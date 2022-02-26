High school sports highlights: Reedsburg's Mahra Wieman breaks single-game scoring record

Here's who shined in Saturday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Mahra Wieman, Reedsburg girls basketball: Wieman scored an all-time single-game school record 39 points in a 104-77 regional final win over McFarland in the WIAA Division 2 postseason tournament. She edged the previous record of 38 points. She had three teammates score in double figures; Sydney Cherney (17), Trenna Cherney (15) and Mckenzie Bestor (10).

Annika Rufenacht, Verona/Madison Edgewood gymnastics: Rufenacht finished with the top all-around score (37.750) at the WIAA Division 1 Sun Prairie Sectional. The sophomore placed first in the balance beam (9.450) and tied for first in vaulting (9.650) to help Verona/Edgewood finish with the top team score (145.450) out of the eight teams competing.

Samaria Ownby, Madison East/Madison La Follette gymnastics: Ownby had the second-best all-around score (37.575) at the Sun Prairie Sectional. The senior placed first in the floor exercise (9.500), the uneven bars (9.525), and tied for first in vaulting (9.650) to qualify for states in each of those events.

From the box

Waunakee girls basketball’s Kylee Grabbarski led the Warriors with 18 points in their 57-34 win over Verona in the WIAA Regional Final. All her points came via six 3-pointers. Fellow Warrior Ashley Sawicki had 17.

Oregon boys hockey’s Andrew Jicha totaled 4 points, scoring three goals and tallying an assist in the Panthers’ 10-4 loss to Fond du Lac Springs in the WIAA Division 2 Sectional Final.

Sun Prairie girls basketball’s Antionique Auston led the Cardinals with 17 points in their 57-37 win over Watertown in the Division 1 regional. Fellow Cardinals Avree Antony (10) and Marie Outlay (11) both scored double figures.

Alexa Harris of Madison West gymnastics finished with the third-best all-around score (37.350) at the Sun Prairie Sectional. She placed second in the floor exercise (9.400), second on the balance beam (9.350), second on the uneven bars (9.450) and third in vaulting (9.150).

Emily Craker of Reedsburg gymnastics finished with the second-best all-around score (35.650) at the WIAA Division 2 Dodgeville Sectional. She placed first in the floor exercise (9.375) and tied for first on the balance beam (9.100) to help Reedsburg finish with the top team score (134.625) of the eight teams competing.

Abundant Life/Saint Ambrose boys basketball’s Brent Schmiesing led all scorers with 25 points in the Challengers’ 78-57 win over Montello.

Madison La Follette girls basketball’s Demetria Prewitt and Alayna West each scored 11 points in a 55-37 regional final loss to Hartland Arrowhead in the WIAA Division 1 postseason tournament.

