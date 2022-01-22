 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school sports highlights: Reagan Briggs hits winning shot in Verona girls basketball's win over Sun Prairie
0 Comments
alert

High school sports highlights: Reagan Briggs hits winning shot in Verona girls basketball's win over Sun Prairie

  • 0
WIAA state girls basketball photo: Verona's Reagan Briggs goes up to shoot

Verona’s Reagan Briggs (25) goes for a shot past Germantown’s Emilie Wizner (22) in the second half of the WIAA Division 1 state girls basketball semifinal at Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Here's who shined in Saturday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Verona girls basketball team: Sophomore guard Reagan Briggs hit the game-winning shot as time expired to give Verona (11-3, 8-2 Big Eight) the 47-45 win over Sun Prairie (12-3, 8-2). The teams are now tied for second place in the Big Eight, half a game behind Janesville Craig. Briggs and Abbi Rupnow scored 11 points, and Paige Lambe added 12 for Verona in its eighth straight win. Sun Prairie’s Avree Antony had a game-high 20 points, and Antionique Auston scored 11 for the Cardinals.

Kylee Grabarski, Waunakee girls basketball: The senior made six 3-pointers and scored 24 points as Waunakee (12-5) earned a 65-50 victory over Platteville (11-6). Teammate Lauren Meudt had 13 points, with 11 coming in the first half.

Davis Halbleib, Madison Edgewood boys hockey: Halbleib recorded a hat trick as the Crusaders (12-3-0) posted an 11-0 victory over Madison West (5-13-0). He started the scoring 5:44 into the game, and the Crusaders got their goals from eight players, scoring all but one at even strength. J.J. Wiebusch added two goals and three assists.

Max Weisbrod, DeForest boys basketball: Weisbrod scored six of his 29 points in overtime to lead the Norskies (12-3) to a 68-66 overtime win over Monroe (13-2) at the Badger Challenge. Monroe led 35-34 at halftime before DeForest came back down by eight with three minutes left in regulation to tie the game.

Ty Turner, Monona Grove boys hockey: Turner scored two goals in Monona Grove's (7-10-0, 4-5-0 Badger) 3-2 win over DeForest (4-8-1, 3-5-1). The Silver Eagles rallied from a 2-0 first period deficit, and Turner scored the winning goal on a power play with just under seven minutes left. Max Unitan had a goal and assist, and Wyatt Groth added two assists for M.G. 

Easton Simpson, Verona boys hockey: Simpson scored twice for the Wildcats (13-4-0, 11-0-0 Big Eight) in a 3-2 win over Middleton (12-6-0, 6-5-0). He scored the winner with just under four minutes to play, only three-and-a-half minutes after Middleton tied it. Max Codde scored Verona's other goal, and Vince Kalscheur plus Hayden Wimmer scored for the Cardinals.

From the box

  • Abram Mueller of Madison West won two swimming events against Sun Prairie. He won the 200-yard individual medley (1:58.09) and the 100 breaststroke (59.04). Madison West won the meet 123-47.
  • Madison Memorial’s Braylen Blue made five 3-pointers and had 18 points, in a 53-50 win over Marshfield. Teammate Sam Mickelson scored 14 points.
  • DeForest boys hockey's Bobby Shaw notched two assists in a 3-2 loss to Monona Grove. Preston Nichols and Sam Bachman scored for the Norskies.
  • DeForest wrestler Brody Hemauer (27-4) won the 170-pound class at the Sparta Invitational. He defeated Camren Dennee of Marshfield (34-3) by decision 4-3 in the first-place match.
  • Reedsburg freshman Treynor Curtin (28-4) won the 106-pound class at the Sparta Invitational, helping Reedsburg place fourth out of 16 teams. He won it by fall at 1:13. Freshman teammate Kade Parrish (25-10) finished second at 113 pounds, losing the first-place match by fall at 1:19.
  • Baraboo junior Luke Statz (22-10), won at 182 pounds in the Sparta Invitational. He won at 1:55 via injury default.
  • Ava Loftus scored 21 points in Stoughton's 84-65 loss to Mukwonago. Teammates Ava Perkins and Annie Tangeman scored 16 and 15 points, respectively.
  • Maggie Hartwig scored 10 points to guide Sauk Prairie (12-5, 5-5 Badger) to a 33-30 win over Oregon (10-7, 7-3). McKayla Paukner added eight for the Eagles.
  • Kaden Fosdick scored eight points as the Middleton boys basketball team (10-4) lost 42-40 to Oconomowoc. The Cardinals surrendered a 24-20 halftime lead.
  • Stoughton wrestling co-coach Bob Empey earned win No. 400 of his career as the Vikings defeated Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy 43-36 in the first round of the Zelinski Memorial Duals. The Vikings finished third overall.
  • Grace Bonnell of the Metro Lynx (Middleton co-op) scored a goal and had an assist in their loss to Onalaska 3-2. Metro Lynx girls hockey drops to 13-2 on the season.
  • Chase Beckett and Jack Callen won at 126 and 195, respectively, for Portage boys wrestling in its 48-26 win over Watertown. Both wrestlers won their matches by fall, Beckett in 46 seconds and Callen in 56 seconds.
  • Isaiah Gauer and Owen Bahr won at 113 and 170, respectively, for Poynette boys wrestling in a 39-36 win over Winnebago Lutheran Academy. Each wrestler won by fall, Gauer at 1:35 and Bahr at 1:38.
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Badgers coach Greg Gard talks about defensive shortcomings in loss to Michigan State

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics