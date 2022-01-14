High school sports highlights: Reedsburg's Mahra Wieman scored 25 points in Badger Challenge

Here are the highlights from Friday's high school sports action.
Stars of the night
Avree Antony, Sun Prairie girls basketball: Antony scored 19 points in the Cardinals’ 52-44 win over Madison Memorial. She scored 13 points in the first half, helping Sun Prairie take a 36-28 lead at the break. Teammates Rachel Rademacher (13 points) and Marie Outlay (10) also scored in double figures.
Smith Connor, Madison East boys swimming: Connor won two individual events and contributed to two relay victories in the Purgolders' 94-70 win over Janesville Parker. He won the 200-yard individual medley (2:02.5) plus the 100 backstroke (:54.84), and contributed to wins in the 400 freestyle relay (3:41.22) and 200 medley relay (1:51.56).
Mahra Wieman, Reedsburg girls basketball: UW-Oshkosh commit Mahra Wieman led all scorers with 25 points in Reedsburg's 79-40 win over Monona Grove in the Badger Challenge. Three other Beavers scored in double figures: Sydney Cherney had 16 points, Trenna Cherney had 14 and Grace Benish added 13 points. Reedsburg is back in action on the road Tuesday against Mount Horeb.
Mya Tweedy, Monona Grove gymnastics: Tweedy won all four events in the Silver Eagles' 127.025-125.225 dual-meet win over Baraboo. Tweedy’s top score was a 9.500 in the floor exercise. The freshman finished with an all-around total of 34.850, scoring a 9.000 in vault, 7.900 on the beam and 8.450 on the uneven bars.
From the box
- Verona boys swimming’s Luke Benin won two individual events and participated on winning relay teams in the Wildcats' 132-17 win over La Follette. Benin won the 200-yard individual medley (2:04.26) and the 100 butterfly (55.78). The senior swam the second leg for the 200 individual medley winning team (1:49.47) along with Erick Covarrubias, Oscar Best and Brendan Kile. Benin also swam the anchor leg in the 400-yard freestyle winning team (3:32.78) with Max Jones, Grayson Neumann and Angus Best.
The Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy boys wrestling dropped a pair of matches Friday night, losing 39-37 to Portage and 45-30 to Watertown. Portage’s Jordan Starr defeated Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy’s Mason Grow by fall in 59 seconds at 182 pounds. Beaver Dam/Wayland's Kyler Neuberger defeated Watertown's Marlon Muniz by pin in 1:27. Teammate Gabriel Klatt also won his dual against Watertown’s Tyler Haberstetzer by fall in 1:02.
- Rylan Oberg led all scorers with 19 points to lead the DeForest girls basketball team to a 75-27 Badger Challenge victory over host Monroe. Marit Manske scored 13 points and Maya Pickhardt had 11 for the Norskies. Monroe's Taylor Jacobson scored 10 points.
- Dylann Harrington scored 20 points in the Lodi girls basketball team's 53-48 loss to Watertown Luther Prep. Grace Schmidt led the winners with 16 points.
- Jordan Hibner scored 19 points in the Monona Grove boys basketball team's 67-60 loss to Kingdom Prep Lutheran. The Silver Eagles couldn’t rally from a 32-24 halftime deficit.
- McClain Mahone scored 13 points in the Madison Memorial girls basketball team's 52-44 loss to Sun Prairie. Lauren Sparks scored 11 points and Alexa-Rose Worman added 10 for the Spartans.
- Jackson Trudgeon and Teo Jimenez each scored 12 points in the Madison Edgewood boys basketball team’s 62-59 loss to Lakeside Lutheran. Clay Krantz added 11 points.
- Stoughton’s John Harman won by pin over Monona Grove/McFarland’s Brett Schnell in 36 seconds in boys wrestling. Harman's teammate Trenton Dow also won by pin over Cooper Cornish in 48 seconds. Stoughton won the dual 51-25.
- Evan Luxford recorded three points in the Sun Prairie hockey team's 3-1 win over D.C Everest. Luxford scored the opening goal of the game, then assisted on a goal to help the Cardinals take the lead 2-1 in the first period. Luxford extended the lead with a goal in the third period.
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Friday's action
Boys basketball
Boys basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Waunakee;6-2;11-4
DeForest;6-1;9-3
Milton;6-1;11-2
Watertown;5-2;6-6
Beaver Dam;4-3;7-6
Stoughton;3-3;4-5
Fort Atkinson;2-3;5-6
Monona Grove;1-5;5-8
BADGER WEST
Monroe;7-0;13-1
Mount Horeb;4-2;7-3
Oregon;3-4;7-4
Sauk Prairie;3-4;5-6
Portage;2-4;4-7
Reedsburg;1-5;4-6
Baraboo;1-7;3-9
Edgewood;0-6;3-9
BIG EIGHT
Madison La Follette;8-0;9-1
Middleton;7-1;8-3
Madison East;5-2;7-3
Sun Prairie;3-4;5-5
Janesville Parker;3-5;6-6
Madison West;3-5;4-6
Janesville Craig;3-5;4-8
Verona;2-4;6-4
Madison Memorial;2-5;5-5
Beloit Memorial;1-6;5-8
ROCK VALLEY
Brodhead;6-0;8-3
McFarland;6-1;8-2
East Troy;4-1;7-2
Big Foot;5-2;6-5
Turner;3-2;4-3
Evansville;3-4;5-6
Edgerton;2-4;3-7
Whitewater;2-5;2-8
Clinton;1-6;2-9
Jefferson;0-7;0-11
Friday's results
Lakeside Lutheran 62, Madison Edgewood 59
Kingdom Prep Lutheran 67, Monona Grove 60
LaCrosse Midwest Players Classic: DeForest vs. Caledonia, ccd.
