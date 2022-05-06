High school sports highlights: Portage's Sydni Kratz stifles Sauk Prairie bats in win

Here's who shined in Friday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Sydni Kratz, Portage softball: Kratz scored the go-ahead run on a base hit by Madelyn Johnson that proved to be the difference as the Warriors held on to beat Sauk Prairie 3-2. Kratz set up the score by reaching on an error, followed by stealing third. She also pitched a complete game, allowing two runs on three hits (one unearned) and striking out nine. The Warriors improve to 7-8.
Sonoma Bever, Madison Edgewood girls soccer: Bever scored four goals in the Crusaders’ 7-2 win over Reedsburg (4-4-1). The freshman also assisted on a Shannon Watson goal in the second half. The Crusaders improve to 9-2-0.
Charlie Erlandson, Madison Memorial boys golf: Erlandson was the top scorer at the Beloit Invite, shooting 4-over 74. He finished two strokes ahead of Fort Atkinson runner-up Mason Burke. The Spartans won the invite (309), as they were 19 strokes ahead of the second-place Blackhawks (328).
Davis Hamilton, Sun Prairie baseball: The senior pitched six innings, allowing three runs (one unearned) in the Cardinals' 4-3 win over Arrowhead. It was the first loss of the season for the Warhawks (9-1). Hamilton struck out six, surrendering six hits and a walk. He went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Jackson Hunley drove in two runs and Addison Ostrenga one for the Cardinals (10-3), who are in second place in the Big Eight.
Luke Thompson, Madison Edgewood baseball: Thompson hit a walk-off two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning, scoring Joe Hartlieb. Thompson was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Edgewood starting pitcher Steffen Mello went three innings, allowing three hits and striking out five. Jacob Sheahan earned the win for the Crusaders (9-2).
Anthony Ward, Madison Memorial track and field: Ward was named the Field Event Athlete of the Meet at the Spartan Invitational. He won the 200 (:22.69), 100 (:11.23) and long jump (21 feet, 7 inches). The Spartans finished second (128), with Stevens Point taking first (164).
From the box
- Oregon softball’s Hailey Berman was 4-for-4 with four RBIs in the Panthers' 12-2 victory over Monroe. Teammate Hailey Richter went 1-for-4 with three RBIs.
- Monona Grove baseball’s Hayden Echols had two hits and a pair of RBIs in a 10-0 win over Monroe. Silver Eagles starter Kaden Connor tossed five innings, allowing one hit and four walks. He struck out seven.
- Verona boys tennis’ No. 1 singles player Ryder Broadridge defeated Oregon’s No. 1 singles player Kyle Barnish 6-0, 6-0. The Wildcats won the meet 7-0.
- Monona Grove softball’s Karlie McKenzie pitched 6⅔ innings, allowing two runs and striking out 12 in a 6-2 win over Fort Atkinson.
- Reedsburg boys tennis’ No. 1 singles player Anthony Buss earned the win over Mauston’s No. 1 singles competitor Mason Hawkins 6-0, 6-1. The Beavers won the meet 7-0.
- Waunakee boys tennis’ No.1 singles player Tyler Nelson defeated Monona Grove’s No. 1 singles player Chase Lindwall 6-1, 6-0. The Warriors won the meet 6-1.
- Waunakee softball’s Grace Fueger totaled five hits and four RBIs in a doubleheader sweep of DeForest. The Warriors won 6-1 and 14-2. Fueger was 3-for-5 with three RBIs and three runs scored in the nightcap.
- Beaver Dam boys tennis’ No. 1 doubles pair Brandon Freber and Quentin Schroeder defeated Fort Atkinson’s No. doubles pair Andrew Meacham and Spencer Whitcomb 6-0, 6-0. The Golden Beavers won the meet 6-1.
