High school sports highlights: Reedsburgs' Mahra Wieman scores 37 points against Germantown
High school sports highlights: Reedsburgs' Mahra Wieman scores 37 points against Germantown

Mahra Wieman

Reedsburg's Mahra Wieman drives to the basket during the second half of Saturday's Badger Conference crossover game against Beaver Dam.

 MARK MCMULLEN/Daily Citizen

Here are the highlights from Wednesday's high school sports action.

Stars of the night

Mahra Wieman, Reedsburg girls basketball: The Reedsburg senior scored 37 points in a 88-79 over reigning WIAA Division 1 champion Germantown. Wieman converted 17 of her 19 attempts from the free-throw line in the matchup at Watertown High School. The 37 points is a new single-game career high for the Beavers all-time leading scorer. Sydney Cherney added 21 points for the Beavers, Sydney’s sister and 1,000 point career scorer Trenna Cherney scored 16 points. The Beavers’ (11-0, 6-0 Badger West) will take the floor again Jan. 4 on the road against Wisconsin Rapids.

Luke Mast, Sauk Prairie boys hockey: Mast recorded seven points in Sauk Prairie’s 8-0 Culver’s Cup semifinal win over Marshfield. The only Eagle goal that Mast wasn't involved in was the opening goal. Nick Mast recorded five points in the Eagle win as well. The Eagles (7-3-0, 3-2-0 Badger West) will play in the Culver’s Cup championship tomorrow at 7:15 p.m. at the Madison Arena.

Gavyn Hurley, Middleton boys basketball: Hurley scored 20 points in Division 1 No. 8 Middleton’s 58-55 loss to Division 1 No. 5 Neenah. The Cardinals only other scorer in double figures was Nick Meinholz, who scored a new career high with 16 points in the game. The Cardinals’ (6-1, 6-0 Big Eight) next game is at home tomorrow against Watertown.

Tyler Rauls, Sun Prairie boys hockey: Rauls recorded three points in Sun Prairie’s 7-0 win over Fox Cities. Rauls recorded an assist on a power play with the goal being scored by Davis Hamilton in the first period. Rauls scored a goal to open the scoring in the third period, and recorded a short hand assist with 2:05 left in the game.

Gabe McReynolds, Baraboo boys basketball: The Baraboo senior scored 23 points in the Thunderbirds 54-34 win over Boscobel. The Thunderbirds didnt have another player score more than seven points in the game. The Thunderbirds’ (2-7, 0-5 Badger West) next game is at home Jan. 6 against Reedsburg.

Andrew Keller, Waunakee boys basketball: Keller scored 19 points in Waunakee’s 49-48 win over Whitefish Bay. Keller made two free throws with less than two seconds left to give the Warriors the win. Aidan Driscoll was the only other Warrior to eclipse the 10 points, with 11. The Warriors’ (9-2, 5-0 Badger East) next game is Jan. 6 on the road against Beaver Dam.

From the box

  • Beaver Dam’s Gabby Wilke scored 20 points in Golden Beaver’s 75-17 win over West Bend West. Her 16 points in the first half helped the Golden Beaver’s take a 49-8 half-time lead. Wilke is averaging 17.5 points per game through 12 games.
  • Madison West Center Quinn Smith recorded three points in the Regents 6-4 loss to the Oshkosh Ice Hawks in boys hockey. Smith recorded two of his points in the second period.
Tags

