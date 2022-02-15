High school sports highlights: Reece Cordray leads Verona boys hockey to regional final

Here's who shined in Tuesday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Reece Cordray, Verona boys hockey: He scored five goals and recorded two assists in the 14-0 win over Madison La Follette/East. Cordray had a goal in every period. Anthony Henrichs also recorded five points for Verona, which will play Middleton in the regional final.

Clevon Easton Jr., Madison East boys basketball: The freshman scored 31 points in the 68-56 win over Verona (10-10, 5-9 Big Eight). Easton Jr. made 11 field goals and went 6-for-8 at the free-throw line. Massi Malterer had 14 pints.

Max Weisbrod, DeForest boys basketball: The senior scored 23 points in the 83-70 win over Watertown. Weisbrod made five 3s, three of which came in the second half. Two other DeForest players scored in double figures: Josh Jansen (19) and Brody Hartig (16).

Ty Fernholz, Stoughton boys basketball: The guard led the Vikings with 28 points in their 72-56 win over Monona Grove. Fernholz made five 3s, four of which came in the first half. Sawyer Schipper had 21 points.

Erik Peterson, Sauk Prairie boys hockey co-op: He had two goals and two assists in a 6-2 win over Deforest’s co-op in the first round of the WIAA Division 1 sectionals. Teammate Nick Mast had two goals. Sauk scored four unanswered goals starting late in the second period.

Ryne Panzer, Oregon boys basketball: Panzer scored 23 points in the’ 73-51 win over Madison Edgewood (12-10, 6-7 Badger West). He scored 16 points in the second half. Deaken Bush (18) and Casey Schoenecker (14) also scored in double figures.

From the box

The Madison La Follette boys basketball team had players score in double figures in the 90-65 win over Janesville Craig: Cameron Yahnke (19), K’Shawn Gibbs (13), Kaalan Lee (13), Quinton Lomack (12) and Mason Kleinsmith (11).

Madison East girls basketball’s Kylah McCullers scored 19 points in the 70-55 win over Baraboo. Ava Erhling had 15.

Poynette girls basketball’s Ashia Meister scored 17 points in an 84-19 win over Mauston. She scored 14 points in the first half, and teammate Rachel Yelk had 14 points, with 12 in the second half.

Madison Memorial boys basketball’s Sam Mickelson scored 18 points in the 64-56 win over Sun Prairie. Braylon Blue and AJ Brummel each scored 11.

Verona girls basketball’s Paige Lambe scored 18 points in the 62-58 win over Waupun. Megan Murphy (15) and Abbi Ruonow (14) also scored in double figures.

Sun Prairie boys basketball’s Darius Chestnut scored 20 points in the loss to Madison Memorial. Ben Olson had 14.

Middleton boys hockey’s Cam Haynes recorded 24 saves in the 4-0 win over Aquinas Co-op. The Cardinals will play Verona in the regional final.

Aaron Uttech and Mason Carthew each scored 17 points to help the Columbus boys basketball team beat Poynette 68-54. Jack Fritz had 12 for the Cardinals. Poynette’s Aiden Klosky scored a game-high 28 points.

Sun Prairie boys hockey’s Tyler Rauls recorded two goals and an assist in the 7-0 win over Onalaska in a WIAA regional semifinal. The Cardinals will play top-seeded Edgewood in the regional final.

Portage boys basketball’s Kyian Reichoff scored 20 points in the 60-51 over Sauk Prairie. Cooper Roberts had 19.

Sauk Prairie boys basketball’s Corbin Wardrop scored 15 in the loss to Portage. Connor Breuing scored 14 and Devin Kreska had 10.

Baraboo girls basketball’s Jayden Ross scored 21 points in the loss to Madison East. Caitlyn Frank had 15.