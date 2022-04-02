 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school sports highlights: Reedsburg's Mikellah Haugh strikes out 8 in complete-game win

Here's who shined in Friday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Mikellah Haugh, Reedsburg softball: The senior went the distance, pitching five innings, as the Beavers (1-0) run-ruled Royall 13-3. Haugh allowed three runs on four hits and struck out eight. After a three-run second inning, Haugh settled in. Teammate Ruby Olson hit a fourth-inning home run.

Madee Strampe, Baraboo softball: A tiebreaking double in the top of the seventh inning by Strampe scored Taylor Pfaff as the T-Birds (1-2) defeated Tomah 4-3. Strampe finished 2-for-4 with an RBI.

From the box

  • Madison Edgewood freshman Sonoma Bever had a goal and an assist as the Crusaders defeated Salem 3-1 in girls soccer.
  • Middleton's doubles team of Bodi Russo and Neel Mukherjee defeated Waunakee's Xander Priest and Noah Sell 6-0 in boys tennis. The Cardinals won 6-1.
  • Madison West's Ethan Yu defeated Franklin’s Alex Dziubek 6-0, 6-2 in round one of singles competition at the Coach Steinbach boys tennis tournament. The Regents won 6-1.

