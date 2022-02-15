High school sports highlights: Reece Cordray leads Verona boys hockey to regional final

Here's who shined in Tuesday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Reece Cordray, Verona boys hockey: He scored five goals and recorded two assists in the 14-0 win over Madison La Follette/East. Cordray had a goal in every period. Anthony Henrichs also recorded five points for Verona, which will play Middleton in the regional final.
Clevon Easton Jr., Madison East boys basketball: The freshman scored 31 points in the 68-56 win over Verona (10-10, 5-9 Big Eight). Easton Jr. made 11 field goals and went 6-for-8 at the free-throw line. Massi Malterer had 14 pints.
Max Weisbrod, DeForest boys basketball: The senior scored 23 points in the 83-70 win over Watertown. Weisbrod made five 3s, three of which came in the second half. Two other DeForest players scored in double figures: Josh Jansen (19) and Brody Hartig (16).
Ty Fernholz, Stoughton boys basketball: The guard led the Vikings with 28 points in their 72-56 win over Monona Grove. Fernholz made five 3s, four of which came in the first half. Sawyer Schipper had 21 points.
People are also reading…
Erik Peterson, Sauk Prairie boys hockey co-op: He had two goals and two assists in a 6-2 win over Deforest’s co-op in the first round of the WIAA Division 1 sectionals. Teammate Nick Mast had two goals. Sauk scored four unanswered goals starting late in the second period.
Ryne Panzer, Oregon boys basketball: Panzer scored 23 points in the’ 73-51 win over Madison Edgewood (12-10, 6-7 Badger West). He scored 16 points in the second half. Deaken Bush (18) and Casey Schoenecker (14) also scored in double figures.
From the box
- The Madison La Follette boys basketball team had players score in double figures in the 90-65 win over Janesville Craig: Cameron Yahnke (19), K’Shawn Gibbs (13), Kaalan Lee (13), Quinton Lomack (12) and Mason Kleinsmith (11).
- Madison East girls basketball’s Kylah McCullers scored 19 points in the 70-55 win over Baraboo. Ava Erhling had 15.
- Poynette girls basketball’s Ashia Meister scored 17 points in an 84-19 win over Mauston. She scored 14 points in the first half, and teammate Rachel Yelk had 14 points, with 12 in the second half.
- Madison Memorial boys basketball’s Sam Mickelson scored 18 points in the 64-56 win over Sun Prairie. Braylon Blue and AJ Brummel each scored 11.
- Verona girls basketball’s Paige Lambe scored 18 points in the 62-58 win over Waupun. Megan Murphy (15) and Abbi Ruonow (14) also scored in double figures.
- Sun Prairie boys basketball’s Darius Chestnut scored 20 points in the loss to Madison Memorial. Ben Olson had 14.
- Middleton boys hockey’s Cam Haynes recorded 24 saves in the 4-0 win over Aquinas Co-op. The Cardinals will play Verona in the regional final.
- Aaron Uttech and Mason Carthew each scored 17 points to help the Columbus boys basketball team beat Poynette 68-54. Jack Fritz had 12 for the Cardinals. Poynette’s Aiden Klosky scored a game-high 28 points.
- Sun Prairie boys hockey’s Tyler Rauls recorded two goals and an assist in the 7-0 win over Onalaska in a WIAA regional semifinal. The Cardinals will play top-seeded Edgewood in the regional final.
- Portage boys basketball’s Kyian Reichoff scored 20 points in the 60-51 over Sauk Prairie. Cooper Roberts had 19.
- Sauk Prairie boys basketball’s Corbin Wardrop scored 15 in the loss to Portage. Connor Breuing scored 14 and Devin Kreska had 10.
- Baraboo girls basketball’s Jayden Ross scored 21 points in the loss to Madison East. Caitlyn Frank had 15.
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Tuesday's action
Boys basketball
Boys basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Milton;10-1;17-3
DeForest;11-2;18-4
Waunakee;10-2;16-5
Watertown;7-6;9-12
Beaver Dam;6-6;9-11
Fort Atkinson;5-7;12-9
Stoughton;4-7;8-10
Monona Grove;1-12;5-16
BADGER WEST
Monroe;11-2;18-4
Oregon;9-4;18-4
Mount Horeb;7-6;10-11
Edgewood;6-7;12-10
Portage;5-8;10-11
Sauk Prairie;5-8;10-12
Reedsburg;1-11;6-15
Baraboo;1-11;5-15
BIG EIGHT
Madison La Follette;14-2;15-4
Middleton;12-3;14-7
Sun Prairie;10-6;14-7
Madison East;9-6;11-8
Madison Memorial;8-8;12-8
Janesville Parker;7-9;10-11
Verona;5-9;10-10
Janesville Craig;5-11;7-15
Madison West;5-10;7-11
Beloit Memorial;2-13;6-15
ROCK VALLEY
Brodhead;12-2;15-5
East Troy;11-3;15-4
McFarland;9-5;11-7
Turner;9-5;11-7
Big Foot;8-5;11-8
Evansville;8-6;11-8
Edgerton;8-7;9-12
Whitewater;2-12;3-17
Clinton;2-13;4-17
Jefferson;1-13;1-19
Tuesday's results
Madison La Follette 90, Janesville Craig 65
Madison Memorial 64, Sun Prairie 56
Madison East 68, Verona 56
Oregon 73, Madison Edgewood 51
Columbus 68, Poynette 54
Portage 60, Sauk Prairie 51
DeForest 83, Watertown 70
Monona Grove at Stoughton, 7:30 p.m.
