn Frank led Baraboo with 16.

Paige Lambe scored 18 points for Verona girls basketball in a 60-52 win over Janesville Craig. Reagan Briggs added 17 and Megan Murphy scored 14 to help the Wildcats ride their 39-21 halftime advantage to a victory.

Sun Prairie boys hockey's Tyler Rauls and Evan Luxford both had two goals in a 5-1 win against Monona Grove. Fellow Cardinals Davis Hamilton and Noah Wilk had two assists each. The Cardinals play Saturday in the consolation championship game of the Groundhog Tournament against the winner of Kettle Moraine and Oregon.

Stoughton’s Chance Suddeth and Nicolar Rivera both won their bouts in a 61-18 dual-meet win against Fort Atkinson. Suddeth, the No. 1-ranked WIAA Division 1 wrestler at 120 pounds, won via fall (2:36). Rivera, who is the No. 1 126-pounder, won via fall (0:31).

Grace Schmidt hit a winning shot with 1.5 seconds left and scored 19 points to guide Watertown Luther Prep boys basketball over Poynette 52-51. Codi Woodward led Poynette with 14 points.

DeForest wrestling’s Brody Hemauer won his bout with a pin in 36 seconds during a 50-26 loss to Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy. Hemauer is ranked No. 3 at 170 pounds in WIAA Division 1.

Madison West girls basketball’s junior Madeline Holmes scored 13 points in a 39-28 win against Janesville Parker (1-17, 1-11). The Regents (2-12, 1-10 Big Eight) earned their first Big Eight victory and won their first game since the season opener Nov. 19.

University of Wisconsin football commit J.T. Seagreaves scored 24 points, as did Carson Leuzinger, in Monroe boys basketball’s 78-36 win over Baraboo.

Madison La Follette girls basketball’s Aaliyah Smith scored 17 points and Demetria Prewitt added 16 in a 70-26 win over Beloit Memorial. It marks the fourth straight win for the Lancers.

Jalen Roman scored 13 points for Reedsburg boys basketball in an 88-60 loss to Oregon. Teammates Zach Tourdot (12) and Ephraim Albers (10) also scored in double figures.

Waunakee boys basketball (13-5, 7-2 Badger East) senior Joey Fuhremann scored a team-high 15 points in the 43-34 win against Monona Grove (5-11, 1-7).

Madison La Follette boys swimming’s A.J. Terry won the 100-yard freestyle (:48.87) and the 50 freestyle (:22.1) in a triangular with Madison West at Janesville Craig. West’s Finn Frakes won the 100 breaststroke (1:04.21), finished second in the 200 IM (2:10.49) plus contributed to relay wins in the 200 freestyle (1:33.37) and 400 freestyle (3:26.09).

Madison Edgewood boys basketball’s Will Schenk scored 13 points in a 43-28 win over Sauk Prairie to give the Crusaders their first Badger Conference win. Devin Kerska led the Eagles with 12 points.

Middleton boys wrestling’s Reese Miller and Seth Howald both won via pin in the Cardinals’ 60-24 win against Madison La Follette in the Big Eight Showdown. Miller pinned Aurora Gutierrez in 23 seconds. Howald pinned Daniel Jimenez in 1:57.

Monona Grove/McFarland boys wrestling’s Cade Rux (160 pounds) pinned Waunakee’s Harrison May in 2:29 in his team’s 37-35 win. Waunakee’s Jacob Lyftogt (195) pinned Jacob Bonjour in 19 seconds.

Kyle Rohrer and Logan Leatherberry each scored for Oregon boys hockey in a 3-2 loss to the Kettle Moraine co-op at the Gorundhog Tournament in Sun Prairie. The Panthers fell behind by two in the second period after being tied 1-1 at the first intermission, and never rallied to fall to 13-9.