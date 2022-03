High school sports highlights: Reedsburg's Mahra Wieman posts double-double in sectional finals

Here's who shined in Saturday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Mahra Wieman, Reedsburg girls basketball: Wieman posted a double-double, 24 points and 12 rebounds, in the Beavers’ 63-45 win over Union Grove in the WIAA Division 2 sectional finals. Her sister, Macie Wieman, had 8 assists and 9 rebounds. Sydney Cherney scored 22 for the Beavers. The Beavers advance to the state tournament for the second straight season.

Max Weisbrod, DeForest boys basketball: The senior guard led the Norskies with 21 points in their 65-47 win over Stoughton in a Division 2 regional championship game. Weisbrod scored 13 in the second half to help the Norskies fortify their narrow 29-26 halftime lead. The Norskies advance to sectionals for the fourth consecutive season.

Madison La Follette boys basketball team: Five Lancers scored in double figures in their 96-71 win over Madison East in the regional finals. Arhman Lewis and Kalaan Lee tied for the team lead with 18. Big Eight defensive player of the year K’Shawn Gibbs scored 17, while Fellow Lancers Marii Larrue (12) and Camron Yahnke (11) helped advance La Follette to sectionals.

Ryne Panzer, Oregon boys basketball: Panzer led all scorers with 24 points in the Panthers’ 65-56 win over Monroe in the regional finals. He sank four 3-pointers and was 4-of-4 on free-throw attempts. Casey Schoenecker scored 11 for the Panthers.

From the box

Madison Edgewood boys basketball’s Lucas Cose led the Crusaders with 18 points in their 73-39 regional championship win over Richland Center. Fellow Crusader Clay Krantz had 16.

Madison East boys basketball’s Massi Malterer scored 30 points in the Purgholders’ 96-71 loss to Madison La Follette in the regional finals.