Milton at Fort Atkinson, 7:30 p.m.
Waunakee at Beaver Dam, 7:30 p.m.
Baraboo at Reedsburg, 7:15 p.m.
Monroe 48, Mount Horeb 47
Madison West at Beloit Memorial, 7:15 p.m.
Middleton at Janesville Parker, 7:15 p.m.
Girls basketball
Girls basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Beaver Dam;13-1;21-2
Monona Grove;10-4;13-8
Waunakee;9-5;15-8
Watertown;9-5;17-6
Stoughton;7-7;10-13
DeForest;7-7;13-10
Milton;2-12;8-15
Fort Atkinson;1-11;7-13
BADGER WEST
Reedsburg;14-0;23-0
Edgewood;11-3;16-7
Oregon;9-5;13-10
Sauk Prairie;8-6;16-7
Mount Horeb;6-8;8-13
Baraboo;3-11;5-18
Monroe;1-13;1-20
Portage;0-14;3-20
Big Eight
Sun Prairie;14-2;19-3
Verona;13-3;18-4
Janesville Craig;12-4;15-7
Madison La Follette;10-5;11-6
Madison Memorial;10-6;10-10
Middleton;8-8;9-13
Beloit Memorial;6-10;7-12
Madison East;5-11;7-12
Madison West;1-16;2-18
Janesville Parker;1-15;1-21
Rock Valley
Brodhead;16-0;20-2
Edgerton;14-2;20-2
Jefferson;12-4;15-7
McFarland;10-6;15-7
Clinton;9-6;12-8
Evansville;7-9;9-13
Whitewater;4-12;5-17
East Troy;3-13;3-18
Turner;2-14;7-15
Big Foot;2-14;5-16
Tuesday's results
Madison East 70, Baraboo 55
Verona 62, Waupun 58
Poynette 84, Mauston 19
Dodgeville 60, Mount Horeb 54
Cambridge 69, Lodi 57
Columbus 77, Belleville 65
Boys hockey
Boys hockey
Division 1
Sectional 1
Regional Semifinal (Tuesday, Feb. 15)
No. 1 Hudson bye
No. 8 Wisconsin Rapids 7, No. 9 D.C Everest 5
No. 5 Stevens Point 9, No. 12 Barron co-op 0
No. 4 Wausau West 12, No. 13 Merrill co-op 0
No. 3 Eau Claire North bye
No. 6 Chippewa Falls 12, No. 11 Ashland co-op 0
No. 7 Superior 4, No. 10 Tomah/Sparta 0
No. 2 Eau Claire Memorial bye
Sectional 2
Regional Semifinal (Tuesday, Feb. 15)
No. 1 Notre Dame bye
No. 8 Beaver Dam co-op 3, No. 9 Sheboygan South co-op 0
No. 5 Fond du Lac co-op 10, No. 12 Xavier co-op 0
No. 4 Bay Port 1, No. 13 Shawano co-op 0
No. 6 De Pere/West De Pere co-op 8, No. 11 Oshkosh North co-op 3
No. 7 West Bend co-op 4, No. 10 Appleton North co-op 1
No. 2 Neenah bye
Sectional 3
Regional Semifinal (Tuesday, Feb. 15)
No. 1 Edgewood bye
No. 8 Sun Prairie 7, No. 9 Onalaska co-op 0
No. 5 Sauk Prairie co-op 6, No. 12 DeForest co-op 2
No. 4 Reedsburg co-op 8, No. 13 Baraboo/Portage 2
No. 3 Verona 14, No. 14 Madison La Follette/East 0
No. 6 Middleton 4, No. 11 Aquinas co-op 0
No. 7 Madison Memorial 7, No. 10 Madison West 1
No. 2 Waunakee bye
Sectional 4
Regional Semifinal (Tuesday, Feb. 15)
No. 1 Waukesha North Co-op bye
No. 9 Whitefish Bay co-op at No. 8 Kettle Moraine co-op, 7 p.m.
