High school sports highlights: Riley Stevens, Drew Lavold and Nate Thompson post hat tricks in boys soccer victories

Here are the highlights from Tuesday's high school sports action.
Stars of the night
Riley Stevens, Sun Prairie: Stevens had a hat trick in a 5-0 win over Beloit Memorial in boys soccer. His first two goals, both unassisted, were at the 4:47 and 5:54 marks. His final goal was scored at 58:46 off an assist from midfielder Logan Parrish.
Drew Lavold, Waunakee: Lavold posted a hat trick and an assist in a 10-0 win over Portage/Poynette in boys soccer. His assist helped opened up the scoring for Alex Hoopes at the 7:22 mark. Lavold's first goal came at 39:30 off of an assist from Devin Lenerz. Lavold’s second goal, at 41:22, was from a Stepan Kamenke assist. Lavold's final goal was at 50:01 off an assist from Harrison Taylor.
Nate Thompson, Mount Horeb: Thompson had a hat trick in a 3-0 win over Fort Atkinson in boys soccer. Thompson’s first two goals came three minutes apart during the first half and his final goal came in the second half. All three of the goals were unassisted.
From the box
- Tomas Garcia scored two goals and assisted on another in Madison West’s 7-0 victory over Madison La Follette in boys soccer. Benjamin Minikel-Lacocque also scored two goals.
- Baraboo’s McKenzie Stute was a winner in four events in a 113-56 win over Oregon in girls swimming. The sophomore was a winner in two individual events and two relay events. Stute won the 200-yard medley with a time of 2:15.66 and the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:08.64. She was a part of the 200 medley relay along with Natalie Gneiser, Ella Lohr, and Anna Balfanz with a time of 1:54.42. She also was a member of the 400 freestyle relay along with Natalie Gneiser, Ella Lohr, and Isabella Stout with a time of 3:55.75.
- McFarland's Maddy Fortune accumulated 27 assists in a 3-0 win over Turner in girls volleyball. Holly Cassuci had 10 digs and four aces.
- Monona Grove’s Tessa Gordan was a winner in four events in a 132-28 win over Watertown in girls swimming. She won the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:08.46 and 100 butterfly with a time of 1:03.00. She was part of the 200 medley relay with Brynn Jondie, Audrey Schoenherr, and Morgan Heilman with a time of 1:58.06 and part of the 400 freestyle relay with Brynn Jondie, Audrey Garrett, and Kelley Ryan 4:00.97.
- Baraboo’s Anna Balfanz won the 50 freestyle with a time of 25.96 and 100 backstroke with a time of 1:03.44 in a 113-56 victory over Oregon. Balfanz was also part of the winning relay teams in the 200 freestyle with Isabella Stout, Clare Stuczynski and Rachel Laux with a time of 1:47.94 and 200 medley with Natalie Gneiser, Ella Lohr and McKenzie Stute with a time of 1:54.82.
- Anna Kieselhorst recorded 31 digs for Watertown Luther Prep in a 25-23, 25-16, 25-14 over Poynette in girls volleyball. Sam Fisch recorded 10 kills.
- Sydney Maxwell had 20 digs for Lakeside Lutheran in a 3-1 win over Columbus in girls volleyball. Lauren Henry had 18 digs.
- Sauk Prairie’s Alia Schlimgen had a match-high 24 digs, and four service aces in a 3-1 win over Edgewood in girls volleyball. Aida Shadewald had 15 kills.
- Sophia Schneider recorded 13 kills as Waterloo defeated Marshall 25-14, 25-14, 25-19 in girls volleyball. Abby Gier had eight kills.
