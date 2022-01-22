High school sports highlights: Reagan Briggs hits winning shot in Verona girls basketball's win over Sun Prairie

Here's who shined in Saturday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Verona girls basketball team: Sophomore guard Reagan Briggs hit the game-winning shot as time expired to give Verona (11-3, 8-2 Big Eight) the 47-45 win over Sun Prairie (12-3, 8-2). The teams are now tied for second place in the Big Eight, half a game behind Janesville Craig. Briggs and Abbi Rupnow scored 11 points, and Paige Lambe added 12 for Verona in its eighth straight win. Sun Prairie’s Avree Antony had a game-high 20 points, and Antionique Auston scored 11 for the Cardinals.
Kylee Grabarski, Waunakee girls basketball: The senior made six 3-pointers and scored 24 points as Waunakee (12-5) earned a 65-50 victory over Platteville (11-6). Teammate Lauren Meudt had 13 points, with 11 coming in the first half.
Davis Halbleib, Madison Edgewood boys hockey: Halbleib recorded a hat trick as the Crusaders (12-3-0) posted an 11-0 victory over Madison West (5-13-0). He started the scoring 5:44 into the game, and the Crusaders got their goals from eight players, scoring all but one at even strength. J.J. Wiebusch added two goals and three assists.
Max Weisbrod, DeForest boys basketball: Weisbrod scored six of his 29 points in overtime to lead the Norskies (12-3) to a 68-66 overtime win over Monroe (13-2) at the Badger Challenge. Monroe led 35-34 at halftime before DeForest came back down by eight with three minutes left in regulation to tie the game.
Ty Turner, Monona Grove boys hockey: Turner scored two goals in Monona Grove's (7-10-0, 4-5-0 Badger) 3-2 win over DeForest (4-8-1, 3-5-1). The Silver Eagles rallied from a 2-0 first period deficit, and Turner scored the winning goal on a power play with just under seven minutes left. Max Unitan had a goal and assist, and Wyatt Groth added two assists for M.G.
Easton Simpson, Verona boys hockey: Simpson scored twice for the Wildcats (13-4-0, 11-0-0 Big Eight) in a 3-2 win over Middleton (12-6-0, 6-5-0). He scored the winner with just under four minutes to play, only three-and-a-half minutes after Middleton tied it. Max Codde scored Verona's other goal, and Vince Kalscheur plus Hayden Wimmer scored for the Cardinals.
From the box
- Abram Mueller of Madison West won two swimming events against Sun Prairie. He won the 200-yard individual medley (1:58.09) and the 100 breaststroke (59.04). Madison West won the meet 123-47.
- Madison Memorial’s Braylen Blue made five 3-pointers and had 18 points, in a 53-50 win over Marshfield. Teammate Sam Mickelson scored 14 points.
- DeForest boys hockey's Bobby Shaw notched two assists in a 3-2 loss to Monona Grove. Preston Nichols and Sam Bachman scored for the Norskies.
- DeForest wrestler Brody Hemauer (27-4) won the 170-pound class at the Sparta Invitational. He defeated Camren Dennee of Marshfield (34-3) by decision 4-3 in the first-place match.
- Reedsburg freshman Treynor Curtin (28-4) won the 106-pound class at the Sparta Invitational, helping Reedsburg place fourth out of 16 teams. He won it by fall at 1:13. Freshman teammate Kade Parrish (25-10) finished second at 113 pounds, losing the first-place match by fall at 1:19.
- Baraboo junior Luke Statz (22-10), won at 182 pounds in the Sparta Invitational. He won at 1:55 via injury default.
- Ava Loftus scored 21 points in Stoughton's 84-65 loss to Mukwonago. Teammates Ava Perkins and Annie Tangeman scored 16 and 15 points, respectively.
- Maggie Hartwig scored 10 points to guide Sauk Prairie (12-5, 5-5 Badger) to a 33-30 win over Oregon (10-7, 7-3). McKayla Paukner added eight for the Eagles.