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Friday's action
Baseball
Badger Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall
Waunakee;5-2;6-4
DeForest;6-4;6-6
Watertown;6-5;8-5
Beaver Dam;4-5;5-5
Badger Northwest
Baraboo;6-3;6-6
Portage;2-4;3-4
Sauk Prairie;2-3;4-4
Reedsburg;1-5;4-5
Badger Southeast
Milton;9-0;12-1
Monona Grove;7-3;10-6
Fort Atkinson;2-6;2-10
Stoughton;0-8;0-10
Badger Southwest
Edgewood;7-1;9-2
Oregon;4-4;6-4
Mount Horeb;2-4;3-5
Monroe;2-7;2-7
Big Eight
Janesville Craig;10-1;11-2
Sun Prairie;8-2;10-3
Middleton;8-3;11-4
Madison Memorial;7-4;9-4
Verona;6-5;8-7
Madison La Follette;3-7;4-7
Janesville Parker;1-9;1-9
Madison West;5-5;5-7
Beloit Memorial;2-8;2-8
Madison East;2-8;2-10
Capitol North
Columbus;5-0;9-1
Lakeside Lutheran;4-2;7-4
Lake Mills;4-2,9-3
Lodi;2-4;5-7
Watertown Luther Prep;2-3;4-3
Poynette;0-6;2-8
Capitol South
New Glarus;2-0;4-2
Belleville;1-0;1-2
Marshall;3-3;2-6
Cambridge;1-1;1-4
Waterloo;0-2;1-4
Wisconsin Heights;0-2;1-2
Rock Valley
Edgerton;9-1;11-1
Turner;7-1;7-1
Jefferson;7-3;7-5
McFarland;6-5;7-6
Evansville;3-2;3-3
Whitewater;2-4;2-6
Big Foot;2-6;2-6
Brodhead/Juda;1-4;2-5
Clinton;1-5;1-5
East Troy;1-7;1-7
Friday's results
Sun Prairie 4, Arrowhead 3
Monona Grove 10, Monroe 0
McFarland 11, Stoughton 1
Edgewood 6, New Glarus 4
Middleton 12, Beloit Memorial 2
Oregon 15, Evansville 4
Lakeside Lutheran 8, Poynette 4
Edgerton 5, Clinton 1
Softball
Badger Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall
Beaver Dam;11-1;13-2
Watertown;9-2;11-3
Waunakee;4-6;5-11
DeForest;1-10;1-14
Badger Northwest
Sauk Prairie;5-4;6-6
Baraboo;6-5;7-9
Reedsburg;3-6;7-7
Portage;4-7;7-8
Badger Southeast
Monona Grove;11-0;14-0
Milton;7-4;9-5
Fort Atkinson;4-6;4-8
Stoughton;1-9;1-13
Badger Southwest
Mount Horeb;7-2;7-3
Oregon;7-2;9-3
Monroe;3-8;7-13
Edgewood;1-9;1-10
Big Eight
Sun Prairie;13-0;16-1
Janesville Parker;5-2;6-2
Madison Memorial;8-2;8-3
Verona;8-3;9-3
Middleton;5-3;6-5
Beloit Memorial;3-3;3-3
Janesville Craig;3-7;4-8
Madison East;2-8;2-8
Madison West;1-10;1-10
Madison La Follette;0-10;0-10
Capitol North
Lake Mills;7-1;14-1
Poynette;7-1;10-2
Columbus;4-3;12-3
Lakeside Lutheran;3-4;8-5
Watertown Luther Prep;0-6;0-8
Lodi;0-6;2-9
Capitol South
Waterloo;5-0;8-2
Cambridge;4-2;7-3
Marshall;3-3;6-4
Wisconsin Heights;1-3;1-7
Belleville;0-5;1-8
Rock Valley
Brodhead;13-2;15-2
Jefferson;12-1;14-1
Turner;9-2;10-2
Clinton;6-7;6-9
Edgerton;5-5;5-8
McFarland;6-4;8-7
East Troy;5-9;5-9
