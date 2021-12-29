High school sports highlights: Reedsburgs' Mahra Wieman scores 37 points against Germantown

Here are the highlights from Wednesday's high school sports action.
Stars of the night
Mahra Wieman, Reedsburg girls basketball: The Reedsburg senior scored 37 points in a 88-79 over reigning WIAA Division 1 champion Germantown. Wieman converted 17 of her 19 attempts from the free-throw line in the matchup at Watertown High School. The 37 points is a new single-game career high for the Beavers all-time leading scorer. Sydney Cherney added 21 points for the Beavers, Sydney’s sister and 1,000 point career scorer Trenna Cherney scored 16 points. The Beavers’ (11-0, 6-0 Badger West) will take the floor again Jan. 4 on the road against Wisconsin Rapids.
Luke Mast, Sauk Prairie boys hockey: Mast recorded seven points in Sauk Prairie’s 8-0 Culver’s Cup semifinal win over Marshfield. The only Eagle goal that Mast wasn't involved in was the opening goal. Nick Mast recorded five points in the Eagle win as well. The Eagles (7-3-0, 3-2-0 Badger West) will play in the Culver’s Cup championship tomorrow at 7:15 p.m. at the Madison Arena.
Gavyn Hurley, Middleton boys basketball: Hurley scored 20 points in Division 1 No. 8 Middleton’s 58-55 loss to Division 1 No. 5 Neenah. The Cardinals only other scorer in double figures was Nick Meinholz, who scored a new career high with 16 points in the game. The Cardinals’ (6-1, 6-0 Big Eight) next game is at home tomorrow against Watertown.
Tyler Rauls, Sun Prairie boys hockey: Rauls recorded three points in Sun Prairie’s 7-0 win over Fox Cities. Rauls recorded an assist on a power play with the goal being scored by Davis Hamilton in the first period. Rauls scored a goal to open the scoring in the third period, and recorded a short hand assist with 2:05 left in the game.
Gabe McReynolds, Baraboo boys basketball: The Baraboo senior scored 23 points in the Thunderbirds 54-34 win over Boscobel. The Thunderbirds didnt have another player score more than seven points in the game. The Thunderbirds’ (2-7, 0-5 Badger West) next game is at home Jan. 6 against Reedsburg.
Andrew Keller, Waunakee boys basketball: Keller scored 19 points in Waunakee’s 49-48 win over Whitefish Bay. Keller made two free throws with less than two seconds left to give the Warriors the win. Aidan Driscoll was the only other Warrior to eclipse the 10 points, with 11. The Warriors’ (9-2, 5-0 Badger East) next game is Jan. 6 on the road against Beaver Dam.
From the box
- Beaver Dam’s Gabby Wilke scored 20 points in Golden Beaver’s 75-17 win over West Bend West. Her 16 points in the first half helped the Golden Beaver’s take a 49-8 half-time lead. Wilke is averaging 17.5 points per game through 12 games.
- Madison West Center Quinn Smith recorded three points in the Regents 6-4 loss to the Oshkosh Ice Hawks in boys hockey. Smith recorded two of his points in the second period.
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Wednesday's action
Boys basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Waunakee;5-0;9-2
DeForest;4-0;7-1
Beaver Dam;4-1;7-3
Milton;4-1;7-2
Watertown;3-2;3-4
Fort Atkinson;2-3;3-5
Stoughton;2-3;2-4
Monona Grove;1-4;4-6
BADGER WEST
Monroe;5-1;6-1
Mount Horeb;3-1;4-1
Oregon;2-3;5-3
Portage;1-3;3-5
Reedsburg;1-4;4-5
Sauk Prairie;1-4;2-5
Edgewood;0-5;2-6
Baraboo;0-5;2-7
BIG EIGHT
Middleton;6-0;6-1
Madison La Follette;4-0;5-1
Madison East;4-1;6-2
Janesville Craig;3-2;3-5
Janesville Parker;3-3;5-3
Verona;2-4;4-4
Madison Memorial;2-4;4-4
Madison West;2-4;3-4
Sun Prairie;1-3;2-3
Beloit Memorial;0-6;1-7
ROCK VALLEY
Brodhead;4-0;5-0
McFarland;4-1;6-1
Big Foot;4-1;5-2
East Troy;3-1;6-2
Turner;2-1;3-1
Edgerton;2-3;2-5
Evansville;2-3;3-4
Clinton;1-4;1-5
Whitewater;1-4;1-5
Jefferson;0-5;0-6
Wednesday's results
Stoughton vs. Wisconsin Rapids ppd
Reedsburg 61, Somerset 58
Neenah 58, Middleton 55
Mount Horeb 73, Edgerton 60
Baraboo 54, Boscobel 34
Waunakee 49, Whitefish Bay 48