- Kaden Fosdick scored eight points as the Middleton boys basketball team (10-4) lost 42-40 to Oconomowoc. The Cardinals surrendered a 24-20 halftime lead.
- Stoughton wrestling co-coach Bob Empey earned win No. 400 of his career as the Vikings defeated Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy 43-36 in the first round of the Zelinski Memorial Duals. The Vikings finished third overall.
- Grace Bonnell of the Metro Lynx (Middleton co-op) scored a goal and had an assist in their loss to Onalaska 3-2. Metro Lynx girls hockey drops to 13-2 on the season.
- Chase Beckett and Jack Callen won at 126 and 195, respectively, for Portage boys wrestling in its 48-26 win over Watertown. Both wrestlers won their matches by fall, Beckett in 46 seconds and Callen in 56 seconds.
- Isaiah Gauer and Owen Bahr won at 113 and 170, respectively, for Poynette boys wrestling in a 39-36 win over Winnebago Lutheran Academy. Each wrestler won by fall, Gauer at 1:35 and Bahr at 1:38.
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Saturday's action
Boys basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Milton;7-1;14-2
DeForest;6-1;12-3
Waunakee;6-2;11-5
Watertown;5-2;7-8
Beaver Dam;4-3;7-7
Fort Atkinson;3-4;7-6
Stoughton;3-4;6-6
Monona Grove;1-6;5-9
BADGER WEST
Monroe;7-0;13-2
Mount Horeb;4-2;7-4
Oregon;3-4;9-4
Sauk Prairie;3-4;7-7
Portage;3-5;6-8
Reedsburg;1-6;5-8
Baraboo;1-7;4-10
Edgewood;0-6;5-9
BIG EIGHT
Middleton;9-1;10-4
Madison La Follette;8-2;10-2
Madison East;6-3;8-4
Sun Prairie;6-4;8-5
Verona;4-4;8-5
Janesville Craig;3-5;4-8
Janesville Parker;4-6;7-7
Madison West;3-8;4-9
Madison Memorial;2-7;6-7
Beloit Memorial;1-6;5-8
ROCK VALLEY
Brodhead;8-0;11-3
McFarland;6-2;8-3
East Troy;5-2;9-3
Turner;5-2;6-3
Big Foot;6-4;8-7
Evansville;6-4;9-6
Edgerton;4-5;5-9
Whitewater;2-6;2-9
Clinton;1-9;2-12
Jefferson;0-9;0-14
Saturday's results
Madison Edgewood 60, Beaver Dam 47
Madison Memorial 53, Marshfield 50
DeForest 68, Monroe 66
Oconomowoc 42, Middleton 40
Oregon 75, Watertown 55
Stoughton 67, Baraboo 52
Girls basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Beaver Dam;8-1;16-2
Waunakee;7-2;12-5
Monona Grove;7-2;9-6
Watertown;5-4;13-5
DeForest;5-4;11-6
Stoughton;5-4;8-9
Milton;2-7;8-10
Fort Atkinson;1-8;6-10
BADGER WEST
Reedsburg;9-0;17-0
Edgewood;7-2;10-5
Oregon;7-3;10-7
Sauk Prairie;5-5;12-5
Mount Horeb;3-6;5-9
Baraboo;2-7;3-13
Portage;0-9;3-12
Monroe;0-9;0-14
Big Eight
Janesville Craig;9-1;11-4
Sun Prairie;8-2;12-3
Verona;8-2;11-3
Madison La Follette;6-3;8-3
Middleton;6-5;7-9
Madison Memorial;5-5;5-8
Beloit Memorial;4-6;5-8
Madison East;3-6;4-6
Janesville Parker;1-10;1-15
Madison West;0-10;1-11
Rock Valley
Brodhead;11-0;15-2
Edgerton;8-2;13-2
