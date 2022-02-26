High school sports highlights: Reedsburg's Mahra Wieman breaks program's single-game scoring record

Here's who shined in Saturday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Mahra Wieman, Reedsburg girls basketball: Wieman scored a single-game school record 39 points in a 104-77 WIAA Division 2 regional final victory over McFarland. She edged the previous record of 38 points. Sydney Cherney (17), Trenna Cherney (15) and Mckenzie Bestor (10) also reached double figures for the Beavers.

Annika Rufenacht, Verona/Madison Edgewood gymnastics: Rufenacht finished with the top all-around score (37.750) at the WIAA Division 1 Sun Prairie sectional. The sophomore placed first in the balance beam (9.450) and tied for first in vaulting (9.650) to help Verona/Edgewood finish with the top team score (145.450) in the eight-team event.

Samaria Ownby, Madison East/Madison La Follette gymnastics: Ownby had the second-best all-around score (37.575) at the Sun Prairie Sectional. The senior placed first in the floor exercise (9.500) and the uneven bars (9.525), and tied for first in vaulting (9.650) to qualify for state in each of those events.

From the box

Kylee Grabarski scored 18 points to lead the Waunakee girls basketball team to a 57-34 win over Verona in a WIAA Division 1 regional final. All her points came via 3-pointers. Ashley Sawicki contributed 17 points for the Warriors.

Andrew Jicha produced three goals and an assist in the Oregon boys hockey team's 10-4 loss to Fond du Lac Springs in the WIAA Division 2 sectional final.

Antionique Auston scored 17 points to spark the Sun Prairie girls basketball team to a 57-37 win over Watertown in a Division 1 regional final.

Madison West's Alexa Harris finished with the third-best all-around score (37.350) at the Sun Prairie gymnastics sectional. She placed second in the floor exercise (9.400), second on the balance beam (9.350), second on the uneven bars (9.450) and third in vaulting (9.150).

Reedsburg's Emily Craker finished with the second-best all-around score (35.650) at the WIAA Division 2 Dodgeville gymnastics sectional. She placed first in the floor exercise (9.375) and tied for first on the balance beam (9.100) to help Reedsburg finish with the top team score (134.625) of the eight teams competing.

Abundant Life/Saint Ambrose boys basketball’s Brent Schmiesing led all scorers with 25 points in the Challengers’ 78-57 win over Montello.

Demetria Prewitt and Alayna West each scored 11 points in the Madison La Follette girls basketball team's 55-37 regional final loss to Hartland Arrowhead in a WIAA Division 1 regional final.