No. 5 Muskego co-op 6, No. 12 Beloit Memorial co-op 2
No. 13 Monroe co-op at No. 4 Brookfield East co-op, 6:30 p.m.
No. 3 Arrowhead bye
No. 6 Marquette High School 5, No. 11 Milton co-op 2
No. 7 Janesville Craig/Parker 7, No. 10 Kenosha Bradford co-op 1
No. 2 University School bye
Division 2
Sectional 1
Regional Final (Saturday, Feb. 17)
No. 8 Chequamegon co-op at No. 1 Rice Lake, 7 p.m.
No. 5 Marshfield at No. 4 Hayward, 5 p.m.
No. 6 Medford/Rib Lake at No. 3 Amery co-op, 7 p.m.
No. 7 Frederic co-op at No. 2 New Richmond, 7 p.m..
Sectional 2
Regional Semifinal (Saturday, Feb. 17 or Sunday, Feb. 18)
No. 8 Northland Pines at No. 1 Lakeland, Friday, Feb. 18, 7 p.m.
No. 5 Waupaca at No. 4 Antigo co-op, Thursday, Feb. 17, 7 p.m.
No. 6 Pacelli co-op at No. 3 Mosinee, Thursday, Feb. 17, 7 p.m.
No. 7 Tomahawk at No. 2 Rhinelander/Three Lakes, Thursday, Feb. 17, 7 p.m.
Sectional 3
Regional Semifinal (Saturday, Feb. 17)
No. 8 Viroqua co-op at No. 1 Baldwin-Woodville co-op, 7 p.m.
No. 5 Black River Falls at No. 4 West Salem, 7 p.m.
No. 6 Altoona co-op at No. 3 River Falls, 7 p.m.
No. 7 Menomonie at No. 2 Somerset co-op, 7 p.m.
Sectional 4
Regional Semifinal (Saturday, Feb. 17 or Sunday, Feb. 18)
No. 8 Stoughton at No. 1 Saint Mary's Springs, 5:30 p.m.
No. 5 Cedarburg at No. 4 Homestead, 6:30 p.m.
No. 6 Monona Grove at No. 3 McFarland, 7 p.m.
No. 7 Waupun at No. 2 Oregon, 7 p.m.
Girls hockey
Girls hockey
BADGER
Team;Division;Overall (W-L-T)
Metro Lynx;11-0-0;20-3-0
Cap City Cougars;8-3-1;11-11-1
Viroqua;8-4-0;11-9-0
Icebergs;6-5-1;8-11-1
Rock County;5-7-0;7-14-2
Badger Lightning;5-9-0;9-13-0
Beaver Dam;0-15-0;0-19-0
Boys wrestling
WIAA STATE WRESTLING CHAMPIONSHIPS
Division 1 Team Sectional at Waunakee
Holmen 65, Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy 9
106: Thiele, Hol, pinned Trevino, 3:18. 113: Campbell, Hol, pinned Femrite, 0:41. 120: Harshman, Hol, pinned Tostado, 3:40. 126: Ammerman, Hol, pinned Nickel, 1:09. 138: Jahn, Hol, pinned Mullenbach, 1:48. 145: Kratochvill, Hol, pinned Warden, 3:47. 152: Beers, Hol, pinned Vitense, 1:52. 160: Swatek, Hol, pinned Barnes, 3:06. 170: Gerold, Hol, dec. Thomas, 5-0. 182: Liethen, Hol, TF, Grow, 19-4. 195: Klatt, BD/WA, pinned Banks, 1:08. 220: White, Hol, pinned Jacobs, 1:02. 285: Westcott, Hol, dec. Ludowese, 11-9.
Division 1 Team Sectional at Milton
Stoughton 33, Mukwonago 28
106: Needham, M, maj. Schneider, 15-5. 113: Winton, S, dec. Stachowski, 9-7. 120: Suddeth, S, fall Whittier, 1:42. 126: Peterson, S, dec. Roberts, 4-3. 132: Rivera, S, fall Wierzbicki, 1:34. 138: Sarbacker, S, maj. Jungwirth, 14-2. 145: Wisinski, M, dec. Soderbloom, 7-1. 152: Goebel, M, dec. Dow, 1-0. 160: Eliszewski, M, fall Burke, 1:17. 170: Jacobi, M, fall Jemilo, 4:36. 182: Chitwood, M, fall Lamers, 3:10. 195: Harman, S, dec. Krimpelbein, 15-8. 220: Spilde, S, dec. Mazer, 6-3. 285: Empey, S, TF Schnabl, 16-1.