Jefferson;8-3;10-5
McFarland;8-3;11-4
Clinton;6-5;9-7
Evansville;4-7;5-11
East Troy;3-8;3-11
Turner;2-8;5-9
Big Foot;2-9;5-11
Whitewater;2-9;3-13
Saturday's results
Verona 47, Sun Prairie 45
Sauk Prairie 33, Oregon 30
Waunakee 65, Platteville 50
Middleton 57, Beloit Memorial 43
Mukwonago 84, Stoughton 65
Madison Memorial 61, Janesville Parker 29
Janesville Craig 60, Madison West 25
Boys hockey
BADGER EAST
Team;Division;Overall (W-L-T)
Waunakee;8-0-0;14-2-0
Beaver Dam;8-2-0;12-5-0
McFarland;6-3-0;8-8-0
DeForest;3-5-1;4-8-1
Monona Grove;4-5-0;7-10-0
Milton;3-6-1;7-8-1
Stoughton;0-11-0;1-15-1
BADGER WEST
Madison Edgewood;6-0-0;12-3-0
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells;6-3-0;14-6-0
Oregon;5-4-0;13-7-0
Sauk Prairie;4-2-0;12-2-0
Baraboo/Portage;1-6-0;3-15-0
Monroe;0-7-0;2-15-0
BIG EIGHT
Verona;11-0-0;13-4-0
Janesville;7-3-0;11-6-0
Middleton;6-5-0;12-6-0
Madison Memorial;6-5-0;7-8-0
Sun Prairie;4-4-0;7-7-0
Madison West;4-6-0;5-13-0
Madison La Follette/East;1-8-0;2-11-0
Beloit Memorial;1-9-0;1-14-0
Saturday's results
Madison Edgewood 11, Madison West 0
Verona 3, Middleton 2
Monona Grove 3, DeForest 2
Girls hockey
BADGER
Team;Division;Overall (W-L-T)
Metro Lynx;6-0-0;13-2-0
Viroqua;6-1-0;7-3-0
Cap City Cougars;5-3-0;8-9-0
Icebergs;5-4-0;7-7-0
Rock County;4-5-0;6-10-3
Badger Lightning;3-5-0;4-6-0
Beaver Dam;0-11-0;0-13-0
Saturday's results
Brookfield 1, Icebergs 0
Onalaska 3, Metro Lynx 2
University School of Milwaukee 3, Rock County 2
Boys wrestling
Saturday's results
Middleton 51, Pecatonica/Argyle 24
Portage 48, Watertown 26
Poynette 39, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 36
Middleton 39, Verona 36
Sparta Invitational
Holmen 222.5, Marshfield 178.5, Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal 175.5, Reedsburg 157, Adams-Friendship 92.5, Sparta 83, Baraboo 77.5, Mauston 76, Chippewa Falls 66.5, Nekoosa 60.5, DeForest 60, Osseo/Fairchild/Augusta 58.5, Viroqua 56.5, Blair/Taylor 54, Black River Falls 26, River Ridge 19.
Zelinski Memorial Duals
1. New Prague; 2. Mukwonago; 3. Stoughton; 4. Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy; 5. Franklin; 6. Kenosha Indian Trail; 7. West Bend East; 8. Kenosha Bradford/Reuther; 9. Elkhorn Area; 10. Whitnall/Greendale; 11. Appleton West; 12. Marquette University; 13. Merrill; 14. Waunakee; 15. Delavan-Darien; 16. Green Bay Preble.
Monroe Invite
Whitewater 178.5, Darlington/Blackhawk 158.5, Big Foot/Williams Bay 145, Belmont/Platteville 144, Orfordville-Parkview 116, Cuba City/Southwestern 112.5, Monroe 107, Clinton 78, Oregon 77, Lake Mills 59, Beloit Memorial 37.
Gymnastics
Saturday's results
Boys swimming
Saturday's results
Madison West 123, Sun Prairie 47