Boys soccer
Badger Northwest
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Baraboo;8-4-2;3-1-1;7
Sauk Prairie;6-7-1;3-1-0;6
Reedsburg;4-10-0;1-4-1;3
Portage/Poynette;5-8-2;0-4-1;1
Badger Southwest
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Oregon;11-0-2;3-0-1;10
Mount Horeb;8-1-3;2-0-1;7
Madison Edgewood;7-4-2;3-2-1;6
Monroe;0-6-3;0-3-1;1
Badger Northeast
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Waunakee;12-1-4;5-0-0;10
DeForest;8-2-2;4-1-0;8
Beaver Dam;2-8-1;1-4-1;3
Watertown;4-5-1;0-3-1;1
Badger Southeast
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Monona Grove;5-7-2;4-1-1;9
Fort Atkinson;5-3-1;4-1-0;8
Milton;3-8-0;1-4-0;2
Stoughton;0-9-2;0-3-1;1
Big Eight
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Middleton;6-3-2;4-1-0;12
Verona;7-1-1;3-0-1;10
Madison West;6-4-1;3-1-1;10
Sun Prairie;7-1-4;3-1-0;9
Madison Memorial;6-5-1;2-2-0;6
Beloit Memorial;5-6-1;2-2-0;6
Madison East;1-6-0;1-2-0;3
Madison La Follette;1-6-1;0-4-0;0
Janesville Craig;2-7-1;0-3-0;0
Janesville Parker;0-8-0;0-3-0;0
Rock Valley
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
McFarland;5-4-2;3-0-1;10
Evansville;11-0-3;2-0-1;7
East Troy/Palmyra Eagle;2-3-1;1-1-1;4
Big Foot/Williams Bay;5-4-1;1-1-0;3
Edgerton;2-4-3;0-1-2;2
Jefferson;0-8-1;0-2-1;1
Whitewater;1-5-0;0-2-0;0
Capitol Conference
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Sugar River;8-1-2;5-0-0;15
Wisconsin Dells;7-1-0;4-1-0;12
Watertown Luther Prep;5-5-0;3-2-0;9
Lake Mills;11-1-1;3-1-0;9
Lodi;3-5-3;2-3-2;8
Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld;3-6-0;1-3-0;3
Cambridge/Deerfield;1-5-2;0-1-1;1
Lakeside Lutheran;6-2-1;0-2-1;1
Columbus;2-9-0;0-8-0;0
Tuesday's results
Madison East 2, Madison Memorial 1
Madison West 7, Madison La Follette 0
Monona Grove 4, Edgewood 1
Verona 7, Middleton 1
Sun Prairie 5, Beloit Memorial 0
Oregon 7, Milton 0
Waunakee 10, Portage/Poynette 0
Sauk Prairie 2, DeForest 1
Mount Horeb 3, Fort Atkinson 0
Beaver Dam 6, Reedsburg 1
Sugar River 3, Wisconsin Dells 2
Lake Mills 6, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 0
Lakeside Lutheran 2, Lodi 2
Cambridge/Deerfield United 1, Watertown Luther Prep 0
Evansville 10, Columbus 0
Girls volleyball
Tuesday's results
Sauk Prairie 3, Edgewood 1 (25-21 14-25, 25-17, 25-13)
Madison Memorial 3, Madison East 1 (25-9, 22-25, 25-6, 25-7)
McFarland 3, Turner 0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-8)
Watertown Luther Prep 3, Poynette 0 (25-23, 25-16, 25-14)
Janesville Craig 3, Janesville Parker 0 (26-24, 25-9, 25-12)
Lakeside Lutheran 3, Columbus 1 (22-25, 25-22, 25-8, 25-15)
Waterloo 3, Marshall 0 (25-14, 25-14, 25-19)
Wisconsin Heights 3, Belleville 1 (16-25, 25-12, 25-23, 25-15)
Edgerton 3, Jefferson 1 (24-26, 25-17, 25-10, 25-15)
Lake Mills 3, Lodi 2 (25-16, 23-25, 25-15, 22-25, 15-12)
Girls tennis
Tuesday's results
Watertown Luther Prep 5, Edgerton 2
Fort Atkinson/Cambridge 4, Monroe 3
Girls swimming
Tuesday's results
Monona Grove 132, Watertown 38
Baraboo 113, Oregon 56
Burlington 108, Jefferson-Cambridge 62
DeForest 136, Fort Atkinson 30