Girls basketball
Girls basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Monona Grove;7-1;9-4
Beaver Dam;6-1;13-2
Waunakee;5-2;8-5
Stoughton;5-2;8-5
DeForest;4-4;8-6
Watertown;3-4;10-5
Milton;2-5;7-8
Fort Atkinson;1-6;4-8
BADGER WEST
Reedsburg;8-0;14-0
Oregon;5-2;8-5
Edgewood;5-2;8-4
Mount Horeb;3-4;5-6
Sauk Prairie;3-4;9-4
Baraboo;1-6;2-11
Portage;0-7;3-9
Monroe;0-7;0-12
Big Eight
Sun Prairie;7-1;11-2
Madison La Follette;6-2;8-2
Janesville Craig;6-2;8-5
Verona;5-2;8-3
Middleton;5-3;6-7
Madison Memorial;4-4;4-6
Beloit Memorial;3-5;4-7
Madison East;1-6;2-6
Janesville Parker;1-7;1-12
Madison West;0-6;1-8
Rock Valley
Brodhead;8-0;11-2
Edgerton;7-1;11-1
Jefferson;6-2;7-4
McFarland;6-2;9-3
Clinton;4-4;7-6
Evansville;4-5;5-9
East Troy;2-6;2-9
Turner;1-6;3-7
Big Foot;1-7;4-9
Whitewater;1-7;2-10
Friday's results
Sun Prairie 52, Madison Memorial 44
Janesville Craig 73, Madison East 42
Badger Challenge
DeForest 75, Monroe 27
Reedsburg 79, Monona Grove 40
Boys hockey
Boys hockey
BADGER EAST
Team;Division;Overall (W-L-T)
Waunakee;6-0-0;12-1-0
Beaver Dam;7-1-0;11-3-0
McFarland;5-2-0;7-7-0
DeForest;2-3-1;3-5-1
Monona Grove;3-5-0;5-9-0
Milton;2-5-1;5-7-1
Stoughton;0-10-0;1-12-1
BADGER WEST
Madison Edgewood;4-0-0;8-3-0
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells;5-2-0;12-5-0
Sauk Prairie;3-2-0;9-2-0
Oregon;4-3-0;10-6-0
Baraboo/Portage;1-4-0;2-12-0
Monroe;0-6-0;1-13-0
BIG EIGHT
Verona;7-0-0;9-3-0
Janesville;5-3-0;8-6-0
Middleton;5-3-0;11-4-0
Sun Prairie;4-3-0;7-5-0
Madison Memorial;5-4-0;7-7-0
Madison West;3-6-0;4-10-0
Madison La Follette/East;1-5-0;2-8-0
Beloit Memorial;0-8-0;0-13-0
Friday's result
Sun Prairie 3, D.C. Everest 1
Girls hockey
Girls hockey
BADGER
Team;Division;Overall (W-L-T)
Metro Lynx;5-0-0;12-1-0
Viroqua;6-1-0;7-3-0
Cap City Cougars;4-2-0;7-8-0
Icebergs;4-4-0;6-6-0
Rock County;3-4-0;5-9-2
Badger Lightning;3-5-0;4-6-0
Beaver Dam;0-9-0;0-10-0
Friday's result
Beaver Dam at Stoughton , 7:15 p.m.
Gymnastics
Gymnastics
Friday's result
Monona Grove 127.025, Baraboo 125.225
Boys wrestling
Boys wrestling
Friday's results
Beloit Memorial at Madison East, 7 p.m.
Middleton at Madison Memorial, 7 p.m.
Reedsburg 68, Baraboo 12
Stoughton 51, Monona Grove/McFarland 25
Janesville Craig at Madison West, 7 p.m.
Mount Horeb at Sauk Prairie, 7 p.m.
Watertown 45, Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy 30
Portage 39, Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy 37
Boys swimming
Boys swimming
Friday's results
Appleton West at Appleton North, 5 p.m.
Ashwaubenon at TBD, 5 p.m.
Green Bay Southwest at TBD, 5 p.m.
Oregon at TBD, 5 p.m.
Oshkosh North at TBD, 5 p.m.
Oshkosh West at TBD, 5 p.m.
Rhinelander at TBD, 5 p.m.
Madison Memorial at Beloit Memorial, 5:30 p.m.
Middleton at Janesville Craig, 5:30 p.m.
Janesville Parker at Madison East, 5:30 p.m.
Madison West 94, Sun Prairie 70
Verona 143, La Follette 17