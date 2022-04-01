High school sports highlights: Reedsburg's Mikellah Haugh strikes out eight in complete-game win

Here's who shined in Friday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Mikellah Haugh, Reedsburg softball: The senior went the distance, pitching five innings, as the Beavers (1-0) run-ruled Royall 13-3. Haugh allowed three runs on four hits and struck out eight. After a three-run second inning, Haugh settled in. Teammate Ruby Olson hit a fourth-inning home run.
Madee Strampe, Baraboo softball: A tiebreaking double in the top of the seventh inning by Strampe scored Taylor Pfaff as the T-Birds (1-2) defeated Tomah 4-3. Strampe finished 2-for-4 with an RBI.
From the box
- Madison Edgewood freshman Sonoma Bever had a goal and an assist as the Crusaders defeated Salem 3-1 in girls soccer.
- Middleton's doubles team of Bodi Russo and Neel Mukherjee defeated Waunakee's Xander Priest and Noah Sell 6-0 in boys tennis. The Cardinals won 6-1.
- Madison West's Ethan Yu defeated Franklin’s Alex Dziubek 6-0, 6-2 in round one of singles competition at the Coach Steinbach boys tennis tournament. The Regents won 6-1.
People are also reading…
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Friday's action
Baseball
BADGER NORTH
Team;Conference;Overall
Beaver Dam;0-0;0-0
Waunakee;0-0;0-0
Stoughton;0-0;0-0
Baraboo;0-0;0-0
Mount Horeb;0-0;0-0
Portage;0-0;0-0
Reedsburg;0-0;1-0
Sauk Prairie;0-0;0-0
BADGER SOUTH
Fort Atkinson;0-0;0-0
Edgewood;0-0;0-0
Oregon;0-0;0-0
Milton;0-0;0-0
Monona Grove;0-0;0-0
Monroe;0-0;0-0
Watertown;0-0;0-0
DeForest;0-0;0-0
Big Eight
Verona;0-0;0-0
Janesville Craig;0-0;0-0
Sun Prairie;0-0;0-0
Madison Memorial;0-0;0-0
Madison La Follette;0-0;0-0
Beloit Memorial;0-0;0-0
Middleton;0-0;0-0
Madison East;0-0;0-0
Madison West;0-0;0-0
Janesville Parker;0-0;0-0
Rock Valley
Brodhead;0-0;0-0
Edgerton;0-0;0-0
Jefferson;0-0;0-0
McFarland;0-0;0-0
Clinton;0-0;0-0
Evansville;0-0;0-0
Whitewater;0-0;0-0
East Troy;0-0;0-0
Turner;0-0;0-0
Big Foot;0-0;0-0
Friday's results
Reedsburg 11, Tomah 0
Softball
BADGER NORTH
Team;Conference;Overall
Beaver Dam;0-0;0-0
Waunakee;0-0;1-0
Stoughton;0-0;0-0
Baraboo;0-0;1-2
Mount Horeb;0-0;0-0
Portage;0-0;0-1
Reedsburg;0-0;1-0
Sauk Prairie;0-0;1-0
BADGER SOUTH
Fort Atkinson;0-0;0-0
Edgewood;0-0;0-0
Oregon;0-0;0-0
Milton;0-0;0-0
Monona Grove;0-0;0-0
Monroe;0-0;0-0
Watertown;0-0;0-0
DeForest;0-0;0-0
Big Eight
Verona;0-0;0-0
Janesville Craig;0-0;0-0
Sun Prairie;0-0;0-0
Madison Memorial;0-0;0-0
Madison La Follette;0-0;0-0
Beloit Memorial;0-0;0-0
Middleton;0-0;1-1
Madison East;0-0;0-0
Madison West;0-0;0-0
Janesville Parker;0-0;0-0
Rock Valley
Brodhead;0-0;0-0
Edgerton;0-0;0-0
Jefferson;0-0;0-0
McFarland;0-0;0-0
Clinton;0-0;0-0
Evansville;0-0;0-0
Whitewater;0-0;0-0
East Troy;0-0;0-0
Turner;0-0;0-0
Big Foot;0-0;0-0
Friday's results
Ripon 10, Portage 5
Spooner 7, Stoughton 2
Stevens Point 10, Waunakee 1
Baraboo 4, Tomah 3
Sauk Prairie 5, Wisconsin Dells 2
Reedsburg 13, Royall 3
Girls soccer
BADGER NORTH
Team;Conference;Overall (W-L-T)
Beaver Dam;0-0-0;0-0-0
Waunakee;0-0-0;0-0-0
Stoughton;0-0-0;0-0-0
Baraboo;0-0-0;0-0-0
Mount Horeb;0-0-0;0-1-0
Portage/Poynette;0-0-0;0-1-0
Reedsburg;0-0-0;0-0-0
Sauk Prairie;0-0-0;1-0-0
BADGER SOUTH
Fort Atkinson;0-0-0;0-0-0
Edgewood;0-0-0;1-0-0
Oregon;0-0-0;0-0-0
Milton;0-0-0;0-0-0
Monona Grove;0-0-0;0-0-0
Monroe;0-0-0;0-0-0
Watertown;0-0-0;0-0-0
DeForest;0-0-0;0-0-0
Big Eight
Verona;0-0-0;0-0-0
Janesville Craig;0-0-0;0-0-0
Sun Prairie;0-0-0;0-0-0
Madison Memorial;0-0-0;0-0-0
Madison La Follette;0-0-0;0-0-0
Beloit Memorial;0-0-0;0-0-0
Middleton;0-0-0;0-0-0
Madison East;0-0-0;0-0-0
Madison West;0-0-0;0-0-0
Janesville Parker;0-0-0;0-0-0
Rock Valley
Brodhead;0-0-0;0-0-0
Edgerton;0-0-0;0-0-0
Jefferson;0-0-0;0-0-0
McFarland;0-0-0;0-0-0
Clinton;0-0-0;0-0-0
Evansville;0-0-0;1-0-0
Whitewater;0-0-0;0-0-0
East Troy;0-0-0;0-0-0
Turner;0-0-0;0-0-0
Big Foot;0-0-0;0-0-0
Friday's results
Marian 3, Lodi 3
Edgewood 3, Salem 1
Sauk Prairie 6, Tomah 1
Boys tennis
Friday's results
Madison Memorial 4, Germantown 3
Whitefish Bay 13, Madison Memorial 0
Waunakee 4, Kenosha Indian Trail 3
Middleton 6, Waunakee 1
Madison West 6, Franklin 1