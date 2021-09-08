High school sports highlights: Oregon's Hopp, Hoffer and Reedsburg's Johnson lead girls golf scores

Here are highlights from Wednesday in prep sports.
Stars of the night
Ashleigh Johnson, Reedsburg: The junior shot an 82 to lead the girls golf team to a first-place finish at the eight-team Dells Invite at Christmas Mountain Golf Course. Johnson beat the second-place finisher by three shots. Reedsburg and Baraboo each shot scores of 374, but Reedsburg won on a tiebreaker determined by the best team score on the highest handicap hole of the front nine. Caroline Lewison shot an 89 to lead Baraboo.
Emily Hopp, Oregon: Hopp led the girls golf team with a 2-over-par 38 in its nine-hole match while teammates Drew Hoffer (39), Addison Sabel (41) and Delainey Halverson (42) also played key roles in the 160-217 win over Madison Edgewood. The teams competed on the back nine at Yahara Hills East Golf Course.
From the box
- Katie Schmidt defeated Wayland Academy’s Sophia Lama 6-3, 7-5 in the No. 1 singles match as Watertown Luther Prep scored a 6-0 win in girls tennis.
- Senior Molly Jaeggi shot an 84 for Milton to finish tied for ninth individually at the Franklin Invite at Tuckaway Country Club. The girls event featured 100 golfers from 20 teams.
- Eliza Martin beat Danielle Krakow of Watertown 6-3, 6-4 in the No. 1 singles match to lead Monona Grove to a 6-1 victory in girls tennis.
- Junior Brooklyn Fleming shot a 92 to finish tied for 22nd place for the Madison West girls golf team at the Franklin Invite at Tuckaway Country Club.
- Janesville Craig’s Allison Grund defeated Milton’s Natalie Niemeyer 6-0, 6-0 in the No.1 singles match in girls tennis. Craig No. 2 singles player Rya Arreazola and the No. 1 doubles team of Addison Kooyman and Hattie Plenty were among other winners for Craig in its 6-1 win.
- Sarah Nakada shot a 46 for Madison Edgewood in its 160-217 loss to Oregon in a nine-hole girls golf dual.