Big Foot;2-9;3-9
Whitewater;2-13;3-13
Evansville;1-9;1-10
Friday's results
Waunakee 6, DeForest 1 (G1)
Waunakee 14, DeForest 2 (G2)
Monona Grove 6, Fort Atkinson 2
McFarland 3, Edgerton 2
Oregon 12, Monroe 2
Milton 8, Stoughton 3
Verona 26, Madison La Follette 1
Portage 3, Sauk Prairie 2
Columbus 8, Mayville 4
Jefferson 9, Lakeside Lutheran 6
Turner 1, Brodhead 0
Waterloo 16, Deerfield 10
Girls soccer
Badger Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall (W-L-T)
DeForest;5-0-0;9-0-1
Waunakee;3-1-0;6-1-2
Watertown;1-4-1;2-6-1
Beaver Dam;0-2-1;0-3-1
Badger Northwest
Sauk Prairie;4-1-0;6-2-1
Baraboo;0-2-1;2-3-1
Reedsburg;2-3-0;4-4-1
Portage/Poynette;0-6-0;1-8-0
Badger Southeast
Monona Grove;4-0-0;5-3-0
Milton;1-3-0;2-3-1
Fort Atkinson;0-1-0;1-3-0
Stoughton;0-5-0;2-7-1
Badger Southwest
Oregon;8-0-0;11-0-0
Edgewood;5-1-0;9-2-0
Mount Horeb;3-4-0;4-5-0
Monroe;1-4-0;1-4-0
Big Eight
Madison West;0-1-0;3-2-0
Janesville Craig;0-1-0;2-3-0
Madison Memorial;3-0-0;6-0-2
Middleton;2-1-0;4-3-1
Verona;3-0-0;4-0-0
Sun Prairie;0-1-0;1-4-1
Madison La Follette;0-0-0;0-1-0
Beloit Memorial;0-1-0;0-2-0
Madison East;0-1-0;0-6-0
Janesville Parker;0-0-0;0-4-0
Capitol
Lodi;3-0-1;4-3-2
Sugar River;3-0-0;3-0-1
Columbus;1-0-1;3-2-3
Lake Mills;1-1-0;5-1-2
Cambridge/Deerfield;1-2-0;3-3-1
Watertown Luther Prep;1-2-0;2-4-2
Lakeside Lutheran;0-2-0;1-4-0
Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld;0-3-0;0-4-1
Rock Valley
McFarland;3-0-0;6-0-1
Evansville;2-0-0;5-0-0
Big Foot/Williams Bay;1-0-1;1-0-3
Edgerton;1-1-0;2-1-0
East Troy;0-1-1;2-4-2
Whitewater/Palmyra-Eagle;0-1-0;1-3-1
Clinton/Turner;0-1-0;0-2-0
Jefferson;0-3-0;0-6-0
Friday's results
Winnebago 2, Watertown Luther Prep 1
Middleton 1, Neenah 0
Edgewood 7, Reedsburg 2
Central Wisconsin Christian 4, Portage/Poynette 1
Boys golf
Friday's results
Beloit Invite: Madison Memorial 309, Fort Atkinson 328, Janesville Craig 329, Beloit Memorial 344, Janesville Parker 345, Madison West 360, Brodhead 362, Beloit Turner 370, Kenosha Tremper 375, Delavan-Darien 376, Madison La Follette 380, Elkhorn 390, Watertown 469
Boys tennis
Friday's results
Verona 7, Oregon 0
Reedsburg 7, Mauston 0
Waunakee 6, Monona Grove 1
Beaver Dam 6, Fort Atkinson 1
Edgewood 5, Monroe 2
Monroe 4, Baraboo 3
Notre Dame 5, Sun Prairie 2
Boys track and field
Friday's results
Spartan Invitational: Stevens Point 164, Madison Memorial 128, Verona 114, Neenah 98, Monona Grove 78, Madison Edgewood 67, Madison West 52, Baraboo 37