Girls basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Monona Grove;6-0;8-2
Beaver Dam;5-1;11-2
Stoughton;4-2;6-4
Waunakee;4-2;6-4
DeForest;3-3;7-4
Watertown;2-3;6-4
Milton;2-4;4-5
Fort Atkinson;1-5;3-5
BADGER WEST
Reedsburg;6-0;11-0
Oregon;4-2;7-4
Edgewood;4-2;6-3
Mount Horeb;3-3;4-4
Sauk Prairie;2-4;6-4
Baraboo;1-5;2-8
Portage;0-5;3-6
Monroe;0-6;0-6
Big Eight
Sun Prairie;5-1;8-2
Janesville Craig;5-1;5-4
Verona;4-2;7-3
Madison La Follette;4-2;5-2
Middleton;4-2;5-4
Madison Memorial;4-2;4-4
Beloit Memorial;2-4;2-5
Madison East;0-5;1-5
Janesville Parker;1-5;1-7
Madison West;0-6;1-7
Rock Valley
Brodhead;6-0;9-0
Jefferson;6-0;6-1
Edgerton;5-1;7-1
McFarland;5-2;7-3
Clinton;2-4;3-5
East Troy;2-4;2-5
Evansville;1-4;2-5
Turner;1-5;3-6
Big Foot;1-5;3-7
Whitewater;1-5;1-7
Wednesday's results
Arrowhead 60, Middleton 36
Verona 58, Stevens Point 45 (Sentry Classic at UW-Stevens Point)
DeForest 69, Hartford Union 46
Waukesha West 58, Oregon 36 (DeForest Holiday Tournament)
Beaver Dam 75, West Bend West 17
Reedsburg 88, Germantown 79
Prairie du Chein 64, Monona Grove 46 (Waunakee Tournament)
Waunakee 50, Eau Claire Memorial 43 (Middleton Tournament)
Boys hockey
BADGER EAST
Team;Division;Overall (W-L-T)
Waunakee;5-0-0;10-1-0
Beaver Dam;5-1-0;7-2-0
McFarland;3-3-0;4-7-0
Monona Grove;2-3-0;3-6-0
Milton;1-3-1;3-5-1
DeForest;1-3-1;2-4-1
Stoughton;0-5-0;0-7-1
BADGER WEST
Madison Edgewood;4-0-0;7-2-0
Oregon;3-2-0;7-5-0
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells;3-2-0;7-5-0
Sauk Prairie;3-2-0;7-3-0
Baraboo/Portage;1-2-0;2-6-0
Monroe;0-5-0;1-10-0
BIG EIGHT
Verona;6-0-0;8-1-0
Janesville;4-1-0;5-2-0
Middleton;4-3-0;7-4-0
Sun Prairie;3-3-0;4-4-0
Madison Memorial;3-3-0;4-6-0
Madison West;2-4-0;2-9-0
Madison La Follette/East;1-5-0;2-7-0
Beloit Memorial;0-4-0;0-7-0
Wednesday's results
La Crescent Hokah 5, McFarland 4
Wauankee 5, West Salem 0
Sun Prairie 7, Fox Cities 0
DeForest at Madison East/La Follette 6 p.m.
Fond du Lac Springs 4, Madison Edgewood 2
Baraboo at Arrowhead 7:30 p.m.
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells 3, Kenosha 0
Waunakee 5, West Salem 0
Culver's Cup
Oshkosh 6, Madison West 4
Sauk Prairie 8, Marshfield 0
Marquette High School 5, Monona Grove 1
Girls hockey
BADGER
Team;Division;Overall (W-L-T)
Metro Lynx;3-0-0;9-1-0
Icebergs;4-1-0;6-3-0
Viroqua;3-1-0;4-3-0
Cap City Cougars;3-2-0;6-6-0
Badger Lightning;3-4-0;4-4-0
Rock County;2-3-0;4-5-2
Beaver Dam;0-7-0;0-8-0
Wednesday's results
Northland Pines at Badger Lightning ppd
Culver's Cup
Superior 8, Wisconsin Valley Union 1
Superior 5, Brookfield 0
Central Wisconsin 2, Metro Lynx 1
St. Croix Valley 6, Cap City Cougars 2
Boys swimming
Wednesday's results
Baraboo Holiday Invite: 1. Oregon 605; 2. Baraboo 471; 3. Onalaska Co-op 369; 4. Chippewa Falls 364; Platteville 201.
Boys wrestling
Wednesday's results
Lourdes OTW Wrestling Classic
Coleman 209.5, Winneconne 182, Muskego 175.5, Germantown 155, Stevens Point High 147, Neenah 141, Hortonville 140, Random Lake 133.5, West Bend West 127, Campbellsport 121, Reedsburg Area 118.5, Monona Grove-McFarland 61.5, Waupun 37.5
Bi-State Classic
Division 1 scores: Holmen 185, Marshfield 156, Hastings 137.5, Wausau West 136.5, Stoughton 123.5, Hudson 115.5, Pulaski 108, Bay Port 92.5, Verona Area 88, Eastview 86, Port Washington 83, Tomah 70, New Richmond 61, Waunakee 58, La Crosse Logan/Central 54, Baraboo 53, Middleton 50.5, DC Everest 49.5, Orono 34, Sparta 28, Mount Horeb/Barneveld 25, Winona/Winona Cotter 21.
Division 2 scores: Zumbrota-Mazeppa 149.5, Luxemburg-Casco 149, Lodi 137, Oconto Falls 102.5, Prairie du Chien 101.5, Gale-Ett.-Tremp./Melrose-Mind. 97, Caledonia/Houston 96, Evansville 96, West Salem/Bangor 90, Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson 65.5, Dodgeville 57, Belmont/Platteville 54.5, Monroe 54, Adams-Friendship 51, Portage 45.5, Cannon Falls/Randolph 45, South Saint Paul 45, Medford 44, Mauston/Necedah 43.5, River Valley 42, Cuba City/Benton/Southwestern 31, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 30.5, Richland Center 29, Nekoosa/Assumption 19, Sheboygan Falls 16, La Crescent-Hokah 7.5.