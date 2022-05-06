High school sports highlights: Portage's Sydni Kratz stifles Sauk Prairie bats in win

Here's who shined in Friday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Sydni Kratz, Portage softball: Kratz scored the go-ahead run on a base hit by Madelyn Johnson that proved to be the difference as the Warriors held on to beat Sauk Prairie 3-2. Kratz set up the score by reaching on an error, followed by stealing third. She also pitched a complete game, allowing two runs on three hits (one unearned) and striking out nine. The Warriors improve to 7-8.

Sonoma Bever, Madison Edgewood girls soccer: Bever scored four goals in the Crusaders’ 7-2 win over Reedsburg (4-4-1). The freshman also assisted on a Shannon Watson goal in the second half. The Crusaders improve to 9-2-0.

Charlie Erlandson, Madison Memorial boys golf: Erlandson was the top scorer at the Beloit Invite, shooting 4-over 74. He finished two strokes ahead of Fort Atkinson runner-up Mason Burke. The Spartans won the invite (309), as they were 19 strokes ahead of the second-place Blackhawks (328).

Davis Hamilton, Sun Prairie baseball: The senior pitched six innings, allowing three runs (one unearned) in the Cardinals' 4-3 win over Arrowhead. It was the first loss of the season for the Warhawks (9-1). Hamilton struck out six, surrendering six hits and a walk. He went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Jackson Hunley drove in two runs and Addison Ostrenga one for the Cardinals (10-3), who are in second place in the Big Eight.

Luke Thompson, Madison Edgewood baseball: Thompson hit a walk-off two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning, scoring Joe Hartlieb. Thompson was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Edgewood starting pitcher Steffen Mello went three innings, allowing three hits and striking out five. Jacob Sheahan earned the win for the Crusaders (9-2).

Anthony Ward, Madison Memorial track and field: Ward was named the Field Event Athlete of the Meet at the Spartan Invitational. He won the 200 (:22.69), 100 (:11.23) and long jump (21 feet, 7 inches). The Spartans finished second (128), with Stevens Point taking first (164).

From the box

Oregon softball’s Hailey Berman was 4-for-4 with four RBIs in the Panthers' 12-2 victory over Monroe. Teammate Hailey Richter went 1-for-4 with three RBIs.

Monona Grove baseball’s Hayden Echols had two hits and a pair of RBIs in a 10-0 win over Monroe. Silver Eagles starter Kaden Connor tossed five innings, allowing one hit and four walks. He struck out seven.

Verona boys tennis’ No. 1 singles player Ryder Broadridge defeated Oregon’s No. 1 singles player Kyle Barnish 6-0, 6-0. The Wildcats won the meet 7-0.

Monona Grove softball’s Karlie McKenzie pitched 6⅔ innings, allowing two runs and striking out 12 in a 6-2 win over Fort Atkinson.

Reedsburg boys tennis’ No. 1 singles player Anthony Buss earned the win over Mauston’s No. 1 singles competitor Mason Hawkins 6-0, 6-1. The Beavers won the meet 7-0.

Waunakee boys tennis’ No.1 singles player Tyler Nelson defeated Monona Grove’s No. 1 singles player Chase Lindwall 6-1, 6-0. The Warriors won the meet 6-1.

Waunakee softball’s Grace Fueger totaled five hits and four RBIs in a doubleheader sweep of DeForest. The Warriors won 6-1 and 14-2. Fueger was 3-for-5 with three RBIs and three runs scored in the nightcap.

Beaver Dam boys tennis’ No. 1 doubles pair Brandon Freber and Quentin Schroeder defeated Fort Atkinson’s No. doubles pair Andrew Meacham and Spencer Whitcomb 6-0, 6-0. The Golden Beavers won the meet 6-1.